You know that feeling when it's past midnight, you're all done for the day, and you get the sudden itch to shuffle your furniture around, reset your coffee table, and spruce up your mantel? I've had many a random hour spent rearranging my space and basking in its satisfaction — or ending up putting things back to just the way it was before. Well, according to these psychologists, people who share this habit also have a couple of traits in common.

Think paying attention to the mood of a space, frequently refreshing the ambiance, using creative actions to manage a home, noticing overlooked details, and getting bored of visual routines. If anything, it'll teach you how to be more organized at home.

Here's how each of these design habits makes a difference to living spaces.

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1. Pay Attention to How Surroundings Affect Moods

Noticing how a space feels in the moment ties into this habit of rearranging a room. (Image credit: Lauren Krysti. Design: COOSA)

Dr. Max Doshay, PsyD, CEO of KMN Psych, tells me that people who frequently rearrange their furniture generally have a high awareness of how an individual's environment impacts their mental health.

"The majority of these people can see when a space has too much clutter, is overcrowded, or is uninviting to them," he explains. "In turn, they will typically adjust this to improve its visual appeal."

So don't be surprised if you know someone like this who has a tech-free bedroom and has taken the time to curate digital detox zones for a calmer indoor atmosphere.

H&M Sand Beige Glass Table Lamp £79.99 at H&M (US) I find that lighting can instantly turn a space from sterile to sumptuous. And this glass lamp from H&M can soothe a room.

Dr. Max Doshay Social Links Navigation Clinical Psychologist Dr. Max Doshay, PsyD, is a clinical psychologist and the co-founder and CEO of KMN Psych. His work focuses on helping individuals better understand anxiety, stress, and emotional well-being through evidence-based psychological care, with an emphasis on practical strategies that improve everyday mental health.

2. Frequently Refresh Their Environments

Keeping your home in check often means adjusting it to the time of year. (Image credit: Dave Kulesza. Design: Angelucci Architects. Styling: Fenton & Fenton)

"The people who continually move the layout of their homes are usually looking for something new and interesting to do while still avoiding significant changes in their lives," says Dr. Amy Fitzpatrick, chief medical officer at Bedrock Recovery.

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"These individuals find that changing their home environment will allow them to experience some variety or freshness within their existing daily routine and possibly stimulate the need to be motivated as well."

If you feel like your home is out of sync, this is a simple way to reconnect with your space. Consider resetting your home for summer or start with decluttering micro-resets for a more functional approach.

Anthropologie Cotton Needlepoint Icon Mini Cushion £68 at Anthropologie A simple cushion can signal a change in ambiance. For instance, this is exactly the kind of pillow I'd put out for a fun cocktail hour among friends.

Dr. Amy Fitzpatrick Social Links Navigation Chief Medical Officer Dr. Amy Fitzpatrick, MD, is the chief medical officer at Bedrock Recovery Center. She focuses on preventive health and the everyday habits that support long-term physical and mental well-being.

3. Use Action to Manage Stress

Channeling creativity through your routine is another way to unwind at home. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Shantala Mack Interiors. Architecture: Mary Beatty. Building: Tim Ainscough)

"For many people, the act of rearranging their living spaces can provide an opportunity for them to regain some sense of control in times of extreme levels of stress," says Amy.

"It might not directly resolve or eliminate the cause of your stress. However, completing a physically active project may result in a sense of accomplishment and help to reduce feelings of chaos and disorder within that environment."

For instance, creating a morning shift routine and indulging in pockets of decluttering can act as a stress-relieving activity.

Papier Dreams & Schemes Productivity Planner £20 at Papier You can also start small by putting your to-dos down. So, I find a pretty planner is an essential to any well-organized home.

4. Notice Overlooked Details

Be it a knick in the wall, a scuffed floorboard, or a creased duvet — nothing goes unnoticed. (Image credit: Jeffrey Guckert. Design: Seventh & Stone)

If you're someone who loves experimenting with furniture stylings, Amy finds that you are also the type of person to pay very close attention to how rooms look. And as someone guilty of this trait, it's pretty spot on.

It goes beyond just clocking sofa layout mistakes. These people tend to notice things that quietly make living rooms feel stressful at a moment's notice, too. And Amy agrees.

"They naturally notice things like lighting, traffic flow, and clutter," she says. "Moving furniture is just one way they make a space feel more comfortable, functional, or visually balanced as well."

Westwing Maba Decorative Marble Tray £79.99 at Westwing A chic tray like this immediately lends some structure to your side table and restores calm to a cluttered nook.

5. Grow Bored of Visual Routines

Depending on the mood at the time, these people will indulge in rethinking the flow of the space. (Image credit: Richard Kiely. Design: Topology Interiors. Construction: Russell Hewes)

Max also finds that people who rearrange their furniture are quick to grow bored with monotonous visual routines. "Furniture is one way people create expressions about themselves without using ornaments," he says.

"The furniture is laid out based on their current needs, habits, and preferences. A house doesn’t only provide a place for us to reside; it typically extends who we perceive ourselves as in that time of our lives."

To these people, finding their taste is an ever-changing journey. As it will be for everyone, but these individuals will be more aware and open to adjusting the vibe of a space every step of the way.

Westwing Benji Teddy Stool with Storage Space £179 at Westwing One of my favorite ways to shake up a space in a considered way is through hidden storage. Enter this cozy stool from Westwing.

Learning more about the way you interact with your home can help you foster a better routine. And understanding the habits of people who make their beds every day is a great stepping stone.

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