3 Types of Unusual Textured Kitchen Countertop You'll Wish You Could Touch Through the Screen
When it comes to specifying your kitchen counters, don't just have to settle for basic, flat finishes. Here's what you're missing out on
When you start getting into the big leagues of kitchen countertops, things start to get interesting. Yes, these materials will take a bit of a chunk out of your kitchen renovation budget, but for the price, you get to bring a new dimension to your space. And it's all about touch.
Yes, polished and honed (or matt) are your standard choices when it comes to specifying finishes, but both have their issues. Gloss, once the standard, can sometimes feel too reflective, especially when under a light source like a large window, and is more prone to show fingerprints. Honed countertops are undoubtedly the most common today, but there's a dullness to their flatness in the wrong scheme.
Plus, now there are plenty of options on the market right now that bring a more interesting sense of texture to your surfaces. Not only do they bring a little more nuance overall to your scheme as a kitchen countertop, but are also the sort of materials you'll enjoy touching every day. Here are just a handful of the ideas you should get to know.
1. Leathered Surfaces
Leathered surfaces have a distinct texture achieved by a brushing technique. It's a process that can be applied to many natural stones, but each reacts in a different way. So, while one 'leathered' stone might not appear exactly the same as the other, each should have a soft, textured look and feel.
In the kitchen above, the Taj Mahal quartzite used in the kitchen has been leathered, something that designer Allison Lynch from Roundhouse thinks suits this stone's structure. "It works well for the natural formation of the stone because of the layering of quartzite," she says, "with it leathered, it matches the look."
"Your eye catches the surface being uneven and heavily textured, so you want to stroke it. The way it catches light makes the texture more pronounced," Allison adds.
2. Antiqued Surfaces
Allison describes antiqued surfaces as "a weathered finish that is softer than leathered." It's a little more distressed, or aged, in its intention, and not as uniform as the leathering technique through the use of a mix of brushing, washes, and sandblasting. It sounds extreme, but most natural stone is hard enough to weather to a subtle finish.
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In the kitchen above, a granite countertop called Nero Assoluto has been used, which Allison suggests is the perfect candidate for the process.
3. 'Flamed' Surfaces
Flamed countertops might be less familiar, but they are what they sound like: natural stone treated with extreme heat until the crystals within it expand and create an intriguing texture.
In the kitchen above, Kitchens by Holloways used a Flamed Zimbabwean Granite kitchen countertop material for the island as a contrast to the simpler quartz worktops on the main run. "Matt, non-slip and incredibly tactile, the granite is incredibly durable, making it an ideal choice for food preparation areas," explains design consultant Emily Newmarch.
However, practicality depends on how heavily the surface is flamed; on the heavier side, the texture can be hard to wipe clean and a little too rough.
Eager to apply her skills, Allison approached Roundhouse Design when they opened their Richmond showroom. Drawn to their distinctive approach to kitchen design, she embraced the opportunity when the showroom manager took a chance on her. Nearly 22 years later, she now leads the Cambridge showroom, playing a key role in shaping its success. She remains passionate about the company’s vision, working alongside a team of talented designers who continually push the boundaries of kitchen design.
Emily is a design consultant at Kitchens by Holloways, a design and build company that creates bespoke kitchens and thoughtfully planned interiors. Known for their holistic approach, the team considers not just the kitchen but the overall layout — whether it's a single room, an open-plan space, or an entire home — to deliver beautiful, functional designs that enhance everyday living.
Yes, kitchen countertop trends themselves are leaning more towards bold, interesting, textured ideas, and this is just the tip of the iceberg for what's out there.
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Luke Arthur Wells is a freelance design writer, award-winning interiors blogger and content creator, and stylist, known for neutral, textural spaces with a luxury twist. He's worked with some of the UK's top design brands, counting the likes of Tom Dixon Studio as regular collaborators, and his work has been featured in print and online in publications ranging from Domino Magazine to The Sunday Times. He's a hands-on type of interiors expert too, contributing practical renovation advice and DIY tutorials to a number of magazines, as well as to his own readers and followers via social media.