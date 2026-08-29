Anthropologie Bedding Is Making Me Want to Break Up With Plain Sheets — These Are the 24 Prints I’d Pick as a Stylist

If your bedroom feels a little too safe, bedding is one of the easiest places to introduce more character. And right now, Anthropologie’s bedding range is making a very convincing case for embracing pattern and color. From oversized florals and stripes to embroidered details, printed quilts, and unexpected color combinations, there’s very little beige-and-basic about it — which is exactly the appeal.

It also taps into one of my favorite bedding trends for 2026 — traditional prints such as florals, classic stripes, checks, and heritage-inspired motifs are coming back, but they feel much fresher when they’re layered rather than perfectly matched. A floral duvet with a striped pillowcase, or a printed quilt layered over another subtle motif, gives a bed that collected, slightly undone quality that feels so current. So if you're looking to buy new bedding that feels characterful and current, Anthropologie's range is a great place to start.

The trick with patterned bedding is making it look layered rather than chaotic. We love a good designer-approved 'bed recipe' for combining colors, materials, textures, and patterns to make a bed feel more elevated. I’d take one of Anthropologie’s bolder prints as the starting point, then pull out one or two shades from it for cushions, throws, or even the headboard — an easy formula for making the whole room feel intentional.

Still searching for the one bedding set that works with the rest of your room? Design Lab by Livingetc can help — use our Find service when you want us to source the right piece for you, or Style if the whole bedroom needs a fresh pair of eyes.

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