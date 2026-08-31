Looking for Some Design Inspiration? These Are the 9 Show-Stopping Homes That Had Us Captivated This August
We narrowed down the most beautiful homes this month to only the best of the best, from a new-build Harlem Brownstown to an Art Deco villa in Sydney
Here at Livingetc, we're constantly covering some of the most beautiful properties across the globe. From petite city apartments to sprawling country homes, every project has its own unique charm, reflecting both the visual culture of the country they come from and the personal style of the designers behind the homes.
We know, though, that time is precious, and we don't all have hours to spend scrolling through home after home, hunting for new ideas and inspiration. I, however, have just done exactly that. And even better yet, I get to call it 'work'. I've looked at each and every beautiful house tour from the past month, picking out my favorite features and figuring out which have left the strongest impression, before narrowing it down to my ultimate favorites. It's a tough task, but someone's got to do it.
What I love about these modern homes is how distinct their identities are. Each one tells a story, revealing a glimpse of its inner life and how it translates into an exterior presence. To me, these homes capture everything we love at Livingetc. They're incredibly stylish, of course, but they also have character and a unique depth that makes them truly stand out.
Although it was built in 1929, this 10,000 sq ft manor house was designed to mimic the architectural trends of the Tudor period, with wooden beams and steeply pitched roofs throughout. Set on the grounds of the Westchester Country Club, the style was catered to satisfy the Anglicized tastes of the American elite in the early 20th Century, and nearly 100 years later, the appeal remains. When tasked with the challenge of renovating this historical home, designer Jessica Gersten took care to maintain the character and detailing that make the space so special, while ensuring it was designed to support her clients' day-to-day family routine. The result is a bright and cozy, yet undeniably grand estate, where Tudor architecture and contemporary style sit side by side.
Looking at this glorious townhouse, with all its crown molding and intricate details, it's hard to believe it was only built in 2022. A testament to designer Crystal Sinclair's expertise, she was able to transform a white box new-build into a home brimming with character. The brief? "Anything but white." And on that, Crystal certainly delivered. With a navy-blue color-drenched sitting room and a mustard-yellow bedroom, complete with a matching shag rug, this home is anything but boring.
In recent years, Warsaw has become somewhat of a hub for trend-setting design, and this colorful apartment is a perfect example of why. Lovingly curated by Diana Żurek and Gutek Girek, the Polish design duo behind Studio Furora, this cool, open-plan home is a far cry from the boxed-in, isolated space it once was. White walls offer a canvas for a rich collection of collected objects and colorful art pieces, and the irreverent, playful design approach flows freely throughout the space, connecting each room to the next.
With a name like 'Queen', the expectations for this property were high from the outset. But luckily, for Smac Studio's Shona McElroy, that's never been a deterrent. Set in Woollahra, one of Sydney's most elegant neighborhoods, this sprawling property reflects the area's affection for quiet but refined luxury. With a few thoughtful tweaks, the layout of the home was created to reflect the structure of the clients' daily life, without removing any of the original character they first fell in love with. From there, they developed a style that pays homage to the property's Art Deco origins, while still feeling thoroughly modern, creating an effect they refer to as 'Modeco'. Furniture is low and curved, with soft hues and plush materials; the entire home oozes with warmth and sophistication.
As if Ibiza wasn't already fun enough, this home has just brought the vibe of Mykonos's most iconic beach club to the Balearic Island party capital. Designed by Greek architecture and design practice K-Studio and inspired by the architecture and design of Scorpios, this Ibizan finca perfects the laid-back luxury look, with earthy colors and natural materials throughout. Limewashed walls provide a beautifully textured base for the design to bounce off, and collected pieces from Morocco, Spain, and Greece decorate the space. The home is designed around an indoor-outdoor living style, with seamless flow from the garden to the main living areas, with plenty of natural light flowing in from all angles.
It's always interesting to see inside the homes of interior designers, an opportunity to get to know their style in the purest form, away from the needs and desires of their clients. And in her Hamptons home, Annalise Taft-Gersen, owner and founder of ALT for Living, shows us that sometimes simpler is better. The color scheme is light and airy, with white, paneled walls running across the petite property. The focus is placed on highlighting the beauty of natural materials, with richly veined marble slabs and warm wooden features forming the basis of both the bathroom and kitchen designs. There's a clear Scandi influence to the style, but done in a way that feels thoroughly in line with the setting. It's laid-back and casual, while still looking unquestionably expensive; it's Hamptons through and through.
In most houses, the kitchen is typically seen as the heart of the home, but in this Sao Paolo property, designed by Verônica Molina, founder of Memola Estúdio, that role is assumed by the garden. The ground floor of this three-storey home comprises social spaces, all of which are oriented around the garden, always leading you back to the outdoors. This indoor-outdoor living style blends beautifully with the social, open-plan layout of this modernist design, and every corner is home to another cozy spot to sit for a chat.
With the simple brief of 'go wild', Ruby Shields, founder and creative director of Studio Shields, brought a whirlwind of color, form, and fun to this Australian coastal home. Driven by the single mission of igniting delight, every detail in this colorful family home was chosen with joy in mind. It's playfulism in its truest form, and it couldn't look any more chic if it tried.
With only 80 square meters of space to work with, every choice had to be intentional in this Madrid home. Renovated by Arabella Maza and Stephen Maginn from Archive for Space, this disconnected, cramped apartment was transformed into an airy, open space. Flexibility was key in this design, and finding ways to make the most of the small space available allowed this home to feel as functional as it is stylish.
If this hasn't satisfied your craving for beautiful homes, Livingetc's 2026 Style Awards House of the Year is unmissable.
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Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.