Habitat Just Launched a New Sofa Bed With a Clever Pull-Out System That Stops It Looking as Clunky and Awkward as Other Sleeper Couches

At first glance, you can't truly tell that it's a trundle bed — and therein lies its charm

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A GIF of a green three-seater sofa bed from Habitat
Thoughtfully designed without a pull strap, lumpy cushion, or rigid silhouette in sight.
(Image credit: Habitat)

Up until now, I felt like it was too much to ask of a sleeper couch not to look like it's lumpily waiting to be pulled out into its full form. However, the Eric Fabric 3 Seater Sofa Bed from Habitat just proved that it is, in fact, not as far-fetched a dream as I once thought.

If you're buying a sofa for a fairly small to average-sized living room and you plan on hosting guests overnight as cozier seasons approach, I would immediately shortlist this sofa. And aside from it being good-looking in both sofa and trundle settings, there's more to this design.

And the best part about this piece? The base conceals a wonderful feature...

Alternative Sofa Beds to Shop

The Banks Trundle Sofa from West Elm is another three-seater sleeper couch that won't let your living room down. And if none of these sofas feel quite right, contact Design Lab by Livingetc for a free 'Find' consultation.

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Amiya Baratan
Amiya Baratan
Home Wellness Writer

Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.