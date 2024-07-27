Sea Glass Decor is Trending, But Not How You May Think — See Our Style Editor's Deep Dive on the Latest Beachy Look

Lately, oceanic motifs have been on everyone’s radar. And no, it’s not just because it's summer — those silvery conch shell martini glasses have been floating in the zeitgeist for a few years now. While pieces like these can be a more literal (and occasionally kitschy) take on the trend, there’s a new subtler, arguably more refined version that caters perfectly to minimalists.

You’ve probably seen sea glass decor before, albeit sparingly — those frosted light blue bottles or perhaps smooth pebbles in a fishbowl. While neither of those coastal decor ideas sound particularly chic, I assure you this new wave certainly is.

Sea glass (or at least materials that resemble it) is a bigger interior design trend than you might realize. It includes sea foam shades, but also cobalt, pink, green, red, and beige — all colors that occur in nature. It has a weathered, organic look about it (many of these pieces are made from imperfect recycled glass), which, when paired with modern sensibilities, makes this trend quite compelling.

“Although sea glass accessories might seem highly specific, they offer an excellent way to introduce texture and visual interest into any design,” says luxury interior designer Ivan Pineiro of Pimell Interiors. Similar to other current coastal trends like Amalficore, he recommends steering clear of styling sea glass with more literal beachy accents, like woven ropes and rattan. Instead, opt for “rich, dark colors and brass accents,” which he says feel more timeless in this context.

I've shopped the trend, and found these 12 pieces that I'm currently obsessed with.