'They Bring a Sense of Romance to Your Bedroom' — 12 of the Best Pink Bedding Sets
Looking for something beyond white sheets? These pink bedding sets are a stylish and subtle way to bring color to your bedroom
Pink bedding sets are more popular that you might first think. This sweet and bold color is particularly popular this year as the Barbie movie brings fuchsia back into the spotlight. Despite being on trend this year, pink is a strong contender in the world of color. It's a joyful hue that still packs a punch and can be played up or down depending on the shade you go for.
Bedding in brighter pinks like magenta and cerise are perfect as bold accent throws and cushions. Go for a muted and moody version of pink like mauve or blush for a more understated and elegant. Pared-back and pastel pinks in blush and rose tones are popular for their light and airy feel. With so many varieties, it can be difficult to know which pink bedding sets are the best picks, we can help.
We’ve looked for the best bedding sets in rosy hues to develop a curated list of our favorites.
1. Patterned Pink Bedding
A pretty pattern of pink toile dancing on a cotton blend ground comes to life in this Urban Outfitters bedding set. Decorate your bed with accent pink shams to complete the look.
Material: Cotton & Polyester
Size: Twin/Twin XL, Full, Queen & King
Price: $69
Covered with an ornate floral print, this organic cotton sheet set from Anthropologie adds a warming touch of pink and orange to your bedroom.
Material: Cotton
Size: Twin & Queen
Price: $148
2. Pink Plain Bedding
Enjoy the lengthy and gentle fibers of linen with this pink clay bedding set. This particular pink has a lot of brown in it giving it a more muted and elegant feel.
Material: Linen
Size: Twin, Twin XL, Queen, Queen Special, King & California King
Price: $280
This pink is a perfect crossroads between the child-like bubble-gum tones we grew up loving and a more grown-up rose. With its softly wrinkled texture, it's a win-win.
Material: Cotton Muslin
Size: King
Price: $111
3. Pink Floral Bedding
This patterned pink bedding set includes a charming floral and bird print that would feel at home in contemporary and traditional schemes. The color palette features multiple tones to match accents with too.
Material: Linen & Cotton
Size: Queen & King
Price: $168
This Wayfair bedding set brings together a field of dancing florals but in a muted color palette that feels edgy and elegant at the same time. Perfect for those seeking a more pared-back pink look.
Material: Cotton
Size: Full/Queen & King/California King
Price: $59.99
4. Pink Striped Bedding
A smart stripe is given a feminine feel with blush pink in this Wayfair bedding set. The ruffle edging gives it a touch of tradition and finishes the look.
Material: Microfiber
Size: Queen & King
Price: $88.99
With its stitch detail stripes, this striped bedding set presents a rosy and softly textured surface for your bed. The stripes also create a wonderful sense of movement.
Material: Cotton
Size: Twin, Queen & King
Price: $71.99
Take a more modern approach with this pink and white bedding set. It's a premium linen bedding set which helps elevate this pattern and color combination into something more sophisticated
Material: Linen
Size: Full/Queen & King
Price: $148.51
How do I choose the best pink bedding?
When choosing your pink bedding, start by looking around the room. You’re bedding needs to be a cohesive addition to your interior and will need to work in tandem with other interior elements. These include the color of your walls, floor and rug as well as your furniture and lighting. The more planning and consideration that goes into your scheme, the less regret later when your bedding works with your interior. If you’re going for a calm and collected oasis, you may find lighter pink tones work in your favor. This is also the advice of the interior designer.
'Go for lighter blush tones,' reveals award-winning interior designer, Greg Natale. It’s not one size fits all though, deeper pinks and berry heus may be perfect for more statement interior styles. Your pink bedding is also subject to the same bedding rules, consider the thread-count, care instructions and material composition to ensure your pink bedding feels as good as it looks.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Writer and design expert Faaizah Shah is the founder of The Interiors Consultancy. She has worked with designers such as Staffan Tollgard and design houses such as Sanderson to help them understand and communicate their narratives. She is known for crafting engaging stories and imaginative content, and understanding great decor from her years alongside some of the best creatives in the industry. She is also a contributor to Livingetc.
-
-
The 12 Best Amazon Dining Tables — "This Is Where I Shop For Affordable and On Trend Furniture"
It's safe to say that no one will guess these elevated finds are from the Amazon dining tables section. With prices like these, you might not believe it either.
By Julia Demer Published
-
The 12 Best Rattan Table Lamps — Chosen "Because They Add Such Wonderful Texture To Your Decor"
Though it's been around for hundreds of years, rattan is undoubtedly having a moment right now. These rattan table lamps are the perfect way to get in on the trend for less
By Brigid Kennedy Published