Is 'Hairy' Furniture the Hot New Trend or Totally Heinous? Please, Settle Our Design Debate
Love to hate it or hate to love it, this decorating style is definitely stirring up some mixed feelings
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Strap in, because today we are dissecting the most whimsically weird material to enter the design sphere. Lately, hairy furniture (yes, you read that right) has been popping up on interior design mood boards, and its presence is definitely attention-grabbing. Think lampshades, accent chairs, and a bench, all finished with a lovely, lengthy mane.
Though slightly controversial, we can agree on one thing: this wave of hairy decor is undeniably 'cool'. It's the kind of detail you'd see in your most fashionable friend's home and think, "What on earth is that? Where did you get it? And I want one too." However, when it comes to actually styling hairy decor in your home, the Livingetc team is divided. On the one hand, a hairy accent chair is sure to turn heads, but is that a good thing? Is it practical? Will it wear quickly? Is it actually kind of... gross?
Over the past year, interior design trends have increasingly embraced the unique, the bold, and even the wonderfully weird. And if any style showcases that even luxurious design doesn't have to take itself too seriously, it's this hairy furniture trend. Still not sure how you feel? Below, two design writers argue why it's pretty fabulous and why it's pretty impractical — then you can cast your own vote and settle our debate.
"It's Fabulously Fun"
The terminology is definitely the most off-putting part of this design style. 'Hairy' doesn't exactly conjure up the most stylish of mental images. But the controversial name certainly hooks you in, and it's a I-need-to-see-this-for-myself sort of situation. As for the actual designs? Well, if you ask me, they completely captivate.
The most important nuance of the hairy furniture phenomenon is differentiating it from fuzzy, fluffy, or furry decor. No, this isn't your typical shag rug or fluffy throw pillow. This is something much more 'pretty-ugly' (remember the jolie-laide interior trend?). This 'hairy' style has a longer fringe (it's literally more hair-like in nature); it's a bit weird, and almost off-putting, making it cross the line into an avant-garde design rather than distasteful.
And if the crossover between fashion and interiors has taught us anything, then get ready for hairy furniture's imminent rise to popularity. Hairy fringe has already shown up on runways: Bottega Veneta had hairy pieces throughout its Fall 2026 Ready-to-Wear collection, and Charlie Lee Mindu leaned into hair as a textile for his Summer 2026 runway show as well.
Hairy detailing is haute couture — a furniture piece or decor item covered in long, luxurious extensions becomes a characterful art piece for the home. Sure, it might be a bit impractical, but it's fabulously fun. It's interior design as theater in the most concrete sense, proving you don't have to stick to what's expected when it comes to material. So excuse me while I source my next piece of hairy furniture... and maybe a conditioner to go with it(??)
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
This bar cabinet, designed by Comité De Proyectos, uses horse hair around the legs, adding visual interest and texture to the piece. Though we definitely don't all have a spare £20,000 to spend, this piece proves that hair is a texture that's designer-approved.
Maybe this pendant light isn't considered full-on 'hairy,' but the fine, thick strands definitely cater to the right vibe. It's an easier piece to incorporate into your interior, and when mixed with different design aesthetics, it can really become a beautiful accent piece.
"It's Just Not Practical"
Schiaparelli's braided hair tie, bordering on dadaistic design, was my first introduction to this unconventional style. But then, as I explored more of the coolest contemporary homes, I noticed that fashion isn't the only space experimenting with this concept. Interiors are starting to take design notes from human anatomy — think about the wallpaper inspired by Margot Robbie's own skin in "Wuthering Heights," not to mention the creepy hair chandelier in The Housemaid, which serves as a background character in the tale of control.
From a home wellness standpoint, the sensory appeal of hairy furniture is evident. But while I hate to be the practical police, this trend might be one of the most intricate design dirt magnets to avoid. Trust me, I was just as enamored by its cool factor, but it's bound to be the most high-maintenance feature in your home.
As someone who owns fine-fringe armchairs, I can say firsthand that matting and dust are two fussy aspects you'll regret having to deal with every week. That's only made worse by the increasing thinness and volume in thread-like extensions found on hairy furniture.
But since being démodé is on the line, I have a happy medium to offer: fuzzy furniture. Think cozy fabrics translated into contemporary design (as spotted in the IKEA GREJSIMOS collection). This way, you can bank on visual intrigue and cash in on cool points without adding to your list of chores to maintain interior appearances. So if you want to ditch the comb and conditioner, these fuzzy furnishings are my picks of the moment.
Layer this on a bare armchair for a flourish of texture and a cozy feel. Picture it in a hyggekrog or even temporarily borrowed for your al fresco living room during cool evenings.
I know director chairs can feel a bit dated at times. But this edge of chrome coupled with the silver fuzzy seating makes for a statement. Especially in a room influenced by gothic romance.
Fuzzy furniture isn't always about making major commitments. You can just as easily dip into the trend with a simple furnishing like this stunning Fluffy Blanket from H&M. If you ask me, it's giving mob wife.
If you're willing to put up with the rebellion of hairy furniture for the sake of your love for design, then this trend is as cool as they come. Especially when you realize it through the 'one amazing thing' theory.
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Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.