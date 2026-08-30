ICYMI: The Coolest Product Releases, Collaborations, and Homeware Collections Worth Name-Dropping From This Month

Here we are, already at the end of August. Summer really seemed to slip away this year. However, while you and I were presumably enjoying the lazy dog days, our favorite designers, brands, and homeware boutiques certainly didn't let a month go by without sharing some seriously good designs. From fabric collections to larger furniture pieces, this month's homeware releases are setting a high bar for building a cozy base before officially entering the hunker-down season.

Unlike new-in homeware round-ups each month, this ICYMI list focuses less on hyper-seasonal decor and instead logs all the design news and musings worth noting. So, while I wouldn't say this list feels particularly catered to the upcoming Autumn season, a lot of what you'll find are pieces that make for a cozier, more stylish home. For instance, if you've been wanting to upgrade your wallpaper, upholstery, or seating before we all start spending much more time indoors, then you're in luck.

If July's ICYMI round-up, full of creativity and color, left you hungry for more inspiration, then it's finally time to unpack all that August had to offer. It's a list so good, it's hard to pick a favorite. So, sit back, scroll, and enjoy — the design world has done it again.

1. House of Hackney Introduces OVERSTORY

Murals make a statement in any room. Image credit: House of Hackney Pattern can even feel more neutral when styled well. Image credit: House of Hackney

I love a good, whimsical wallpaper or fabric, and not many wallpaper brands are doing it quite like House of Hackney. This month, the brand has set the precedent for the vibes we are taking into the Autumn season with the new Overstory collection — a blend of warm and cool nostalgic colors and storybook aesthetics.

Taking its name from the uppermost layer of the forest, Overstory is inspired by the rare and endangered British temperate rainforests. Not only does it provide a grounding feeling in the room, but it calls attention to the local British environment.

With 17 new wallpapers, nine new fabrics, as well as hand-crafted furnishings, furniture and home accessories, Overstory is truly bringing the outside in. Whether you want a mural wallpaper or a characterful print, each design has references to sacred trees, fungi, lichens, woodland creatures and hidden mycelial networks — all very elevated, of course.

2. Côte De Folk Launches the Demi Dot Collection

Who doesn't love an elevated polka dot? (Image credit: Cote De Folk)

For Sophie Rowell, founder of Côte de Folk, the appeal of the polka dot lies in its balance of simplicity and joy. "I've worked in fashion for over 24 years and always loved the playful optimism of the polka dot, but after moving into interiors, I was so surprised that the humble polka dot never made an appearance," she shares. "It felt like the perfect pattern to reinterpret for the home."

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Côte de Folk is no stranger to the polka dot trend; the brand already has a collection inspired by the colors of everyday condiments: Mayo, Ketchup, Dijon, Marie-Rose, and Brown Sauce. But this month, the story continues with 'Demi Dot', a smaller, more frequent dot that runs across linens and voiles in five new colors, inspired by flowers — Carnation, Noctura, Gertain, Chrysanthemum, and Marigold.

It's not quite available to shop (any day now), but you can get a glimpse of the brand's stylish prints in the existing collection below.

3. H&M HOME's New Fall Collection

Image 1 of 2 It looks like we are still going for stainless steel and chrome details this season. (Image credit: H&M Home) Even folded away, these prints look so fashionable. (Image credit: H&M Home) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Each season, H&M Home unveils a truly fashionable new collection of home decor, and this month it was time for Autumn/Winter 2026. Expect dark woods, chrome home accessories, neutral colors, and classic prints.

“For this fall season, we wanted to take a closer look at the beauty of restraint, where every piece is intentional," explains ​Evelina Kravaev Söderberg, head of design and creative at H&M Home. "We have been inspired by the enduring language of modernism and wanted to explore clean lines and balanced proportions to create pieces with strong silhouettes and refined details that quietly transform spaces."

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​Whether it's a structured linen cushion, a statement metal vase, or a new catch-all, there's something for everyone that will feel like a nice, refreshing touch to a space.

4. LAYERED's New Barley Rug Collection

It's the style of jute with a softer feel underfoot. (Image credit: Andy Liffner. Design: LAYERED)

Jute rugs are often associated with a coarse, rustic character, but with LAYERED's new Barley collection, the brand has created a softer, more refined iteration of this timeless rug style, perfect for the contemporary home.

The rugs are made with a blend of jute and wool to optimize comfort while keeping the tactile texture and grounding, natural aesthetic. And rather than just the tan color of traditional jute, this collection comes in four different earthy color palettes, including muted reds and calming sage greens. They are the perfect floor coverings for minimalists and color enthusiasts alike.

LAYERED Barley Chestnut £395 at layeredinterior.com The Chestnut colorway is the most akin to traditional jute. It brings warmth and calls on the classic rustic nature of the jute style. LAYERED Barley Bone White £395 at layeredinterior.com Bone White softens a space. This color would look particularly comforting in a bedroom or a living room with darker furniture to ground it. LAYERED Barley Sage £395 at layeredinterior.com Sage is another timeless color and makes a particularly grounding shade underfoot. Or you could go warmer and opt for the Barley Burgundy rug.

