3 Types of Unusual Textured Kitchen Countertop You'll Wish You Could Touch Through the Screen

When it comes to specifying your kitchen counters, don't just have to settle for basic, flat finishes. Here's what you're missing out on

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Published In Ideas
a black leathered kitchen countertop in a light green kitchen
(Image credit: Roundhouse)

When you start getting into the big leagues of kitchen countertops, things start to get interesting. Yes, these materials will take a bit of a chunk out of your kitchen renovation budget, but for the price, you get to bring a new dimension to your space. And it's all about touch.

Yes, polished and honed (or matt) are your standard choices when it comes to specifying finishes, but both have their issues. Gloss, once the standard, can sometimes feel too reflective, especially when under a light source like a large window, and is more prone to show fingerprints. Honed countertops are undoubtedly the most common today, but there's a dullness to their flatness in the wrong scheme.

Plus, now there are plenty of options on the market right now that bring a more interesting sense of texture to your surfaces. Not only do they bring a little more nuance overall to your scheme as a kitchen countertop, but are also the sort of materials you'll enjoy touching every day. Here are just a handful of the ideas you should get to know.

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1. Leathered Surfaces

a close up of leathered quartzite countertop

Leathered surfaces can vary in technique and finish, but they're often the most distinctly textured.

(Image credit: Roundhouse)

Leathered surfaces have a distinct texture achieved by a brushing technique. It's a process that can be applied to many natural stones, but each reacts in a different way. So, while one 'leathered' stone might not appear exactly the same as the other, each should have a soft, textured look and feel.

In the kitchen above, the Taj Mahal quartzite used in the kitchen has been leathered, something that designer Allison Lynch from Roundhouse thinks suits this stone's structure. "It works well for the natural formation of the stone because of the layering of quartzite," she says, "with it leathered, it matches the look."

"Your eye catches the surface being uneven and heavily textured, so you want to stroke it. The way it catches light makes the texture more pronounced," Allison adds.

2. Antiqued Surfaces

a close up of a black antiqued granite

Antiqued is a more subtle textured option.

(Image credit: Roundhouse)

Allison describes antiqued surfaces as "a weathered finish that is softer than leathered." It's a little more distressed, or aged, in its intention, and not as uniform as the leathering technique through the use of a mix of brushing, washes, and sandblasting. It sounds extreme, but most natural stone is hard enough to weather to a subtle finish.

In the kitchen above, a granite countertop called Nero Assoluto has been used, which Allison suggests is the perfect candidate for the process.

3. 'Flamed' Surfaces

a dark kitchen with lights on and a texture island work surface

This flamed technique creates a very different texture to leathering.

(Image credit: Kitchens by Holloways)

Flamed countertops might be less familiar, but they are what they sound like: natural stone treated with extreme heat until the crystals within it expand and create an intriguing texture.

In the kitchen above, Kitchens by Holloways used a Flamed Zimbabwean Granite kitchen countertop material for the island as a contrast to the simpler quartz worktops on the main run. "Matt, non-slip and incredibly tactile, the granite is incredibly durable, making it an ideal choice for food preparation areas," explains design consultant Emily Newmarch.

However, practicality depends on how heavily the surface is flamed; on the heavier side, the texture can be hard to wipe clean and a little too rough.

As Chosen By
Headshot of Allison Lynch, Roundhouse
As Chosen By
Allison Lynch

Eager to apply her skills, Allison approached Roundhouse Design when they opened their Richmond showroom. Drawn to their distinctive approach to kitchen design, she embraced the opportunity when the showroom manager took a chance on her. Nearly 22 years later, she now leads the Cambridge showroom, playing a key role in shaping its success. She remains passionate about the company’s vision, working alongside a team of talented designers who continually push the boundaries of kitchen design.

As Chosen By
headshot of Emily Pickett, Design Consultant, Kitchens by Holloways
As Chosen By
Emily Newmarch

Emily is a design consultant at Kitchens by Holloways, a design and build company that creates bespoke kitchens and thoughtfully planned interiors. Known for their holistic approach, the team considers not just the kitchen but the overall layout — whether it's a single room, an open-plan space, or an entire home — to deliver beautiful, functional designs that enhance everyday living.

Yes, kitchen countertop trends themselves are leaning more towards bold, interesting, textured ideas, and this is just the tip of the iceberg for what's out there.

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Luke Arthur Wells
Luke Arthur Wells
Contributing Writer

Luke Arthur Wells is a freelance design writer, award-winning interiors blogger and content creator, and stylist, known for neutral, textural spaces with a luxury twist. He's worked with some of the UK's top design brands, counting the likes of Tom Dixon Studio as regular collaborators, and his work has been featured in print and online in publications ranging from Domino Magazine to The Sunday Times. He's a hands-on type of interiors expert too, contributing practical renovation advice and DIY tutorials to a number of magazines, as well as to his own readers and followers via social media.