Could the Final Fashion Flex be Interiors? Discover 15 Fashion Brands With Their Own Home Lines

When Bottega Veneta unveiled a herd(?) of 460 animal-shaped luxury leather beanbag chairs in lieu of traditional seating at its Spring 2025 show in Milan, it felt like the final boss of fashion-to-interiors crossovers. But beyond the dinosaurs, foxes, horses, whales, and rabbits that filled the audience, this modern menagerie was just the tip of something much, much larger simmering in the zeitgeist.

It doesn’t take a 140 IQ to notice that fashion brands have been increasingly making their foray into interiors — or, at the very least, using interiors as a branding tool — over the past decade. Dolce & Gabbana kickstarted its Smeg collaboration in 2018 before launching its full-fledged Casa home line in late 2021. Off-White has been equally successful, with certain home décors (the “OFF” doormats, for example) achieving near-equal recognition as the hoodies and T-shirts that cemented the late Virgil Abloh’s streetwear empire.

Meanwhile, luxury fashion houses like Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Dior, and Prada have become fixtures at Art Basel, curating installations that blur the line between gallery spectacle and aspirational home décor. Even Balenciaga’s recent cryptic social rebrand started with a total Instagram wipe, leaving only a single image: a decrepit couch.

The limited-edition Bottega Veneta leather lounge chairs were commissioned to seat showgoers at the brand's Spring 2025 RTW show in Milan.

The burning “why” can best be answered with another question: In a world where personal fortunes are growing at an unfathomable rate — and where Birkins, once the ultimate in sartorial status signals (excluding maybe couture), are no longer the ceiling — what's left to differentiate luxury? When everyone has a five-figure handbag, where do you go next?

The answer, increasingly, is home. In an era when social media has made personal spaces more visible than ever, the instinct to extend one’s aesthetic beyond clothing — into food, travel, and most notably, interiors — is shaping the way fashion brands think. The fashion-ification of everyday life is well underway, and home is its most obvious next frontier.

So let’s take a closer look at the brands — both legacy and newcomers — that have established a dual presence in both fashion and interiors, proving that real luxury — real style — is less about what you wear, but how you live.

Hermès

From horse harnesses in 1837 to home furnishings in the early 2010s, Hermès has always been rooted in expert craftsmanship. While its Avalon throw blankets may be the most recognizable piece in its home collection, the French luxury house offers a world of impeccably designed furniture, lighting, textiles, games, dog beds, and tableware — all an elegant nod to the brand’s equestrian heritage.

Hermès Soleil D'hermes Bread & Butter Plate View at Neiman Marcus Price: $125

Ralph Lauren Home

Few brands have built a world as immersive as Ralph Lauren, where prep-school heritage meets aspirational Americana. Since 1983, Ralph Lauren Home has redefined lifestyle branding, offering everything from large-scale furniture and rugs to tabletop décor. With an entire aesthetic at your fingertips, you could quite literally outfit your entire home in RL.

Ralph Lauren Garrett Canvas & Leather Ice Bucket View at Saks Fifth Avenue Price: $350

Armani/Casa

Walk down Park Avenue on New York’s Upper East Side, and you can’t miss the Armani/Casa flagship — a temple of home design with the same impeccable proportions and minimalist sensibilities that define Giorgio Armani’s aesthetic. Since launching the home line in 2004, the designer has overseen every detail, ensuring his signature elegance extends well beyond the wardrobe.

Ann Demeulemeester for Serax

Belgian designer Ann Demeulemeester founded her eponymous label in 1985 but stepped away in 2014 to explore new creative avenues, including sculpture and ceramics. Her fan-favorite collaboration with Serax launched in 2019, initially focusing on tableware and has since expanded into furniture — bringing her signature moody modernism to the home.

Ann Demeulemeester Black Serax Edition Boho Chair View at Ssense Price: $1,098, Was: $1,220

Dolce & Gabbana Casa

“La dolce vita” takes a literal turn with Dolce & Gabbana Casa, a home line bursting with joy-inducing Mediterranean patterns. From statement-making sofas to hand-painted ceramics, expect a lineup infused with vibrant motifs like Carretto, Leo, Zebra, and Mediterranean Blue. For those looking for a more accessible entry point, the Smeg x Dolce & Gabbana collaboration (available at Williams-Sonoma) offers a taste of Italy in the form of bold, baroque-style kitchen appliances.

