If you're thinking of hosting an outdoor pizza party, there are some key considerations to factor in ahead of time to ensure a smooth and successful soirée — in style, of course, too. From the core practical elements to the small details that help create ambience, you can transform your outdoor space into a pizza hosting oasis with some thoughtful pre-planning.

“The rise of pizza ovens reflects a wider shift in how we use our outdoor spaces," says Sophie Bertrand, head of design at Rosebank Landscaping. "Gardens are increasingly being designed as extensions of the home, with outdoor kitchens and entertaining areas becoming central features. Pizza ovens have evolved from purely functional appliances into lifestyle-led design statements, creating a natural gathering point where cooking becomes part of the entertainment."

Making homemade pizzas is a weekly occurrence for my family and me, and has been for the past four years; however, we don't often host outdoors — for many reasons, namely the UK weather (the current heatwave is certainly not the norm) and the fact that we currently need some new furniture to make outdoor hosting possible. So I reached out to experts for some advice, and combined with my years of experience in preparing and cooking pizzas at home, consider this your ultimate guide to hosting the perfect outdoor pizza party.

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1. Preparation

Chef Matthew Ryle's outdoor kitchen setup features a Gozney Dome pizza oven as well as a Sub-Zero & Wolf oven, which has a dedicated Bake Stone Mode that mimics a brick oven for baking pizzas and breads too. (Image credit: Matthew Ryle)

When it comes to hosting of any kind, preparation is key — but it is absolutely essential when making pizzas, particularly if you are cooking for a big crowd.

As acclaimed chef Matthew Ryle explains, "The great lie of the pizza-at-home party is that it sounds social but actually isn’t. You’re trapped at the oven, sweating, while everyone else is having a drink and enjoying the pizzas as they come." But no more, since he adopted the preparation method used by Spring Street pizzeria after doing a pop-up with the London restaurant's Michelin-starred chef Tom Kemble.

"The new Spring Street setup has a rack that holds five pizzas at once. You can cook them ahead and flash them to order. Suddenly you’re not a pizza hostage; you’re at the party, and arguably now the pizza is better too," Matthew explains.

"I’ve adopted their method for getting ahead and use a rack too — something like this Pizza Pan Rack on Amazon. So when everyone arrives for pizza, there isn't a long queue, and everyone can eat together. Even just me, my wife, and son, it helps everything come up at the same time."

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Ideally, you would have a proper prep station, too. As Nate Fox, lead designer at Foxterra Design, explains, "Pizza making is hands-on and spread-out, so give yourself — and your guests — enough room to work. A little organization goes a long way when you're feeding a crowd. The outdoor kitchens we design always prioritize real counter space and proper storage alongside the oven, because when the prep area is dialed in, the whole hosting experience flows."

If you don't have a dedicated outdoor kitchen, even something like this eucalyptus wood Outdoor Kitchen Trolley on Wayfair is ideal for adding extra counter space and storage.

Also, if you're cooking for a very large number of people and the amount of dough-making is alarming you, you can always opt for frozen dough balls to save time. I highly rate The Northern Dough Co's Neapolitan Pizza Dough Balls on Amazon — these come in a pack of 15 and will make your pizza night simple and easy.

Having the right tools at your disposal will save you a lot of stress on pizza night. (Image credit: Jeri Koegel. Design: Foxterra Design)

With preparation plans underway, having the right pizza oven accessories will ensure the actual cooking process runs smoothly, too.

I've tried a whole host of pizza oven tools over the years, and while there are many you can do without, there are a few that you can't. These are the key pieces to add to your collection, if you don't already have them:

You can probably get away without the mini scales if you only make larger quantities of pizzas or you already have a fancy set of scales that measures mini amounts, too — but as for the rest, I really do recommend them for a smooth cooking process.

3. Flow

It would be pizza night every night if I had a garden that looked like this. (Image credit: Jimi Smith Photography. Design: Foxterra Design)

This outdoor area, designed by Foxterra Design, is what dreams are made of, but the principles of making your garden flow for the perfect pizza soirée remain the same for any style or size of outdoor space — notably careful zoning and being intentional with your pizza oven placement and outdoor seating.

"The best pizza nights are the ones where guests are part of the process — it becomes the entertainment, not just the meal," explains Nate, the designer of the space above. "That energy is also why placement matters: when the oven lives within the main entertaining zone rather than off to the side, the cook stays in the conversation, and the oven becomes a natural gathering point for the whole group."

Nate's advice is to cook in rounds, have a spot nearby where guests can settle "in between pies", and to keep the drinks flowing. "When the lounge, the fire, and the kitchen are all within the same connected zone, people move naturally between them — and that's when a dinner party turns into a night nobody wants to end," says Nate.

4. Tablescape

"Start with a single thread, perhaps a color or a textile, and let the rest of the table unfold naturally around it rather than overthinking the styling," says Nikki Greengrass. (Image credit: Casa Latina)

"A great outdoor pizza soirée is less about perfection and more about creating a relaxed, generous atmosphere," says Nikki Greengrass, founder of Rosie Dalia. "Layer the table with beautiful linens as your foundation, then bring in natural textures like rattan to add warmth and that easy, al fresco energy."

Also, ensure you have enough space on the table if you're planning to serve your pizzas on boards, and leave room for snack bowls and extra toppings for your guests to have free rein with their pizzas.

"For the toppings, set everything out in small bowls and dishes so guests can build their own. It makes the table feel interactive and gets everyone stuck in together."

Nikki also suggests incorporating scent into your tablescape. "Scent is a brilliant way to elevate the evening, too. Fresh herbs scattered near the toppings or tucked into napkins bring the whole table to life."

Top tip: basil is a natural pest repellent, so pop a few basil plants in stylish pots on your table to keep pesky bugs at bay — this will also add color to your table and be a handy extra garnish for your pizzas! You can buy a Pack of 6 Medium Plug Basil Plants on Amazon.