You'll be Dressing Your Table in Ruffles This Fall Thanks to McGee & Co.'s Latest Collab With Fashion Brand Loeffler Randall

Fashion-meets-interiors crossovers are always at the top of my list, but the latest collaboration between cult-favorite homewares brand McGee & Co. and New York-based fashion label Loeffler Randall feels especially apt for a couple of reasons. First, it’s fashion week — a time when stepping outside my apartment means dodging stylishly dressed people snapping photos (and occasionally bulldozing me on the way to shows). And second, it’s fall — prime layering season. Whether you’re dressing yourself or styling your home, cozy season is all about the details, and this fashion-forward collection nails it by leaning into feminine touches.

If you’re even remotely familiar with Jessie Randall’s designs at Loeffler Randall, you’ll know she’s a fan of fanciful finishes: gingham, scalloped edges, floral motifs — and they all make an appearance in her recent homewares collaboration. But it’s the ruffles (gracing both ceramic dessert plates and tablecloths) that steal the spotlight, perfectly poised to create a charming, layer-able tablescape that’s playful, elegant, and right in tune with the latest fall decor trends.

At first glance, the detail might seem like a departure from the comparatively sleeker aesthetic of McGee & Co. and its founder, Shea McGee. But in truth, the ruffles complement Shea’s thoughtful approach to homeware design perfectly. After all, the interior designer always designs with people in mind, and this collection was made for one person in particular — Jessie Randall — and her iconic style.

And it all started with a dress.

Specifically, a brown gingham and tulip Loeffler Randall number that became the collection's primary inspiration. From there, the duo embraced the frock's flouncy details and fall-centric palette of cream, white, green, and brown, crafting fall table decor and homeware that is both sophisticated and approachable — a balance Shea and Jessie have mastered in their respective worlds and now in this collaboration. As Shea notes, “Fashion design inherently deals with intricate details, textures, and patterns,” making it a perfect match for the ornate possibilities of homeware.

Shea confesses to wearing "a lot" of Loeffler Randall herself. And now, thanks to this collaboration, your home can, too. Jessie, reflecting on the collection’s inception, said she was thinking of her "homey kitchen," where family memories are made — a fitting muse for a collection that’s as much about style as it is about romanticizing your life.

