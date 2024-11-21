I’m Seeing Toile Bedding Everywhere This Winter — Shop My Favorite Not-So-Subtle Sheet Trend
Toile bedding might not scream winter, but this season it’s getting its chicest upgrade yet. You’ve never seen the pattern look quite this cool.
It’s December, and the patterns are out to play. Winter bedding usually leans on cozy classics like plaids and houndstooth, but this year, toile is the surprisingly unseasonal pattern making waves.
That’s right — the 18th-century print your grandmother might have had in her sitting room is back — with a twist. Think less Downton Abbey and more electric and playful. Urban Outfitters, for instance, is leading the toile bedding charge with duvets in bold colorways like hot pink and teal, swapping out the typical hunting dogs and farmhands for… frogs. Chicer than they sound, the best bedding sets are like your grandmother’s loveseat went to art school and came back really cool.
And Jamie Watkins and Tom Kennedy of Divine Savages are here for the toile bedding revival. “Each quirky design tells its own story and brings character and charm, bridging the gap between sophistication and whimsy,” they explain. Basically, toile de jouy is having fun this year — and so should you.
From whimsical geese to cheeky pastoral scenes, there’s a toile bedding set for everyone. Shop standout sheets from the best bedding brands below.
Price: $59.95
Take a walk on the wild side with this eccentric jungle design by British fashion designer Matthew Williamson. The hand-sketched details and parchment-hued backdrop give these half-linen, half-cotton covers a refined, vintage vibe that feels far more luxe than the price tag suggests. Pair with a solid duvet and allow this cover set to be the star of your bedscape.
Price: $69.99, Was: $99.99
Chocolate brown marries rose in this dreamy Urban Outfitters duvet set. It’s crafted from crispy cotton percale — the same fabric you’d find in a five-star hotel — but is far more captivating than anything you’d find in a typical suite. Despite its bold romance, this set pairs easily with similarly striking linens, like black-and-white graphics or deep emerald tones.
Price: $99, Was: $139
Hot pink gives this palm tree toile print an electrifying twist. It’s exactly what you’d expect from Lily Pulitzer, a sartorial staple in the Palm Beach scene. As vibrant as the brand’s signature style, this pink bedding set — complete with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases — adds a playful pop of color peeking out from under a neutral duvet.
Price: $78.75, Was: $105
This unconventional pillow isn’t just for looks — it’s designed to hug you from every angle. Think of it as a body pillow on steroids. Buffy takes the classic print to cozy new heights with fluffy fleece and a stunning yellow trim. Definitely not your grandmother’s pillow, but would she approve? Absolutely.
Price: $72.99
Target nailed it with this mustard yellow quilt set. For starters, it’s reversible, offering two patterns in one and a dynamic fold-over reveal. Add to that its 100% cotton construction, a three-piece king set under $75, and nearly perfect reviews (4.7/5 stars), and it’s a no-brainer. If you’re curious about dipping your toe into this trend, this is your sign.
Price: $64.99, Was: $130
Pottery Barn’s bright red take on toile is about as bold as they come. Featuring the same pastoral motifs but with ten times the impact, this pillow sham demands to be paired with contrasting colors — like soft purple or pewter to keep the bed feeling design-forward and fresh. If red isn’t your vibe, Pottery Barn’s romantic hues like Plum and Rosewood are just as stunning.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
I’m a California Native — And This Coastal-Inspired Serena & Lily Duvet Is At Top Of My Christmas Wishlist
Let’s just say I know my linens (and a thing or two about luxury). Serena & Lily’s Sale of the Year is here, and I’m finally taking home the duvet of my dreams
By Julia Demer Published
-
The “Wiggle” Pillow Is the Unusual Body Pillow You Never Knew You Needed — And It’s on Sale for Black Friday
Buffy’s “Wiggle” Pillow has earned a cult following for its wraparound design that hugs you from back to belly. Discover why it’s the chicest sleeping support I’ve ever seen
By Julia Demer Published
-
This Modular Sofa From Wayfair Looks High-End Designer (But It's Actually Discounted Right Now)
It comes in different colors and configurations so you'll be sure to find a style for your space (and with a price tag you'll love)
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Added to Cart — H&M Home's Current Sale Section Has a Stylish Mirror to Reflect Every Style
When done right, a wall-hung mirror can be like a work of art, and these six discounted styles from H&M Home do it very, very right
By Emma Breislin Published
-
Florals for…. Christmas? Groundbreaking — Shop Flower Ornaments, the Tree Trend Blooming This Holiday Season
This season, we’re swapping hemispheres. See the spring-coded Christmas decoration gracing our trees right now
By Julia Demer Published
-
We Just Found the Most Stylish Inflatable Flocked Ornaments — Plus 6 Other Trending Styles to Shop
These fuzzy velvet decorations are this year's must-have. Here is everything you need to know about how to get the look
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Hint: You Don't Have to Help With Cooking to Be Considered a Good Guest — Here's What to Bring to Friendsgiving Instead
Forget the host with the most! This Friendsgiving, be the guest with the best (gift) thanks to this stylish shopping guide
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Is Navy the New Black? The Runways Say Yes, and Our Style Editor, Too — Here's How to Bring it Home
Navy is giving the timeless hue a run for its runway. Discover why we can’t resist the fashion-to-interiors crossover in this lineup of dark decor
By Julia Demer Published
-
Anthropologie's Bow Garland is This Festive Season's Must-Have — If You Can't Buy It, Why Not DIY It?
Bows have been on trend for a while, and we don't see them going anywhere soon, so now could be the best time to invest in the trend
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Kris Jenner’s “Absolute Favorite Sheets” Are Currently 30% Off — Shop Cozy Earth’s Luxury Bamboo Bedding
Oprah loves them too. Suffice it to say, Cozy Earth’s Bamboo Sheets have a star-studded following — and right now, you can snag that laid-back luxury for a little less
By Julia Demer Published