'They Bring a Sense of Romance to Your Bedroom' — 12 of the Best Pink Bedding Sets

Pink bedding sets are more popular that you might first think. This sweet and bold color is particularly popular this year as the Barbie movie brings fuchsia back into the spotlight. Despite being on trend this year, pink is a strong contender in the world of color. It's a joyful hue that still packs a punch and can be played up or down depending on the shade you go for.

Bedding in brighter pinks like magenta and cerise are perfect as bold accent throws and cushions. Go for a muted and moody version of pink like mauve or blush for a more understated and elegant. Pared-back and pastel pinks in blush and rose tones are popular for their light and airy feel. With so many varieties, it can be difficult to know which pink bedding sets are the best picks, we can help.

We’ve looked for the best bedding sets in rosy hues to develop a curated list of our favorites.

1. Patterned Pink Bedding

1. Frog Toile Duvet Set View at Urban Outfitters A pretty pattern of pink toile dancing on a cotton blend ground comes to life in this Urban Outfitters bedding set. Decorate your bed with accent pink shams to complete the look. Material: Cotton & Polyester Size: Twin/Twin XL, Full, Queen & King Price: $69 2. Pink Floral Bedding Set View at Anthropologie Covered with an ornate floral print, this organic cotton sheet set from Anthropologie adds a warming touch of pink and orange to your bedroom. Material: Cotton Size: Twin & Queen Price: $148 3. Ellipse Cotton Jacquard Duvet Cover Set View at Wayfair An bold statement awaits with this Wayfair bedding set. The patterned jacquard adds texture to a bedroom, without overwhelming it with print. Size: Twin, Queen & King Price: $129.99

2. Pink Plain Bedding

1. Pink Clay Linen Bedding Set View at Bed Threads Enjoy the lengthy and gentle fibers of linen with this pink clay bedding set. This particular pink has a lot of brown in it giving it a more muted and elegant feel. Material: Linen Size: Twin, Twin XL, Queen, Queen Special, King & California King Price: $280 2. Powder Pink Bedding Set View at H&M This pink is a perfect crossroads between the child-like bubble-gum tones we grew up loving and a more grown-up rose. With its softly wrinkled texture, it's a win-win. Material: Cotton Muslin Size: King Price: $111 3. Pink Linen Blend Bedding Set View at H&M Delicately colored, this linen blend set from H&M Home offers a pared-back take on pink. It makes it easy to create a laid-back and elegant interior. Material: Linen & Rayon Size: Queen & King Price: $99

3. Pink Floral Bedding

1. Organic Percale Printed Sheet Set View at Anthropologie This patterned pink bedding set includes a charming floral and bird print that would feel at home in contemporary and traditional schemes. The color palette features multiple tones to match accents with too. Material: Linen & Cotton Size: Queen & King Price: $168 2. Muted Floral Bedding Set View at Wayfair This Wayfair bedding set brings together a field of dancing florals but in a muted color palette that feels edgy and elegant at the same time. Perfect for those seeking a more pared-back pink look. Material: Cotton Size: Full/Queen & King/California King Price: $59.99 3. Vibrant Floral Bedding Set View at Wayfair Pink is great at playing with other colors and this vibrant floral bedding set is proof of that. The coral pink is featured throughout and gives it an expressive dose of color. Material: Cotton Size: Queen & King Price: $67.99

4. Pink Striped Bedding

1. Blush Pink Striped Bedding Set View at Wayfair A smart stripe is given a feminine feel with blush pink in this Wayfair bedding set. The ruffle edging gives it a touch of tradition and finishes the look. Material: Microfiber Size: Queen & King Price: $88.99 2. Textured Pink Bedding Set View at Wayfair With its stitch detail stripes, this striped bedding set presents a rosy and softly textured surface for your bed. The stripes also create a wonderful sense of movement. Material: Cotton Size: Twin, Queen & King Price: $71.99 3. Peace Nest 100% Flax Linen Stripe Duvet Cover and Sham Set View at Target Take a more modern approach with this pink and white bedding set. It's a premium linen bedding set which helps elevate this pattern and color combination into something more sophisticated Material: Linen Size: Full/Queen & King Price: $148.51