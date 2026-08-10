Burl wood is back. In fact, if you've kept tabs on recent interior design trends, you'll know that it made its triumphant return quite some time ago, but if 2026 has proven anything so far, it's that this swirling, marble-like grain isn't going anywhere. And nowhere does it look better than on a coffee table.

There is absolutely zero excuse for your coffee table to be boring in this day and age. If the hardworking centerpiece of your living room is still a clunky oak rectangle or made with soulless smoked glass, it's likely time for an upgrade. Burl wood brings all the glamour of 70s design, but today's iterations feel fresher and far more refined. Think low-profile silhouettes with plinth bases, sculptural pedestal styles, and tiered designs that double as functional art.

Coffee table trends in 2026 are all about big, bold shapes that anchor a room and start conversations, instead of blending into the background. Burl wood, with its distinctive knots and swirling grain, makes an organic statement that adds warmth, texture, and quiet luxury to a space, whether you choose deep rich walnut or a lustrous poplar. Need inspiration? We've rounded up the best burl wood coffee tables to shop right now, from budget-friendly veneer to investment-worthy hardwood designs.

The right coffee table can completely transform your living room, and we've no doubt that the picks above will prove just how impactful a single statement piece can be. Pair with matching burl wood decor if you're feeling brave, or keep the rest of your space minimal and let the table do the talking.

You don't have to commit to a heavy use of burl, either (we'll admit, it can be a bit overwhelming on the eye). Whether you opt for a solid profile to make a bold statement or combine a burl tabletop with a mix of other materials for something a subtler accent, this wood finish promises to add a touch of opulence to your living room.

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