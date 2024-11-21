I’m Seeing Toile Bedding Everywhere This Winter — Shop My Favorite Not-So-Subtle Sheet Trend

It’s December, and the patterns are out to play. Winter bedding usually leans on cozy classics like plaids and houndstooth, but this year, toile is the surprisingly unseasonal pattern making waves.

That’s right — the 18th-century print your grandmother might have had in her sitting room is back — with a twist. Think less Downton Abbey and more electric and playful. Urban Outfitters, for instance, is leading the toile bedding charge with duvets in bold colorways like hot pink and teal, swapping out the typical hunting dogs and farmhands for… frogs. Chicer than they sound, the best bedding sets are like your grandmother’s loveseat went to art school and came back really cool.

And Jamie Watkins and Tom Kennedy of Divine Savages are here for the toile bedding revival. “Each quirky design tells its own story and brings character and charm, bridging the gap between sophistication and whimsy,” they explain. Basically, toile de jouy is having fun this year — and so should you.

From whimsical geese to cheeky pastoral scenes, there’s a toile bedding set for everyone. Shop standout sheets from the best bedding brands below.

Midnight Jungle Linen Standard Pillow Shams, Set of 2 View at CB2 Price: $59.95 Take a walk on the wild side with this eccentric jungle design by British fashion designer Matthew Williamson. The hand-sketched details and parchment-hued backdrop give these half-linen, half-cotton covers a refined, vintage vibe that feels far more luxe than the price tag suggests. Pair with a solid duvet and allow this cover set to be the star of your bedscape. Goose Toile Breezy Cotton Percale Duvet Cover, Full/Queen View at Urban Outfitters Price: $69.99, Was: $99.99 Chocolate brown marries rose in this dreamy Urban Outfitters duvet set. It’s crafted from crispy cotton percale — the same fabric you’d find in a five-star hotel — but is far more captivating than anything you’d find in a typical suite. Despite its bold romance, this set pairs easily with similarly striking linens, like black-and-white graphics or deep emerald tones. Lilly Pulitzer Toile Organic Sheet Set, Queen View at Pottery Barn Teen Price: $99, Was: $139 Hot pink gives this palm tree toile print an electrifying twist. It’s exactly what you’d expect from Lily Pulitzer, a sartorial staple in the Palm Beach scene. As vibrant as the brand’s signature style, this pink bedding set — complete with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases — adds a playful pop of color peeking out from under a neutral duvet. Wiggle Pillow Cover View at Buffy Price: $78.75, Was: $105 This unconventional pillow isn’t just for looks — it’s designed to hug you from every angle. Think of it as a body pillow on steroids. Buffy takes the classic print to cozy new heights with fluffy fleece and a stunning yellow trim. Definitely not your grandmother’s pillow, but would she approve? Absolutely. King French Country Toile Cotton Reversible Quilt Set View at Target Price: $72.99 Target nailed it with this mustard yellow quilt set. For starters, it’s reversible, offering two patterns in one and a dynamic fold-over reveal. Add to that its 100% cotton construction, a three-piece king set under $75, and nearly perfect reviews (4.7/5 stars), and it’s a no-brainer. If you’re curious about dipping your toe into this trend, this is your sign. Sorrel Toile Shams, Set of 2 View at Pottery Barn Price: $64.99, Was: $130 Pottery Barn’s bright red take on toile is about as bold as they come. Featuring the same pastoral motifs but with ten times the impact, this pillow sham demands to be paired with contrasting colors — like soft purple or pewter to keep the bed feeling design-forward and fresh. If red isn’t your vibe, Pottery Barn’s romantic hues like Plum and Rosewood are just as stunning.