Don't Roll Your Eyes at the 'Mob Wife Aesthetic' Just Yet — Experts Reveal How to Style the Best Parts of the Trend

Attention, fans of Carmela Soprano — now is your time. It's mob wife winter.

No, no, I'm not telling you to actually go find yourself a Tony. But what I am telling you is that the youths of TikTok — the marketing masterminds dictating the microtrends that dominate social media — have deemed this the era of the 'mob wife aesthetic,' a look characterized by furry animal print coats, red lipstick, and long nails. Mess is encouraged, as is dark eyeliner, and if you're not wearing the big sunglasses, don't even try.

Now, I'd love to tell you that this is an interior design trend that will last, or that it's easy to translate into the world of interiors. But I think you and I both know that's not true — while it's quite fun to talk about and envision, it's hard to picture a world in which 'mob wife' is a look we'd recommend for your living room. That said, though, there are some really stylish parts of the mob wife aesthetic that we suspect might actually have legs, or, at the very least, connect back to key tenets of design that are quite easy to incorporate.

How to take the best part of the mob wife aesthetic

'To me 'mob wife' makes me think of those faux Tuscan style kitchens, lots of mahogany and tile, really oppressive looking interiors with McMansion exteriors to match,' said interior designer Alex Bass, curator and founder of Salon 21. 'What I do love about the 'mob wife' aesthetic is what feels 'extra' about it. In other words, working in small elements into your home that feel just a little fancy is a great way to incorporate this.'

Maybe you bring in something that's 'grand and oversized,' said Devin Shaffer, lead interior designer at Decorilla Online Interior Design. For a living room, think 'big sofas and a big coffee table with fresh flowers to go with it. I feel like this could still work as a classic touch to a living room, especially for big families, or someone who simply loves a chunky sofa.'

Another example: 'Long, flowy and sheer curtains can make homes look decadent yet still sober while embracing the grandeur of the mob wife aesthetic,' Devin continued. 'Likewise, adding one or two console tables around the house and including more fresh flowers on them will make homes feel cheerful and luxurious without being overwhelmed with objects (like the Soprano’s household often feels).' Vintage pieces like ceramics, floral throw patterns, and fabric lampshades — things you might find in your grandma's house but still covet — would work great here, as well.

Similarly, Alex suggests going for the vintage crystal route if you'd like to incorporate bits of mob wife into your space without going full mafia den. 'Not only does it look pretty on the shelf, but it's always fun to bring out some crystal cut champagne flutes for a special occasion,' she said. 'Similarly, silver trays and other metallic accents are great additions that feel fancy.'

To most design junkies, the drawbacks of this aesthetic likely seem obvious. Alex suggests avoiding any faux fur, and Devin despises the clutter that seems to follow the mob wife vibe like its shadow. However, that doesn't mean there isn't a charm to things like 'nice big rugs, robust woods, and vintage objects,' he said. 'When mixed correctly, we can steal these looks and add them to a more sober home — with wood touches, the big sofa, and paintings with chunky frames, to name a few.'

It might not be a look for everyone, 'but it would be a lie to say there’s no beauty in it!' Devin said. Amen to that.