5. HEGI Design House's Hide and Seek Prints

These prints are for the people who really appreciate all that goes into creating fabulous design. (Image credit: Hegi Design House)

I was first introduced to Hegi Design House while researching the hairy furniture trend and fell in love with the brand's 'World's Fluffiest Daybed.' But if you aren't completely sold on the idea of hairy furniture in your home, I've got an alternative: Hegi is releasing a collection of prints of the original sketches depicting the different fluffy seating designs.

These sketches became Phoenix, Le Drape and Cuddle Me. "Pieces that only exist because I kept drawing while believing every lie my mind was telling me," shares the designer. "This print release isn't about the finished furniture. It's about the conversation that almost stopped it from existing. Maybe you'll recognize one of those voices. I hope it reminds you not to let it have the final word."

6. Sofa Club x Lissy Roddy

Image 1 of 3 This is the coziest take on a classic sofa design. (Image credit: Sofa Club) Each piece feels totally liveable. (Image credit: Sofa Club) And not to mention, fabulous colors as well. (Image credit: Sofa Club) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

Oh, don't we love it when the interior design and fashion worlds collide? This month, Sofa Club has teamed up with fashion creator and style icon Lissy Roddy to bring fashion home with The Lissy Edit. What can you expect? Well, three statement sofas selected through Lissy's signature style lens, which are both cozy and stylish.

Taking cues from the colors, textures, and silhouettes defining AW26 fashion, Lissy's edit spotlights three key trends moving from our wardrobes into our homes: quiet luxury, chocolate brown, and soft minimalism. Safe to say, it's time to upgrade your seating before the cozy season.

7. Sabre Paris Drops a Cheese Slicer

Even the imagery makes me want to immediate add this piece to cart. (Image credit: Sabre Paris)

Sabre Paris is one of those brands that makes you want to invest in upgrading even the smallest details of your home. I mean, chic flatware might just be the ultimate style flex when hosting.

And this month, the brand released a brand-new cheese slicer, perfect for hosting and cooking. It's already available in a ton of different colorways (the moss green and tortoise shell are my personal favorites). So, if you've been looking for the perfect addition to complete your kitchen or need a good gift to bring to a host, I think this might be what you're looking for!

8. Art+Loom and Manifeste Edition Unveil ALCHEMY Collection

These consoles are sure to turn heads in an entryway design. Image credit: Art+Loom x Manifeste Edition As striking as this yellow marble is, this design also comes in a pink stone. Image credit: Art+Loom X Manifeste Edition

In bigger, more sculptural news, Art+Loom and Manifeste Edition come together to debut Alchemy, a collaborative furniture collection. The brands describe it as "the meeting of two distinct creative practices, rooted in the belief that great design emerges through conversation." And it really is a collection of beautiful, artful furniture pieces.

Gallacher's (of Art+Loom) exploration of texture, layering, and textile artistry meets Fillau's (of Manifeste Edition) mastery of natural stone, resulting in furniture that feels both architectural and inviting. Think juxtaposing materials and creative forms. These are truly one-of-a-kind pieces, and prices are available only upon request.

9. FieldBar Releases a New, Limited Edition Color

I mean, how luxurious does this colorway feel? (Image credit: Fieldbar)

"At the turn of the 20th century, as a nod to their Irish racing hosts, and inspired by a bit of rule-bending, the British coated the curves of their racing cars in a deep green that would become the color of British motorsport," the brand explains. This was the inspiration for the brand's new limited-edition colorway, Racing Green. Plus, the Drinks Box and Gin Trunk also feature soft pecan leather handles, exclusive to this collection.

And as we look ahead at color of the year predictions for 2027 and keep a close eye on upcoming interior design trends, dark heritage greens are on the rise! They ooze both luxury and lived-in familiarity. If green isn't your style, though, Fieldbar's coolers come in other colors, too.

10. IKEA Introduces KOMPISHÄNG

It's IKEA's iconic style blended with the brand's functional designs. (Image credit: IKEA)

This month, IKEA released its KOMPISHÄNG range, a new collection inspired by city living, designed to help the next generation of renters feel at home from day one. As a flat-dweller, this is already music to my ears. The collection combines smart, affordable design with easy ways to personalize any living space, and the coolest part was that it was designed by actually seeing what people's homes needed.

IKEA shares that the collection was shaped by young adults aged 20–28 living in central London. They visited them at home and noticed the same patterns emerging: "improvised storage, well‑worn moving boxes repurposed as furniture, and a small number of carefully chosen objects carried from one rental to the next."

So, in this collection, you can expect a range of stools, bookshelves, and durable materials including solid pine, powder-coated steel, and canvas; every piece is designed to last through multiple moves, without compromising on style. A Livingetc favorite is definitely the stacking stools — absolutely perfect for small-space living.

Well, that's it for this month — and it was bountiful indeed. And as I know it's the end of the month, perhaps a scroll through Livingetc's payday edit is next on the list?

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