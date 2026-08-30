Habitat Just Launched a New Sofa Bed With a Clever Pull-Out System That Stops It Looking as Clunky and Awkward as Other Sleeper Couches
At first glance, you can't truly tell that it's a trundle bed — and therein lies its charm
Up until now, I felt like it was too much to ask of a sleeper couch not to look like it's lumpily waiting to be pulled out into its full form. However, the Eric Fabric 3 Seater Sofa Bed from Habitat just proved that it is, in fact, not as far-fetched a dream as I once thought.
If you're buying a sofa for a fairly small to average-sized living room and you plan on hosting guests overnight as cozier seasons approach, I would immediately shortlist this sofa. And aside from it being good-looking in both sofa and trundle settings, there's more to this design.
And the best part about this piece? The base conceals a wonderful feature...
One of my favorite features of Habitat's Eric Sofa Bed has to be the hidden under-seat storage. The main cushioned base can be pulled up to reveal a space for spare duvets, extra sheets, or pillows. The best sleeper sofas should not give away their true purpose, and you can't truly tell the Eric is a trundle until it's released into the size of a standard double bed. And it only helps that green continues to be one of the bigger sofa color trends of the year.
Alternative Sofa Beds to Shop
This sofa bed from Westwing is making me rethink my waning appreciation for bouclé. It makes for a sophisticated anchor to any living room layout for hosting.
If your heart is set on a green couch in your living room, IKEA's VIMLE sofa bed is worth considering. And it comes with a dense foam mattress, too.
You can opt for something deeper in the realm of minimalism with this Marla Sofa Bed from Heal's. It's also available in 'Dessin Granite' for a darker color scheme.
Mint green sofas have an underrated allure. Especially if your living room is lucky enough to get heaps of natural light. Not to mention, John Lewis sofa beds have a reputation for being stylish and durable.
The Banks Trundle Sofa from West Elm is another three-seater sleeper couch that won't let your living room down. And if none of these sofas feel quite right, contact Design Lab by Livingetc for a free 'Find' consultation.
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Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.