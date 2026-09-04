With all the talk these days about making our homes more personal, I've found it particularly interesting to dive deep into how particular personality traits and behavioral patterns can influence how we decorate. On today's agenda: styling your sofa with heaps of pillows. It's a classic and cozy look, but what does it say about you, and what other home habits might pillow-pilers have in common?

I, for one, grew up with a mom who loved throw pillows. There would be a throw pillow (or two or three) on every sofa, seat, and bed, and it's a trait she's passed on to me. Is a sofa really complete without several throw pillows for some extra squish? But the more interesting side of this decorating habit is why people like my mom and me love a plethora of pillows. Throw pillows arranged on a sofa make it more comfortable, sure, but they are also a pretty detail you can continually change with minimal effort. Well, turns out that if you like piling throw pillows high, you probably also like similar maximalist decorating tricks: filling shelves with books, surfaces with candles, and even draping throws over your sofas (yes, more layers).

Maybe it's not an exact science, but connecting these ideas and decorating habits helps us understand our interior preferences and ultimately leads to more intuitive design. So, if you currently have three or more pillows styled on your sofa, here are some other home decorating habits you might also like.

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The way you style throw pillows can actually say a lot about how you self-soothe. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Flack Studio)

First of all, a few stylish throw pillows are the easiest way to elevate a plain sofa, bring a pop of color, or even add texture. However, if you're a repeat offender when it comes to filling a sofa with pillows, this is rarely just about aesthetics — it's a small, repeated act of environment-shaping, which tends to reveal something about how a person self-soothes.

Habit researcher Dr. Gina Cleo tells me, "From a habit-science lens, this often points to a preference for control over sensory comfort: pillows are one of the few home elements you can constantly rearrange, add to, and physically sink into, so people who gravitate toward 'more' are often seeking a tactile, adjustable form of comfort rather than a fixed one."

As a Gemini who loves to change her mind about things, I'm choosing to interpret this as a Zodiac decorating habit for better Feng Shui; it's a small decor piece that's so easy to swap between seasons, styles, and moods.

Dr. Gina Cleo Social Links Navigation Habit Researcher, Author, and Dietitian Dr. Gina Cleo started her career as a dietitian, helping people improve their health and well-being. After noticing continual patterns in people's behavior, Gina dove into research, completing a Ph.D. at Bond University. There she discovered the mantra behind her work: habit change isn't just helpful — it's essential. Now Gina runs a habit change-based course, working with patients to help build routines that work.

A 'relaxed' combination of throw pillows signals more spontaneous decorators, who can generally handle more visual noise. (Image credit: Bennie Curnow. Design: Studio Braw)

Gina says that whether the pillow pile is orderly or relaxed can also explain a lot about you, too, and it's worth splitting into two profiles:

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The Curated Arranger (pillows symmetrical, color-coordinated, 'styled' like a showroom): "This usually signals someone who finds comfort through order — the pillows aren't clutter; they're a controlled ritual. These are often the same people who make their bed every morning or keep visible surfaces tidy even if a drawer nearby is chaos," says Gina. It's less about striving for maximalism, "and more about needing visual calm as a proxy for control over the day," she adds.

(pillows symmetrical, color-coordinated, 'styled' like a showroom): "This usually signals someone who finds comfort through order — the pillows aren't clutter; they're a controlled ritual. These are often the same people who make their bed every morning or keep visible surfaces tidy even if a drawer nearby is chaos," says Gina. It's less about striving for maximalism, "and more about needing visual calm as a proxy for control over the day," she adds. The Relaxed Piler (pillows heaped, mismatched, thrown wherever): "This leans more toward genuine maximalist or 'more is more' tendencies — comfort-seeking without the need to manage appearance. These people are often more spontaneous decorators generally and more tolerant of visual 'noise' elsewhere in the home," explains Gina.

So it's not that 'piling pillows equals maximalist' across the board — "it's really a proxy for how someone regulates comfort, and the tidiness of the pile is the tell for whether that's an order-driven habit or a texture/abundance-driven one," explains Gina.

So, if you can relate to some of these traits, it's likely you'll also be drawn to these other home-decorating habits. (If you don't embrace them already, they'll be easy ways to make your space feel more 'you'.)

1. Book Shelves Filled With Decor

Having lots of books and trinkets around makes for a cozy and comforting space, much like the essence of lots of pillows. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: Husband.Wife)

Interestingly enough, bookshelf styling is one of the most similar decorating habits to lots of cushions on the sofa. And if you think about it, it makes total sense — the shared aesthetic here is a curated and collected coziness. But specifically, we're talking about bookshelves filled with lots of books and extra adornments.

Spending time "arranging your books, spine-out, double-stacked, and even adding souvenirs tucked in has that same 'surround myself with the things I love' instinct, especially in the relaxed-piler group," explains Gina. Styling shelves, coffee tables, and mantels offers little design vignettes that we can easily change and rearrange.

If you want to lean into a more maximalist side of this, try adding a portable lamp to your shelving, or even hang art on your built-ins. Each new decor moment is like adding another pillow to the couch.

2. Layering Throw Blankets

Hanging a throw blanket like this gives that same 'relaxed piler' aesthetic. (Image credit: Edward Bulmer)

Probably the closest relative to the 'pillow piler' is the 'throw blanket piler'. If you love the look of lots of textures and textiles, but want to switch it up from adding another cushion to the mix, a couple of throws can really bring a room together and make it feel more lived-in. In fact, Gina says, "Layered throw pillows and blankets on the same sofa almost always co-occur; it's the same comfort-hoarding behavior extended to texture."

I, for one, love to have a neatly folded throw across the back of my sofa. My sage green sofa isn't complete without my brown striped wool blanket from H&M (it's sold out now, but this one is a very similar option) — it truly finishes the look of my living room. And you don't have to stop at one! Layering in design — yes, even layering fabrics and throw blankets — is an easy way to make something mundane feel more interesting. And, luckily, we are just in time for the Autumnal soft furnishings to start coming out again.

3. Creating Cozy 'Landing Zones'

Candles, piles of books or magazines you like, and even stylish games fit perfectly in a high pillow count home. (Image credit: Timothy Kaye. Design: Manna Made)

And finally, people who like to keep a lot of cushions around probably also like to create cozy vignettes around the house, or as Gina phrases it, 'creating landing zones' for cozy-centered decor.

"A 'landing zone' of candles or textiles on coffee tables — small, low-cost, easily rotated comfort objects are a hallmark of people who like their environment to feel touchable and layered rather than sparse," she says.

Conversely, "The curated-arranger group often pairs pillow-styling with matching planters, coordinated coasters, or a color-blocked bookshelf — order expressed through decor, not just tidiness," says Gina. So, it's less about the desire for more 'things' and more about the desire for a stylized space, as these curated moments relax you.

"The broader behavioral thread is that our homes are one of the few spaces we fully control, so small repeated habits like pillow arranging often function as a mini ritual — a way of asserting order or comfort in an otherwise chaotic day," says Gina. As she concludes, it's less 'what do your pillows say about you' and more 'what does the way you use pillows say about how you regulate your environment.'

Maybe the next order of business is understanding what your nightstand decoration says about you and your morning routine. Or for even more inspiration like this, be sure to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.