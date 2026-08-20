I vividly remember my mother teaching me to make my bed when I was younger. She showed me how to tuck in the corners of the sheets and fold down the top of the duvet, so it looked orderly and more "put together". But perhaps the most fun part to learn as a kid was the karate chop method for perfectly fluffing the pillows. I was dumbfounded at the time — how does this fun trick make the pillows look so perfect?

For those of you who may not be so familiar, the karate chop is exactly as it sounds. You place a cushion on a bed, chair, or sofa and karate chop the top center to create a pronounced divot. Melbourne-based interior stylist and design educator, Loui Burke explains, "Like many styling techniques, the original intention was to make a cushion look less rigid and more relaxed and lived-in." And for a while, it did just that.

However, like many easy decorating hacks and styling tricks, the karate chop method evolved into something more rigid, formal, and too contrived. Rather than your house looking effortless, a karate-chopped cushion begins to read as amateur. So, is the karate chop method done for good? Or can this style be revitalized to meld with contemporary interior design trends? All that and more below.

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The Evolution and Downfall of the Karate Chop Method for Fluffing Pillows

This more relaxed chop is how the karate chop style should look — effortless, comfortable, and subtly styled. (Image credit: Ben Parry. Design: Jacqui Mitchell.)

As mentioned, the original intention was to make a cushion look less rigid and more relaxed and lived-in. But as Loui Burke explains, "It was then adopted by the masses and became completely lost in translation. Instead of looking relaxed, cushions were positioned stiffly upright with an exaggerated chop, creating the exact opposite effect."

It almost became a case of, 'It isn’t finished unless you chop it,' when you were never meant to notice the detail at all. The cushion was meant to look inviting and as though it genuinely belongs in the space, but the exaggerated chop defeats its original purpose. "Now it looks amateur," adds Loui. "It suggests someone has picked up a design tip without considering the rhyme or reason behind intentionally disrupting a perfectly shaped cushion."

Loui Burke Social Links Navigation Design Educator Loui Burke is Australian creative director, design educator, full-time content creator and host of the podcast Home & Hosting with Loui Burke. Known as the internet’s occasionally fed-up but always helpful friend in home and hosting, Loui brings practical design knowledge, strong opinions, and a discerning eye to the way we live.

The only time a pronounced cushion chop is really functional is "when you want to leave a visual signal that a room has been cleaned and tidied, much like vacuum lines in a carpet." For instance, you might see a formal chop in a luxurious hotel bedroom, as it shows elegance and perfect tidiness. While you might not always want such prestige in your everyday home.

Those strong visual signals say, 'I've been here. I've done this.' "They turn a comfortable room into evidence of a completed task, and a clean and orderly home should not be mistaken for a put-together, styled home," says Loui. Let the space relax and feel good.

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Styling cushions doesn't need to become a formula that gets overdone; pillows and throws are meant to add layers, texture, and comfort to a room. "We don't think it's necessarily out of style, but we do feel like everyone is in a more organic lifestyle world right now," say Jordyn and Barry, the masterminds behind Brooklyn-based studio, The Brownstone Boys. "Homes don't need to be so crisp and polished; they are more lived-in, and we love that people are embracing that," they say.

So while the exaggerated karate chop is a little too formulaic for the 2026 home, there are still ways to bring it back to its natural roots.

Barry and Jordan Social Links Navigation Interior Designers Barry and Jordan are Brooklyn-based design and restoration experts who excel at transforming a space into something that feels magical and personal. They have worked together restoring and styling their own 130-year-old home in Brooklyn, and now they've completed over 25 projects, expanded to a team of seven, and even wrote a book, For the Love of Renovating.

How to Style Cushions in Contemporary Homes

The lean brings a lived-in element even to more formal or stylized rooms. (Image credit: Dave Wheeler. Design: Smac Studio)

First and foremost, there are a few ways you can style a pillow. And in terms of the contemporary karate chop, Loui clarifies, "There is a difference between a chop and a light tap." And the latter is what you should aim for when arranging throw pillows on a couch or bed. "A gentle tap is perfectly fine if it helps the cushion look relaxed and lived-in," says Loui. Otherwise, prop the cushion up naturally and let the fabric and design be seen. So, relaxed cushions get a tap; formal cushions should simply be propped upright.

And further, a pillow today should be styled based on where it lives in the home. For instance, on a sofa or seating, "I generally lean cushions at a slight angle. That's it. If it needs a gentle tap to relax it, give it one. After sitting against it, fluff it back into shape and lean it again," says Loui. If the fluff feels unnatural, you may not even need a throw pillow on your sofa.

The pillows in this bed-scape are upright, with a slight, relaxed tap or chop that makes them feel natural and lived-in. (Image credit: Michael Clifford. Design: Sarah Solis.)

On a bed, there is a little more styling leeway, as there are typically more pillows to style (six pillows on a bed is the designer sweet spot, while some bedrooms are more minimal).

At the moment, the approach is very much 'less is more.' However, layering in design can bring your pillow arrangement to life without feeling too 'stuffy'. On a bed, you can introduce a lumbar, bolster or pebble-shaped cushion instead of lining up five standard 45-by-45-centimeter squares. Rather than a formal chop, "I position cushions on a bed slightly more upright and straight," says Loui. "Do what works for the room, but avoid repeatedly using the same size and shape," adds Loui.

Plus, "Layering with different textures and materials is another way to get the best out of your pillows. We personally love a really versatile pillow that is both functional and aesthetically pleasing," say Jordyn and Barry of The Brownstone Boys.

The cushion insert will also make an enormous difference in how often a pillow needs 'tapping', a chop, or a re-fluff. "Use a feather insert or a lofty fiber alternative, such as corn fiber or hi-loft fill, that mimics the movement and softness of feather and down. Rigid synthetic inserts are useful for seat cushions, but they rarely create the relaxed shape you want from a decorative cushion," explains Loui.

Below are a few different throw pillows that would either look great with a relaxed 'tap' in place of the chop, or that help you ditch the karate chop method altogether.

So to sum it up, today's karate chop should always be more of a 'tap', and if the tap isn't working, then simply let the pillow talk for itself by standing it upright, or let it lean at a relaxed angle. "I know some people will think it's silly to care this much about a cushion, but the alternative really is that simple: lean it naturally or don't have it there," Loui adds.

For more inspiration like this and to keep up-to-date on all the latest bedding trends, be sure to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.