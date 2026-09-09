I can't believe we are already almost halfway through September, but I also can't lie: the slight chill in the air feels very nice. I'm counting down the days until it's time to curl up with a pumpkin-flavored beverage and a Halloween movie. But, of course, as soon as the first few leaves hit the sidewalk, it's time to start making those cozy seasonal switches at home. Quilts on the bed, cozy throw pillows on every seat, moodier tableware, and, dare I say, even a pumpkin or two here and there.

The design world always runs a few steps ahead, so August's new-in homeware collection definitely hints at the autumn season approaching, but now that we've entered September? Well, our favorite home brands have fully embraced the change in decorating aesthetics. As I scoured the latest and greatest new pieces hitting the shelves, I noticed fuzzier textures, moodier color palettes, and pieces that actually make you want to spend more time indoors.

Sure, we can all enjoy the last few weeks of warm evenings in the garden and sunny afternoons, but a reason to refresh and redecorate is always welcome around here. Below is a curated collection of 24 of my favorite pieces released so far this month — enjoy!

The start of September has the 'back-to-school' kind of vibe. We are shopping for things that signal a change in seasons, swapping linen decor for wool and upgrading things like lighting and office accessories.

I know Autumn doesn't technically start til the 21st, but resetting your home for Fall is just too exciting. For all the best ideas and inspiration as the new season grows closer and closer, be sure to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.

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