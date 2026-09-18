Home Offices Don't Have to Be All Work, No Play, as These Designer Spaces Prove — Embrace Color, Pattern, and Texture Instead
Bright ideas to make homeworking a success — these designer-approved schemes are your inspiration for a smarter home office
Whether you're working from home full-time or need a dedicated space to manage life's never-ending admin, a well-designed home office is key to staying focused, motivated, and inspired.
Creating a space that balances functionality with good looks transforms daily routines into something far more elevated — plus, an overhaul gives you the chance to experiment with colors, materials, and textures you might not be brave enough to bring into other areas of your home.
From clever home office storage solutions and statement lighting to tactile wall treatments and artful backdrops, incorporating thoughtful design ideas into your setup can completely reimagine the feel of your home office. Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite ideas from designers to get the inspiration flowing.
1. A Desk That Does the Most Work
Whether your taste veers more to mid-century Mad Men or curved, contemporary style, a design-led desk spells serious business. In this project in south Berlin, designer Kasia Kronberger, founder and principal designer of Studio Bosko, tells us the client wanted to hold onto the 1970s aesthetic while adding an "artistic, family-orientated feel". Anchored in a room of fresh green and light blue, the desk's sculptural form is perfect for inspiring creative thinking.
2. Sculptural Shelving
In this Georgian terrace in Hove, interior designer Natasha Lyon, founder of Appreciation Project, makes the case for a set of sculptural shelves. "There isn't much of a view in this room, so I wanted to create points of interest through color and craftsmanship," she says. "The natural oak shelving was handcrafted to a bespoke design. It's a great way to inject a room with personality, as well as being highly practical."
3. Art Direction
All the best home-office backdrops we've spotted have a painterly canvas or tapestry behind them. Hang or lean your artwork, whether your taste veers towards an expressive oil-on-canvas or an intricate patchwork tapestry or embroidery panel, it's all about adding a touch of creative atmosphere, as this space at Hyde Park's The Bryanston, designed by David Collins Studio, shows.
4. Cutting Corners
Interior and furniture designer Gemma Fabbri of Studio Fabbri spotted an opportunity when insulation lowered the ceiling height in this Hertfordshire home.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
"Alcoves like this create the perfect opportunity to repurpose awkward areas of the home," she says. "Tucking a workspace into a nook creates a natural sense of enclosure — you feel contained in a good way, separate from the rest of the house, without needing a dedicated room."
5. Pin-Up Perfection
Tasked with creating a series of practical work-from-home spaces for her clients, a family of five, interior designer Emily Lindberg sourced cork tiles for this room.
"We loved the idea that [the kids] could pin up their drawings or use a big shared calendar," she says. "It's a tight space, but there's ample room to have rotating 'exhibits'." Streamlined walnut millwork and pops of color give the cork some contrast and brightness.
6. Bright Spark
Tasked with creating an office space for Patrick Dangerfield, captain of Australia's Geelong Football Club, interior stylist Julia Green lined the walls with American oak for an "immersive and enveloping" feel. But the standout piece has to be the desk lamp. "Every room benefits from an element of surprise," says Julia. "While the palette is deliberately restrained, the unexpected hit of bright yellow introduces energy and a contemporary edge."
Having to squish two people into your home office? That changes things a bit, but doesn't mean you have to compromise on style, either. In fact, that's how offices were originally designed to be!
For more inspiration, subscribe to Livingtc's newsletter.
Rory Alastair Robertson graduated with a BA (Hons) Interior Architecture in 2009 from The Edinburgh College of Art. During his studies, he attended The Rhode Island School of Design in America, where he specialized in Theatre Set Design and Lighting Design.
For over a decade, Rory has contributed as both a stylist and an editor, working with a span of editorial titles, including World of Interiors, Financial Times, Elle Decoration, Living Etc, Homes & Gardens, House & Garden, and Wallpaper*. His portfolio is rich with editorial, commercial, brand, and residential interiors work.
Recognized by The Conran Shop in 2023 as an industry tastemaker, he has become known for his taste and eye for detail. He is informed and inspired by a love of historical homes, craftsmanship, and quality.