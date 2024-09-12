4 NYFW Trends Reimagined as Interior Decor — What Will Be Trending in 2025 Residences, According to the Runways

It's an age-old question: is fashion influencing interiors, or are interiors inspiring fashion? In sartorially-obsessed cities like New York, the answer often skews towards the former. But with designers like the Tanner Fletcher duo, who, as noted in the zine Blank Canvas, drafted their S/S 2025 collection “like an interior designer would design a room,” the lines between the two are increasingly blurred. Who started it? Outside the occasional press release, we may never know. Still, every time I see a pleated skirt, I can’t help but picture it as a lampshade. As with NYFW S/S 2025 — and as always — the two camps remain inextricably linked.

Take, for instance, Alaïa’s cyclic-centric collection at the Guggenheim, where Pieter Mulier’s foray into the city spiraled serendipitously from catwalk to construction — I couldn’t help but think of staircases. Americana bedrock Ralph Lauren fittingly showed in the Hamptons — or rather, “Ralphampton” — and amidst the polo fields, white picket fences, and sharp suiting, I pictured a sleek pinstripe armchair. As for Tory Burch’s sportif spring, it was the power and grace of abstract animal prints that sparked visions of bold, imaginative upholstery.

I won’t say New York Fashion Week is completely back, but this week’s eclectic lineup has certainly been a double shot of espresso to the slowly atrophying NYFW scene — and, by extension, to tired monochrome rooms. With inspiration as diverse and packed as the city itself, I'm breaking down the quartet of trends already defining the week, our wardrobes, and ultimately, our homes. Here's what the spring/summer 2025 runways prophesize for the interior design trends we'll be seeing everywhere soon.

Fringe

Boho is back. We saw our fair share of fringe at Proenza Schouler, whose show notes describe the collection as free-spirited and “incongruous,” both words I’d use to describe the fanciful finish. It also cropped up at shows for Who Decides War, Palomo Spain, and Area, reviving the ‘00s style (originally a ‘70s thing) in a familiar butter yellow. I can’t say I didn’t see it coming — I spotted more than a few examples at the Kips Bay Decorator Showhouse during New York Design Week last May.

Atolla Fringe Table Lamp View at Amazon Price: $75 Because fringe trim alone just isn’t cutting it — we’re going full-on fringe, or bust, just like the runways. There’s something about combining the typically static with movement. Place it near a fan, in a high-traffic spot, or simply run your fingers through the tiny tassels to create some flow. This table lamp pairs beautifully with rich jewel-tone greens, like the chair on the right. "Wind" Swivel Armchair View at 1stdibs Price: $2,379, Was: $2,799 Speaking of which, this swooping, spiral beauty of an accent chair has a breezy, wind-like form that reminds me of new-season Alaïa — trending for more reasons than one. Beyond being of the moment, its fluid design in airy silk is timelessly chic. Upholstered Pouf View at Wayfair Price: $146.99, Was: $155.99 Let’s talk poufs. Whether you realize it or not, everyone needs one. Not only do they elevate any space (they fit anywhere), but having a designated spot for your feet — rather than the coffee table or couch — feels undeniably classy. And in fringe? It’s a little luxury at the end of a long day. The exaggerated tassels are a modern twist on the classic ottoman, shaking off that "grandparent's living room" vibe.

Coastal Prep

For heritage brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Ralph Lauren, preppiness is about as groundbreaking as florals in spring — not that it’s a bad thing. But the "coastal" twist is key this season. Ralph Lauren's collection echoed the “pristine sandy beaches, expansive cerulean skies, and the depth of the Atlantic Ocean,” blending Hamptons-core with beachy linens and sequins that twinkled like water. Tommy Hilfiger, meanwhile, leaned heavily into maritime motifs, with Ithaca stripes, pleated yacht shorts, and sail-cloth nylons aplenty. Interiors' obsession with sea glass and "Coastal Grandmother" trends hinted at this aesthetic — now, we’re out to sea for real.

