16 Banquette Seating Ideas By Interior Designers That Are a Lesson in Styling These Space-Saving, Cozy Built-Ins

Straight from the Livingetc archives, these interior designer-styled banquettes will fill you with inspiration, no matter the size of the space

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A modern open plan space with a living and dining area with a banquette with purple seating on a wooden bench with a large pendant light above the table and two bold red stools
(Image credit: Martina Gemmola. Design: Studio Shields)

Banquette seating is a great way to maximize space, add flexibility, and, of course, extra seating to a kitchen, dining, or living area, serving not only as a practical design decision but also an opportunity to show creative flair. Banquettes also improve flow and create a cozy, comforting vibe that makes a space feel instantly warmer and more inviting, often softening hard edges and corners.

While 'banquette' is defined as 'a long seat covered with cloth or similar material and put against a wall', these interior designer-styled spaces prove that you can get really creative with your banquette seating ideas, meaning you don't need a wall or corner to make them work hard. There are, however, many examples of cozy dining and breakfast nooks, which take full advantage of awkward corners and alcoves, too.

I had the pleasure of poring over the Livingetc articles to find the crème de la crème of banquette seating designs that are a masterclass in styling built-in seating. From using color, pattern, curves, and more, these projects show how you can add intimacy, versatility, and a whole host of style to your space. Here's how it's done.

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1. Go Tone-on-Tone

A banquette seating area with pink-toned curved seating with pink pouffes on the opposite side of the pedestal table with a circular wooden base and round stone top in front of a paneled wall

Tour this "cocktail-ready" Palm Springs residence.

(Image credit: Lance Gerber. Design: Michelle Boudreau Design)

In this mid-century holiday home designed by Michelle Boudreau Design, the banquette seating off the modern kitchen is a total wow factor. A custom MBD design, this curved banquette plays with geometric patterns and a tone-on-tone warm pink style. "She really wanted to feature the Palm Springs sunset tones and bring the outdoor landscape inside," Michelle Boudreau explains. "You can sit here, have your breakfast while enjoying tea and the vistas."

2. Bring It Into the Living Room

A banquette seating area with a rust brown velvet back and cream linen seating with beige and brown cushions in a neutral space with wooden beams on the ceiling and artwork on the walls

Tour this 1929 Tudor Estate in NY.

(Image credit: Jessica Gersten)

Interior designer Jessica Gersten reimagined this Tudor home, previously a Country Club, into a warm family retreat in Rye, New York, where wood tones and warm neutrals feature throughout the property with a strong sense of flow — which is why this corner banquette works so well. Not only does it add extra space for lounging in this modern living room, but it also improves circulation, allowing their kids to run freely through the space to other areas of the house. The owners are also particularly fond of how the 'cloud-soft' banquette works with the ceramic wave wall structure, which echoes its sinuous curves.

3. Style It in the Center

A grand dining room with off-white walls, architectural moldings and paneling, including mirror panels, with an off-center circular pendant light above a banquette and table

Tour this theatrical Parisian apartment.

(Image credit: Agathe Tissier. Design: ARGIA Architecture)

"Living in London taught me to embrace color, personality, and bold design choices," explains owner Giulia Felicani of this Parisian apartment designed by ARGIA Architecture. "London interiors are often less constrained by convention and more willing to take risks." This is evident in this dining space, as much as it is in the rest of the home, where the elegant curved banquette becomes a cocooning retreat in the center of the space — who says banquettes are only for corners?

4. Go Long

A modern timber kitchen with fluted detailing on the cabinetry, a marble worktop and island with several pendant lights hanging above and with built-in seating on the dining table side

Tour this pre-war penthouse in Manhattan.

(Image credit: Mike Van Tassell. Design: Lindye Galloway)

In this 5,000-square-foot Upper West Side pre-war penthouse in New York, the warm, neutral-toned banquette seating is a main event and is as functional as it is stylish. Designed by CA-based interior designer Lindye Galloway, the idea behind connecting the dining space to the kitchen island was to promote more intimacy within the large open-plan layout. "It also gave the great room two designated areas, which felt more appropriate for the size of the penthouse, versus lots of furniture floating in the middle," she explains.

5. Make It Black

A banquette next to the dining room, with a sofa, two chairs and a custom light

Tour this spirited Chicago home.

(Image credit: Heather Talbert. Design: Set Setting Studio)

The bold black banquette makes a statement in this space, acting as a wonderful contrast with the white walls and ceilings, while also being a practical choice for a family home. Fabricated by Archistoric, a local studio in Chicago, and upholstered in a Knoll fabric designed by David Adjaye, it adds texture and tones with the wood flooring. With no overhead lighting, designer Jennifer Kranitz improvised with this custom fixture, which begins at the half-wall behind the banquette and attaches to the ceiling for stability. "It pivots, allowing for directional lighting across the entire area”, she explains — and it finishes off the space perfectly.

