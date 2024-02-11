Don't Roll Your Eyes at the 'Mob Wife Aesthetic' Just Yet — Experts Reveal How to Style the Best Parts of the Trend
It's hard to see how the 'mob wife aesthetic' could translate to interiors. So we spoke with a few design experts for their take on which pieces of the look should stay (and which should go).
Attention, fans of Carmela Soprano — now is your time. It's mob wife winter.
No, no, I'm not telling you to actually go find yourself a Tony. But what I am telling you is that the youths of TikTok — the marketing masterminds dictating the microtrends that dominate social media — have deemed this the era of the 'mob wife aesthetic,' a look characterized by furry animal print coats, red lipstick, and long nails. Mess is encouraged, as is dark eyeliner, and if you're not wearing the big sunglasses, don't even try.
Now, I'd love to tell you that this is an interior design trend that will last, or that it's easy to translate into the world of interiors. But I think you and I both know that's not true — while it's quite fun to talk about and envision, it's hard to picture a world in which 'mob wife' is a look we'd recommend for your living room. That said, though, there are some really stylish parts of the mob wife aesthetic that we suspect might actually have legs, or, at the very least, connect back to key tenets of design that are quite easy to incorporate.
How to take the best part of the mob wife aesthetic
'To me 'mob wife' makes me think of those faux Tuscan style kitchens, lots of mahogany and tile, really oppressive looking interiors with McMansion exteriors to match,' said interior designer Alex Bass, curator and founder of Salon 21. 'What I do love about the 'mob wife' aesthetic is what feels 'extra' about it. In other words, working in small elements into your home that feel just a little fancy is a great way to incorporate this.'
Maybe you bring in something that's 'grand and oversized,' said Devin Shaffer, lead interior designer at Decorilla Online Interior Design. For a living room, think 'big sofas and a big coffee table with fresh flowers to go with it. I feel like this could still work as a classic touch to a living room, especially for big families, or someone who simply loves a chunky sofa.'
Another example: 'Long, flowy and sheer curtains can make homes look decadent yet still sober while embracing the grandeur of the mob wife aesthetic,' Devin continued. 'Likewise, adding one or two console tables around the house and including more fresh flowers on them will make homes feel cheerful and luxurious without being overwhelmed with objects (like the Soprano’s household often feels).' Vintage pieces like ceramics, floral throw patterns, and fabric lampshades — things you might find in your grandma's house but still covet — would work great here, as well.
Similarly, Alex suggests going for the vintage crystal route if you'd like to incorporate bits of mob wife into your space without going full mafia den. 'Not only does it look pretty on the shelf, but it's always fun to bring out some crystal cut champagne flutes for a special occasion,' she said. 'Similarly, silver trays and other metallic accents are great additions that feel fancy.'
To most design junkies, the drawbacks of this aesthetic likely seem obvious. Alex suggests avoiding any faux fur, and Devin despises the clutter that seems to follow the mob wife vibe like its shadow. However, that doesn't mean there isn't a charm to things like 'nice big rugs, robust woods, and vintage objects,' he said. 'When mixed correctly, we can steal these looks and add them to a more sober home — with wood touches, the big sofa, and paintings with chunky frames, to name a few.'
It might not be a look for everyone, 'but it would be a lie to say there’s no beauty in it!' Devin said. Amen to that.
The mob wife-inspired shopping edit
Price: $4.99
Was: $26.99
It's not vintage, but this affordable vase speaks Devin's point about ceramics and the real home-grown, collected touch they can add to a space.
Price: $39.20
Was: $49
While it's not actual animal print, I think this tortoise shell vase looks visually close enough without crossing into cheetah/leopard territory. An easier way to fit the vibe.
Price: $2000
Was: $2260
If Goodfellas taught me anything, it's that mobsters love to gab. And they love to do so on a large, statement sofa. Given its curved construction, this is one of the best couches at this price.
Price: $700
Alex recommended the SMEG x Dolce & Gabbana collection as a peak example of high-class mob wife. I just love the Italian design, coastal and straight out of The Godfather.
Price: $36
Perfect for pouring some ice cold water. Or maybe some ice cold vodka. Dealer's choice! You could do a lot worse than having this gorgeous piece around.
Price: $79.99
Vintage lampshades tell a story few other furniture and decor pieces can. I'd prefer you to buy one while antiquing or thrifting, but I'm really pleased with this well-reviewed Wayfair option if that's not in your future.
Price: $350
You don't have to use this Versace ashtray as an actual ashtray — trinkets would work just fine. But make sure that whenever you're near it, you take extra care to talk with your hands. Otherwise, fuhgeddaboudit!
Expert approved
Price: $56
Was: $80
If you remember, Alex suggested adding crystal touches to your home to give it that mob wife spice. Specifically, she mentioned crystal champagne flutes, a great set of which is on sale here.
Price: $99.95
Serve up a few cocktails with this shiny and reflective stainless steel serving tray from CB2. It's a bit on the pricier side, but its crisp, clean metal and study construction definitely make it worth it.
Price: $29.99
Was: $32
When I think of a mob wife, I think of cherry red nails and ruby red lips. To bring that into your home, think accent pieces. Thid decorative jar plays into that 'collected object' vibe we're going for, while still adding that pop of color.
Price: $46.23
Was: $76
Can you have too much crystal? Signs point to no. So I wouldn't pass on this crystal candlesticks, perfect for a meal of Sunday Sauce and garlic bread.
Price: $25
I will always root for a pedestal bowl; so elegant, functional, and consistently reinvented in a way that keeps me guessing. This wavy, glass vintage option is stunning, but also reminiscent of days past. And that's exactly why it works for the mob wife.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
