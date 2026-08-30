Habitat Just Launched a New Sofa Bed With a Clever Pull-Out System That Stops It Looking as Clunky and Awkward as Other Sleeper Couches

Up until now, I felt like it was too much to ask of a sleeper couch not to look like it's lumpily waiting to be pulled out into its full form. However, the Eric Fabric 3 Seater Sofa Bed from Habitat just proved that it is, in fact, not as far-fetched a dream as I once thought.

If you're buying a sofa for a fairly small to average-sized living room and you plan on hosting guests overnight as cozier seasons approach, I would immediately shortlist this sofa. And aside from it being good-looking in both sofa and trundle settings, there's more to this design.

And the best part about this piece? The base conceals a wonderful feature...

Habitat Eric Fabric 3 Seater Sofa Bed - Green £525 at Habitat UK One of my favorite features of Habitat's Eric Sofa Bed has to be the hidden under-seat storage. The main cushioned base can be pulled up to reveal a space for spare duvets, extra sheets, or pillows. The best sleeper sofas should not give away their true purpose, and you can't truly tell the Eric is a trundle until it's released into the size of a standard double bed. And it only helps that green continues to be one of the bigger sofa color trends of the year.

Alternative Sofa Beds to Shop

The Banks Trundle Sofa from West Elm is another three-seater sleeper couch that won't let your living room down. And if none of these sofas feel quite right, contact Design Lab by Livingetc for a free 'Find' consultation.

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