Seabeck Oval-Caged Bulkhead Sconce View at Rejuvenation Price: $399 Directly inspired by vintage bulkhead ship lights, it doesn’t get more nautical than this. Industrial, yes — but with a warmth and charm you don’t often see in today’s designs. These lights are weather-resistant, making them ideal for spaces with moisture in the air — think flanking a bathroom vanity or adding a welcoming touch outside beside your front door. Kate and Laurel 'Celia' End Table View at Perigold Price: $105 A navy and gold butler table would’ve been more than enough, but the fact that the top detaches to become a tray? Head over heels. The folding base also makes this end table a brilliant tool for entertaining, especially if you live in a small space like I do. (Note: you can select the top and base separately, picking from a range of different elegant finishes.) Oxford Shirting Organic Cotton Bed Sheet Set View at Crate & Barrel Price: $149.95 Ralph Lauren showed plenty of shirting on the runway, and there was no shortage of stripes. This bedding set takes that classic vibe to the bedroom, pairing effortlessly with solids for an understated yet elevated bedscape. As fall approaches, layer it with a cozy knitted blanket — like a cable knit sweater over a dress skirt — for an iconic seasonal combo. (The just-dropped Brooklinen fall collection hits this aesthetic perfectly.)

3D Texture

One-dimensional leather weaves, be gone! What’s the point of texture if you can’t see it from several feet away? Minimalism? Seems designers are over it. Pandemic-era inactivity is behind us, and we’re ready to party — a sentiment made crystal clear by the definitely-not-staying-home looks from Area, which friends of mine in fashion affectionately dubbed “rug-like.” I have to agree. So dynamic, so touchable — sure, maybe not for a casual night out, but as a textile for a blackout blind or under a coffee table? Absolutely — all day, everyday. Khaite’s full ball netting added even more fun to the mix, while Collina Strada’s garden-coded ruffle floral appliqué conjured memories of the equally ruffle-centric Loeffler Randall x McGee & Co. homewares collaboration that just launched.

Textured Plaster Wall Art View at Etsy Price: $410 My heart skipped a beat when I stumbled across this textured art piece from an independent Etsy artist. Using natural fabrics dipped in a crystallizing solution, the artist preserves the fluidity of the material, creating a beautifully unique, one-of-a-kind work of art. For the same price as mass-produced wall art from mid-range stores, you get something infinitely cooler. Embroidered Throw Pillow View at Wayfair Price: $16.99, Was: $125.05 I recently attended a press preview for the Collectible 2024 design fair and spotted a bespoke sofa-ottoman combo with an irregularly spiraled design. It was stunning, and no, I won’t tell you the price (for your own good). But I will say this pillow offers a very similar vibe, and at a fraction of the cost. With texture being spotted at both NYFW and Collectible, it’s safe to say that bold, tactile details are having a moment in the city. Heidi Small Wood Bowl View at BR Home Price: $250 This bowl reminds me of a rebellious teenager. High voltage attitude — sharp, jagged strikes against its otherwise smooth pedestal, like a perfectly orchestrated tantrum. But, much like that punk phase we (and the fashion industry) not-so-secretly adore, it just works. In jet black, it’s captivating, cool, and effortlessly bold — a standout centerpiece whether styled solo or layered with other decor.

Semi-Sheer

Sheer — the gauzy, Helmut Lang-circa-1990s sort of kind — has made a refined return. This time, it’s manifesting in two ways: either dark, mysterious, and demure, or playfully provocative in a "see me, but not too much" sort of tease. Grace Ling delivered a futuristic take, pairing delicate fabrics with sculptural metallics that gave them an elemental, weathered draw. Khaite, ever the master of subtle sophistication, explored proportions in chiffons in floaty hues like porcelain, lavender, and beige. This is one trend I’m eager to see more of — and clearly, so are our readers. Sheer window treatments have been selling like hotcakes in recent decor features. The era of heavy-handed design is fading; the veil, it seems, has been lifted.