6. Bring the Bar Vibes Home

A modern open plan living space with curved banquette seating underneath large framed windows overlooking other skyrise apartments in London with a row of bar stools by the counter

Tour this elegant London penthouse.

(Image credit: Ben Anders. Design: Róisín Lafferty for Artemest)

Yes, this is actually a home — and a magnificent one at that. Designed by award-winning Irish interior designer Róisín Lafferty, this penthouse in London's Embassy Gardens is a welcoming retreat from the hustle and bustle of the city below. And what better space to retreat to than this banquette seating area that's perfect for both lounging and hosting? The warm tones of the upholstery are part of a wider earthy color palette used throughout the home, bringing coziness and a wonderful layer of texture to the space.

7. Anchor the Space With Art

A banquette seating area with colorful artwork above it and a red pendant light above the table with a decorative tray and a small vase with pink and red floral stems

Tour this inviting Utah mountain retreat.

(Image credit: Lucy Call. Design: Bloum Design. Styling: Jen Paul)

Crafted by Teerlink Cabinets, this corner banquette is both the client's and the designer's favorite space in this Utah mountain retreat, designed by Jennelle Butera of Park City-based Bloum Design. "It was actually added later in the building process, and I'm so grateful we made room for it," explains the client. "Every morning, I sit there with my coffee, work on my travel business, and look out over the sweeping views of Deer Valley. It's become my favorite ritual in this house." The cozy, characterful nook was created by repurposing exterior square footage from the original architectural plans and is anchored by a custom Greg Palombo table, an Urban Electric Dome Pendant, and art from the client's collection, which completes the space.

8. Opt for a Bold Pop of Color

A modern open plan space with a living and dining area with a banquette with purple seating on a wooden bench with a large pendant light above the table and two bold red stools

Tour this emotive home in Mount Eliza's coastal enclave.

(Image credit: Martina Gemmola. Design: Studio Shields)

Appropriately named Joy Haus, this Australian home is full of personality, character, and playful energy. Realized by interior designer Ruby Shields, the key to this joyful project is color, which was a carefully choreographed detail in the home's storytelling, helping not just to add visual interest but also to define spaces, as the beautiful burgundy of this corner banquette shows. The playful pop of color cocoons the dining area while working in perfect harmony with the rest of the space. As Ruby explains, "Function and beauty are never opposing ideas."

9. Lean Into Texture

modern dining room with red banquette seat, timber table with blue legs, purple dining chairs, and timber floors, plaster walls, and large green artwork and wall sconce

Tour this jewel-toned Sydney apartment.

(Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Arent & Pyke)

“The dining seating was initially more neutral, but the client encouraged us to make it bolder,” says interior designer Juliette Arent, co-founder of Arent & Pyke, who designed this inner-city Sydney apartment. Upholstered in Pierre Frey ‘Palladio’ fabric, the vibrant turmeric-hued banquette adds softness, warmth and tactility to the space, as well as an extra seating area for guests within the wider living area, for the owners who entertain family and friends often.

10. Anchor the Space With a Pendant

A banquette seating area with a teal base and patterned back around a round black table with a round wooden stool with flowers on the table and a pendant light above

Tour this welcoming family home in London.

(Image credit: Ellen Christina Hancock. Design: Kathryn Porter Interiors)

"Without a doubt, the breakfast nook is my favorite vignette in the whole project," says Kathryn Porter, the Belfast-based interior designer who designed this London family home. "We wanted to create an intimate everyday dining space that was both beautiful and family-friendly," explains Kathryn. "We used this stunning botanical print from Pierre Frey that is reminiscent of an old French tapestry to wrap the curved backrest, along with a washable linen union for the seat cover, which is perfect for sticky hands. I love how the plaster pendant really anchors the space and provides a sculptural element."

11. Choose a Statement Wallpaper

A veranda-style dining room with mural walls, stained glass doors, a pale wood dining table with leather chairs and a brown leather soft bench with green topper, and a thriving plant set in a vase

Tour this "boutique-hotel"-style Toronto penthouse.

(Image credit: Lauren Miller. Design: Dvira Interiors)

Effortlessly layered, emotive, and inviting, this dining area is an entertaining lovers' dream. The expressive wallpaper makes a statement without overwhelming the space or detracting from its architectural beauty, and the earthy neutrals and moss greens pay homage to the desert landscape. "Inspired by the Arizona desert and Bali, balanced with an effortless California ease, these colors create a home that feels grounded, warm, and naturally inviting," explains Dvira Ovadia of Dvira Interiors.

