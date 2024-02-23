'They Bring a Sense of Romance to Your Bedroom' — 12 of the Best Pink Bedding Sets

Looking for something beyond white sheets? These pink bedding sets are a stylish and subtle way to bring color to your bedroom

(Image credit: Bed Threads, Urban Outfitters, H&M Home and Bed Bath & Beyond)
By Faaizah Shah
published

1. Patterned Pink Bedding
2. Pink Plain Bedding
3. Pink Floral Bedding
4. Pink Striped Bedding

Pink bedding sets are more popular that you might first think. This sweet and bold color is particularly popular this year as the Barbie movie brings fuchsia back into the spotlight. Despite being on trend this year, pink is a strong contender in the world of color. It's a joyful hue that still packs a punch and can be played up or down depending on the shade you go for.

Bedding in brighter pinks like magenta and cerise are perfect as bold accent throws and cushions. Go for a muted and moody version of pink like mauve or blush for a more understated and elegant. Pared-back and pastel pinks in blush and rose tones are popular for their light and airy feel. With so many varieties, it can be difficult to know which pink bedding sets are the best picks, we can help.

We’ve looked for the best bedding sets in rosy hues to develop a curated list of our favorites.

1. Patterned Pink Bedding

1. Frog Toile Duvet Set
A pretty pattern of pink toile dancing on a cotton blend ground comes to life in this Urban Outfitters bedding set. Decorate your bed with accent pink shams to complete the look.

Material: Cotton & Polyester

Size: Twin/Twin XL, Full, Queen & King

Price: $69

Cotton percale peach bedsheet set
2. Pink Floral Bedding Set

Covered with an ornate floral print, this organic cotton sheet set from Anthropologie adds a warming touch of pink and orange to your bedroom. 

Material: Cotton

Size: Twin & Queen

Price: $148

Ellipse Cotton Jacquard Duvet Cover Set
3. Ellipse Cotton Jacquard Duvet Cover Set

An bold statement awaits with this Wayfair bedding set. The patterned jacquard adds texture to a bedroom, without overwhelming it with print.

Size: Twin, Queen & King

Price: $129.99

2. Pink Plain Bedding

Pink clay french flax linen bedding set
1. Pink Clay Linen Bedding Set

Enjoy the lengthy and gentle fibers of linen with this pink clay bedding set. This particular pink has a lot of brown in it giving it a more muted and elegant feel.

Material: Linen 

Size: Twin, Twin XL, Queen, Queen Special, King & California King

Price: $280

Powder pink muslin duvet cover set
2. Powder Pink Bedding Set

This pink is a perfect crossroads between the child-like bubble-gum tones we grew up loving and a more grown-up rose. With its softly wrinkled texture, it's a win-win.

Material: Cotton Muslin

Size: King

Price: $111

Pink linen-blend duvet cover set
3. Pink Linen Blend Bedding Set

Delicately colored, this linen blend set from H&M Home offers a pared-back take on pink. It makes it easy to create a laid-back and elegant interior.

Material: Linen & Rayon

Size: Queen & King

Price: $99

3. Pink Floral Bedding

1. Organic Percale Printed Sheet Set
This patterned pink bedding set includes a charming floral and bird print that would feel at home in contemporary and traditional schemes. The color palette features multiple tones to match accents with too.

Material: Linen & Cotton

Size: Queen & King

Price: $168

Elegant floral cotton duvet cover set
2. Muted Floral Bedding Set

This Wayfair bedding set brings together a field of dancing florals but in a muted color palette that feels edgy and elegant at the same time. Perfect for those seeking a more pared-back pink look.

Material: Cotton

Size: Full/Queen & King/California King

Price: $59.99

Pink floral cotton quilted set
3. Vibrant Floral Bedding Set

Pink is great at playing with other colors and this vibrant floral bedding set is proof of that. The coral pink is featured throughout and gives it an expressive dose of color.

Material: Cotton

Size: Queen & King

Price: $67.99

4. Pink Striped Bedding

Blush pink striped bedding set
1. Blush Pink Striped Bedding Set

A smart stripe is given a feminine feel with blush pink in this Wayfair bedding set. The ruffle edging gives it a touch of tradition and finishes the look.

Material: Microfiber

Size: Queen & King

Price: $88.99

Textured pink striped quilted bedding set
2. Textured Pink Bedding Set

With its stitch detail stripes, this striped bedding set presents a rosy and softly textured surface for your bed. The stripes also create a wonderful sense of movement.

Material: Cotton

Size: Twin, Queen & King

Price: $71.99

Peace Nest 100% Flax Linen Stripe Duvet Cover and Sham Set, Pink, King
3. Peace Nest 100% Flax Linen Stripe Duvet Cover and Sham Set

Take a more modern approach with this pink and white bedding set. It's a premium linen bedding set which helps elevate this pattern and color combination into something more sophisticated

Material: Linen

Size: Full/Queen & King

Price: $148.51

How do I choose the best pink bedding?

When choosing your pink bedding, start by looking around the room. You’re bedding needs to be a cohesive addition to your interior and will need to work in tandem with other interior elements. These include the color of your walls, floor and rug as well as your furniture and lighting. The more planning and consideration that goes into your scheme, the less regret later when your bedding works with your interior. If you’re going for a calm and collected oasis, you may find lighter pink tones work in your favor. This is also the advice of the interior designer.

'Go for lighter blush tones,' reveals award-winning interior designer, Greg Natale. It’s not one size fits all though, deeper pinks and berry heus may be perfect for more statement interior styles. Your pink bedding is also subject to the same bedding rules, consider the thread-count, care instructions and material composition to ensure your pink bedding feels as good as it looks.

Faaizah Shah

Writer and design expert Faaizah Shah is the founder of The Interiors Consultancy. She has worked with designers such as Staffan Tollgard and design houses such as Sanderson to help them understand and communicate their narratives. She is known for crafting engaging stories and imaginative content, and understanding great decor from her years alongside some of the best creatives in the industry. She is also a contributor to Livingetc. 

