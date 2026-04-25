Strap in, because today we are dissecting the most whimsically weird material to enter the design sphere. Lately, hairy furniture (yes, you read that right) has been popping up on interior design mood boards, and its presence is definitely attention-grabbing. Think lampshades, accent chairs, and a bench, all finished with a lovely, lengthy mane.

Though slightly controversial, we can agree on one thing: this wave of hairy decor is undeniably 'cool'. It's the kind of detail you'd see in your most fashionable friend's home and think, "What on earth is that? Where did you get it? And I want one too." However, when it comes to actually styling hairy decor in your home, the Livingetc team is divided. On the one hand, a hairy accent chair is sure to turn heads, but is that a good thing? Is it practical? Will it wear quickly? Is it actually kind of... gross?

Over the past year, interior design trends have increasingly embraced the unique, the bold, and even the wonderfully weird. And if any style showcases that even luxurious design doesn't have to take itself too seriously, it's this hairy furniture trend. Still not sure how you feel? Below, two design writers argue why it's pretty fabulous and why it's pretty impractical — then you can cast your own vote and settle our debate.

"It's Fabulously Fun"

Argued By Argued By Olivia Wolfe Design Writer

Image 1 of 2 The Phoenix Chair by Hegi Design House is another stunning example of how hairy furniture can feel modern yet comfortable in an interior space. (Image credit: Hegi Design Studio) The way this hairy detail drapes along the floor elevates the seat from a cozy accent chair to a more artful addition. (Image credit: Design: William Jess Laird)

The terminology is definitely the most off-putting part of this design style. 'Hairy' doesn't exactly conjure up the most stylish of mental images. But the controversial name certainly hooks you in, and it's a I-need-to-see-this-for-myself sort of situation. As for the actual designs? Well, if you ask me, they completely captivate.

The most important nuance of the hairy furniture phenomenon is differentiating it from fuzzy, fluffy, or furry decor. No, this isn't your typical shag rug or fluffy throw pillow. This is something much more 'pretty-ugly' (remember the jolie-laide interior trend?). This 'hairy' style has a longer fringe (it's literally more hair-like in nature); it's a bit weird, and almost off-putting, making it cross the line into an avant-garde design rather than distasteful.

And if the crossover between fashion and interiors has taught us anything, then get ready for hairy furniture's imminent rise to popularity. Hairy fringe has already shown up on runways: Bottega Veneta had hairy pieces throughout its Fall 2026 Ready-to-Wear collection, and Charlie Lee Mindu leaned into hair as a textile for his Summer 2026 runway show as well.

Hairy detailing is haute couture — a furniture piece or decor item covered in long, luxurious extensions becomes a characterful art piece for the home. Sure, it might be a bit impractical, but it's fabulously fun. It's interior design as theater in the most concrete sense, proving you don't have to stick to what's expected when it comes to material. So excuse me while I source my next piece of hairy furniture... and maybe a conditioner to go with it(??)

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Hegi Design House World's Fluffiest Daybed — Limited Edition of 12 Inquire for Pricing Details Hegi Design House has absolutely nailed the hairy furniture style — it's high-end, high fashion, and guaranteed to turn heads. The World's Fluffiest daybed is like the Adams Family's Cousin It if they went to fashion school in NYC. TOV Furniture UK Fabric Table Lamp £22.99 at Wayfair UK This tassel fabric table lamp is definitely a more toned-down variation of the hairy aesthetic. It's a little more boho, which makes it slightly easier to style. But don't worry, this lamp will still bring the fun. Plus, it comes in rust red and black. SarmalDesign Large Macrame Wall Hanging £185.66 at Etsy Affiliate US If you're going hairy, why not go big? This macrame wall hanging literally looks like a ponytail is hanging off the wall — I think I need it. It's the kind of thing to hang on your wall that's more interesting than art and will start conversation. LPD Frejya Occasional Chair £349.99 at Wayfair UK This chair is bold, beautiful, and a kind of happy middle ground between hairy and simply fluffy. You could go for a texture-maxxed look and pair a shag rug nearby. Comité De Proyectos Bar Cabinet Carmen £23,857.16 at 1stDibs This bar cabinet, designed by Comité De Proyectos, uses horse hair around the legs, adding visual interest and texture to the piece. Though we definitely don't all have a spare £20,000 to spend, this piece proves that hair is a texture that's designer-approved. SolumisStore Boho Macrame Pendant Light With Cotton Fringe £65.39 at Etsy Affiliate US Maybe this pendant light isn't considered full-on 'hairy,' but the fine, thick strands definitely cater to the right vibe. It's an easier piece to incorporate into your interior, and when mixed with different design aesthetics, it can really become a beautiful accent piece.

"It's Just Not Practical"

Argued By Argued By Amiya Baratan Wellness Writer

Image 1 of 2 The key difference in making this trend more life-friendly is making it fuzzy instead of hairy. (Image credit: Hegi Design House) Even shaggy armchairs like this can elevate the space without adding to your space's high maintenance. (Image credit: Ryan Mcdonald. Design: Studio Emblem & Co.)

Schiaparelli's braided hair tie, bordering on dadaistic design, was my first introduction to this unconventional style. But then, as I explored more of the coolest contemporary homes, I noticed that fashion isn't the only space experimenting with this concept. Interiors are starting to take design notes from human anatomy — think about the wallpaper inspired by Margot Robbie's own skin in "Wuthering Heights," not to mention the creepy hair chandelier in The Housemaid, which serves as a background character in the tale of control.

From a home wellness standpoint, the sensory appeal of hairy furniture is evident. But while I hate to be the practical police, this trend might be one of the most intricate design dirt magnets to avoid. Trust me, I was just as enamored by its cool factor, but it's bound to be the most high-maintenance feature in your home.

As someone who owns fine-fringe armchairs, I can say firsthand that matting and dust are two fussy aspects you'll regret having to deal with every week. That's only made worse by the increasing thinness and volume in thread-like extensions found on hairy furniture.

But since being démodé is on the line, I have a happy medium to offer: fuzzy furniture. Think cozy fabrics translated into contemporary design (as spotted in the IKEA GREJSIMOS collection). This way, you can bank on visual intrigue and cash in on cool points without adding to your list of chores to maintain interior appearances. So if you want to ditch the comb and conditioner, these fuzzy furnishings are my picks of the moment.

If you're willing to put up with the rebellion of hairy furniture for the sake of your love for design, then this trend is as cool as they come. Especially when you realize it through the 'one amazing thing' theory.

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