12. Embrace Curves

A banquette seating corner with ochre textured seating in front of a pedestal dining table with a dining chair on the other side and two wall lights on the neutral wall behind

Tour this London home built around 'togetherness'.

(Image credit: Kensington Leverne. Design: Uncanny Studio)

Flexibility was key in this London home designed by Uncanny Studio's French duo Églantine Sicat and Pauline Dellemotte, and seating areas like this dining nook are a perfect example of a flexible space for clients who "cook and host often, and hold wine tasting sessions," says Dellemotte. "The shape of the apartment is very geometrical with sharp angles," Sicat explains. "We wanted to bring some curves." Embrace curves, and the curves will embrace you, softening harsh lines and angles, and creating a more comforting, forgiving space.

13. Incorporate Integrated Storage

Extended space with internal courtyard

Tour this jovial home made for hosting in southwest London.

(Image credit: Mary Wadsworth)

One of Livingetc's Unlocked homes, this elegant Clapham residence was designed by couple Charlie and Josh Karlsen for entertaining. Running luxury catering company Opus 11, with a roster of clients including rock stars, they were no strangers to hosting. “We actually designed the house around the kitchen table to prioritize hosting friends and family," explains owner Charlie. With a wall-to-wall built-in bench that packs a punch for extra home storage, never mind extra seating, this space-saving design is the epitome of functionality that doesn’t compromise on style.

14. Carve It Into an Island

open plan kitchen with wooden cabinetry, calcutta viola surfaces, and banquet seating built into the wooden island

Tour this luxurious Art Deco design apartment.

(Image credit: Will Pryce. Design: Bryan O'Sullivan, Ballymore)

Curated by design icon Bryan O'Sullivan, this kitchen dining area in an Art Deco riverside apartment in London’s Embassy Gardens is a lesson in restraint with the perfect amount of quiet drama. "Our intention with the banquette was to maximize the space and carve out a dining area without disrupting the kitchen's flow, forming a comfortable, convivial corner where people would naturally linger," says Bryan. Cleverly zoned, this cozy seating area is a great way to break up an open plan space and to bring the party to the kitchen when cooking for guests.

15. Opt for a Sculptural Design

A modern banquette with large gray curved cushioned seating on a wooden base with a pedestal table with a stone base and round wooden top with two pieces of art on each corner above with a wall light

Tour this mid-century house in LA.

(Image credit: Michael Clifford. Design: Ward + Gray. Stylist: Lisa Rowe)

"Built in 1956, the house naturally guided us toward midcentury architectural gestures and furniture silhouettes," says Staver Gray, one half of NYC-based design firm Ward + Gray with Christie Ward, who designed this LA home. "It was such a golden age for design in Los Angeles, and we found endless inspiration in that spirit — embracing clean lines, sculptural forms, and a sense of effortless living." And no space says this more than the banquette seating area. With its plump, sculptural cushioned seating and relaxed elegance, it’s a space that is as much about feeling as function.

16. Break Up a Wall

A dining area with banquette seating, a bar cabinet and an abstract blue and green piece of art on the wall, with a white console table on the right-hand side with a table lamp and decorative books

Tour this 1865 Brownstone in Boston.

(Image credit: Michael J. Lee. Design: DAG Design)

You don't need a nook or alcove to create a statement-making banquette seating area, as this space in an 1865 Brownstone in Boston shows. Designed by Cara Fineman, owner and principal of DAG Design, the dining area sits within a compact open-plan kitchen and living area, serving as a space of quiet repose or warm gatherings, and is defined by color and pattern. Using a banquette in this way helps to maximize space and improves flow in a small footprint.

As we increasingly seek spaces that are comforting, personal, and encourage human interaction, it's understandable that banquette seating has continued to gain popularity in recent years. It is, however, worth knowing what not to do when planning one of these built-ins for your home, as these banquette seating design mistakes show.

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Debbie Black
Debbie Black
Deputy Editor (Digital)

Debbie is Livingetc's deputy editor (digital). She embarked on her career in the publishing industry almost 20 years ago, with experience spanning interiors and fashion brands across both print and digital platforms.

She has worked for titles including ELLE Decoration, World of Interiors, ELLE, Condé Nast Traveller, GQ, and Glamour, among others. She is a lover of all things interiors and loves planning a makeover project. She can often be found moving furniture and decor around her house for the millionth time or else watering her 50 houseplants!