Looking for Some Design Inspiration? These Are the 9 Show-Stopping Homes That Had Us Captivated This August

Here at Livingetc, we're constantly covering some of the most beautiful properties across the globe. From petite city apartments to sprawling country homes, every project has its own unique charm, reflecting both the visual culture of the country they come from and the personal style of the designers behind the homes.

We know, though, that time is precious, and we don't all have hours to spend scrolling through home after home, hunting for new ideas and inspiration. I, however, have just done exactly that. And even better yet, I get to call it 'work'. I've looked at each and every beautiful house tour from the past month, picking out my favorite features and figuring out which have left the strongest impression, before narrowing it down to my ultimate favorites. It's a tough task, but someone's got to do it.

What I love about these modern homes is how distinct their identities are. Each one tells a story, revealing a glimpse of its inner life and how it translates into an exterior presence. To me, these homes capture everything we love at Livingetc. They're incredibly stylish, of course, but they also have character and a unique depth that makes them truly stand out.

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If this hasn't satisfied your craving for beautiful homes, Livingetc's 2026 Style Awards House of the Year is unmissable.

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