Dolce & Gabbana Moka Large Expresso Coffee Maker View at Farfetch Price: $95

Fendi Casa

While most fashion houses dabble in small, giftable décor, Fendi Casa goes all in. The collection extends far beyond tabletop accents, offering full-fledged interiors — sofas, seating systems, dining tables, even outdoor furniture — all designed with the same meticulous craftsmanship and Italian luxury as the Maison’s runway collections.

Fendi Small Brown Leather and Rattan Basket View at Fendi Casa Price: $2,490

Thom Browne

What do suits, varsity stripes, and a grayscale palette have in common? Thom Browne. His signature motifs seamlessly translate into his highly curated lineup of homeware, including collaborations with Frette, Christofle, and Baccarat. Expect décor as disciplined as his runway collections.

Thom Browne Vetyver Candle View at Farfetch Price: $100

Versace Home

Subtle? Never heard of it. Versace Home brings the brand’s signature opulence to interiors, complete with bold color pairings, gold accents, and, of course, the iconic Medusa motif. If you’ve ever wanted a taste of the Versace Mansion, here’s your chance to turn your home into your own private palace.

Saint Laurent Rive Droite

A far cry from fussy florals, Saint Laurent’s Rive Droite boutique extends its signature edgy elegance to homeware. Think: croc-embossed leather table lighters, leopard-print bath towels, chrome turntables, and a dazzling selection of Baccarat crystal.

YSL Baccarat Louxor Glasses in Black Crystal in Black View at Saint Laurent Price: $1,450

Brunello Cucinelli

Known for its premiere cashmere, Brunello Cucinelli’s home line naturally leans into soft, inviting textiles. Expect a minimalist collection of throws and cushions, alongside a selection of handcrafted game sets that bring an understated luxury to quiet moments at home.

Brunello Cucinelli Fringed Striped Cashmere Blanket View at Net-a-Porter Price: $2,950

Louis Vuitton

While Louis Vuitton may now be synonymous with monogram handbags, the brand’s roots trace back to steam trunks in 1854. That sense of craftsmanship and utility extends to Louis Vuitton Objets Nomades, a sweeping collection of sofas, lamps, outdoor furniture, and sculptural pieces — each infused with the house’s signature whimsy, like origami leather flowers and a cocoon-like “disco” seat suspended from the ceiling.

Louis Vuitton Bomboca Sofa Mm by Campana Brothers View at Louis Vuitton Price: $76,500

Gucci Décor

Ever walked into a Gucci boutique and wished you could take the velvet, the fringes, and the jewel tones home? Turns out, you can. Gucci Décor, launched in 2017 under Alessandro Michele, offers everything from armchairs to wallpaper, delivering the Italian house’s signature ’70s glamour in full force.

Dior Maison

Dior made its official foray into interiors in 2019 with Maison Dior, a boutique dedicated exclusively to homeware. The collection has since expanded to include tableware, linens, and games, often featuring the house’s iconic Toile de Jouy print.

Off-White Home

The late Virgil Abloh blurred the lines between fashion and interiors when he teamed up with IKEA in 2019, making luxury homeware accessible to a new generation. While that collection sold out in minutes, Off-White continues to offer a robust lineup of homeware — complete with Abloh’s signature cheeky typography — directly through its website and select luxury retailers.

Off-White Beige & Taupe Arrow Pattern Tablecloth View at Ssense Price: $92, Was: $305

Prada Home

A relative newcomer to homeware, Prada entered the category in late 2021 with a refined yet globally influenced collection. Despite hailing from Italy, the brand draws on traditional Japanese porcelain-making and gold-application techniques. And, of course, there’s plenty of Saffiano leather — because even in interiors, some things are unmistakably Prada.

Prada Home The Lair Collectible Porcelain Plate View at Artemest Price: $480

For more fashion-interiors crossover, why not explore four New York Fashion Week trends we reimagined as décor (and made shoppable, of course).