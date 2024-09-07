You'll be Dressing Your Table in Ruffles This Fall Thanks to McGee & Co.'s Latest Collab With Fashion Brand Loeffler Randall
Cult-favorite home decor brand McGee & Co. and fashion label Loeffler Randall have teamed up for a collection of interior accessories with sartorial sensibilities
Fashion-meets-interiors crossovers are always at the top of my list, but the latest collaboration between cult-favorite homewares brand McGee & Co. and New York-based fashion label Loeffler Randall feels especially apt for a couple of reasons. First, it’s fashion week — a time when stepping outside my apartment means dodging stylishly dressed people snapping photos (and occasionally bulldozing me on the way to shows). And second, it’s fall — prime layering season. Whether you’re dressing yourself or styling your home, cozy season is all about the details, and this fashion-forward collection nails it by leaning into feminine touches.
If you’re even remotely familiar with Jessie Randall’s designs at Loeffler Randall, you’ll know she’s a fan of fanciful finishes: gingham, scalloped edges, floral motifs — and they all make an appearance in her recent homewares collaboration. But it’s the ruffles (gracing both ceramic dessert plates and tablecloths) that steal the spotlight, perfectly poised to create a charming, layer-able tablescape that’s playful, elegant, and right in tune with the latest fall decor trends.
At first glance, the detail might seem like a departure from the comparatively sleeker aesthetic of McGee & Co. and its founder, Shea McGee. But in truth, the ruffles complement Shea’s thoughtful approach to homeware design perfectly. After all, the interior designer always designs with people in mind, and this collection was made for one person in particular — Jessie Randall — and her iconic style.
And it all started with a dress.
Specifically, a brown gingham and tulip Loeffler Randall number that became the collection's primary inspiration. From there, the duo embraced the frock's flouncy details and fall-centric palette of cream, white, green, and brown, crafting fall table decor and homeware that is both sophisticated and approachable — a balance Shea and Jessie have mastered in their respective worlds and now in this collaboration. As Shea notes, “Fashion design inherently deals with intricate details, textures, and patterns,” making it a perfect match for the ornate possibilities of homeware.
Shea confesses to wearing "a lot" of Loeffler Randall herself. And now, thanks to this collaboration, your home can, too. Jessie, reflecting on the collection’s inception, said she was thinking of her "homey kitchen," where family memories are made — a fitting muse for a collection that’s as much about style as it is about romanticizing your life.
Shop the McGee & Co. x Loeffler Randal Collection
Price: $30
Everyone needs a fun set of taper candles, and these are the life of the party. With their twisted design and cool mint hue, they pair beautifully with warm tones like brown, burnt orange, and ochre — bringing a fresh, playful vibe to your fall tablescape.
Price: $32
I still can’t believe this taper candle holder is only $32. If I didn’t know better, I’d swear it was a high-end antique. It has all the elegant intricacies — graceful lines and fluted details — that lend a definitive vintage charm. That little touch of cool mint at the top? A match made in heaven with the spiral candles from this collection.
Price: $24
Fall is all about turning up the texture, and nothing does it quite like seagrass. With its laid-back, natural vibe, it’s the perfect way to ground more elaborate tablescapes. I love its playful details, which peek out just right beneath your dinner plates and even echo the ruffles woven throughout this collection.
Price: $24
How darling is this ceramic butter dish?! I’ll take seven, please. The scalloped edge and twisted handle capture the movement that inspires these pieces — ornate yet totally charming. It’s perfect for leaving out on the table, whether for a casual meal or something more formal.
Price: $248
One of Shea’s top picks from this collection is the Gardenia Ruffle Border Tablecloth. “I’m really drawn to the ruffle border, and the handwoven fabric adds such a lovely texture,” she shares. “The way the colors subtly blend creates beautiful harmony, and when layered with other pieces from the collection, it adds depth and versatility.” I suggest pairing it with solid pieces, like the broderie napkins or seat cushions, for a chic contrast.
Price: $72
Speaking of napkins — chances are yours are overdue for an upgrade. This set of four is sweet as can be, with their charming broderie borders. They bring an approachable farmhouse feel, which pairs beautifully with more ornate napkin rings (again: layer, layer, layer!). Or for a more casual touch, try knotting the napkins in the center.
Price: $108
True to the playful vibe of this collaboration, these pillow covers are crafted from breezy 100% linen. While the scalloped edges and light fabric might scream spring or summer, in this rich, dark green, they’re perfectly moody for fall. As a solid, they play nicely with patterns — whether tossed on a sofa or layered on your bed, they’re the perfect mix of fun and cozy.
Price: $68
No one can resist an hors d'oeuvre on a tray like this — it's just too pretty. But don’t let the charm fool you; this sturdy ceramic serveware can handle more than just appetizers. Sides, mains, fruit — you name it! Pair it with other ruffled or scalloped pieces, or let it steal the show on your tablescape.
Price: $58
At 9 inches tall, this vase might be a touch too tall for casual dinner conversations (you do want to see the people you’re eating with, after all!). But on a credenza or side table? Perfection. Fill it with tall branches for a grand statement in your entryway — fanciful home decor for fall, yet calming all year round. To dial up the luxe factor, pair it with metallic accents like silver or gold.
Price: $600
Speaking of metallics, this pendant light strikes the perfect balance of shine and elegance with its brass hardware. And that shade? Yes, it has ruffles too — so striking and unexpected in glass! Hanging delicately like a well-chosen necklace, it’s a reminder of why they’re called "pendant lights." Consider grouping a few at varying heights over your dining table for an artful trio.
Price: $118
Make those long dinners a bit more comfortable — and a whole lot cuter — with these broderie trim seat cushions. The way the trim drapes reminds me of a dress! Sweet yet elegant, these cushions invite you to sit and stay a while. Plus, they come with ties, so no slipping around!
Price: $48
If you're only going to buy one thing from this collection, let it be these fancy plates. I have a feeling they’ll quickly become your new favorites. Cost per use? Practically free. Of course, they look amazing alongside the other raised scalloped pieces in the collection, but their ivory ceramic finish is so versatile, they’ll blend seamlessly with whatever dinnerware sets you already have. Bonus: they look gorgeous stacked on an open shelf when not in use!
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
