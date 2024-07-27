Sea Glass Decor is Trending, But Not How You May Think — See Our Style Editor's Deep Dive on the Latest Beachy Look
Sea glass decor is the coastal cool trend minimalists have been waiting for. And it's not just sticking around for summer
Lately, oceanic motifs have been on everyone’s radar. And no, it’s not just because it's summer — those silvery conch shell martini glasses have been floating in the zeitgeist for a few years now. While pieces like these can be a more literal (and occasionally kitschy) take on the trend, there’s a new subtler, arguably more refined version that caters perfectly to minimalists.
You’ve probably seen sea glass decor before, albeit sparingly — those frosted light blue bottles or perhaps smooth pebbles in a fishbowl. While neither of those coastal decor ideas sound particularly chic, I assure you this new wave certainly is.
Sea glass (or at least materials that resemble it) is a bigger interior design trend than you might realize. It includes sea foam shades, but also cobalt, pink, green, red, and beige — all colors that occur in nature. It has a weathered, organic look about it (many of these pieces are made from imperfect recycled glass), which, when paired with modern sensibilities, makes this trend quite compelling.
“Although sea glass accessories might seem highly specific, they offer an excellent way to introduce texture and visual interest into any design,” says luxury interior designer Ivan Pineiro of Pimell Interiors. Similar to other current coastal trends like Amalficore, he recommends steering clear of styling sea glass with more literal beachy accents, like woven ropes and rattan. Instead, opt for “rich, dark colors and brass accents,” which he says feel more timeless in this context.
I've shopped the trend, and found these 12 pieces that I'm currently obsessed with.
Price: $59
Was: $99
This table lamp is brilliantly simple. Its traditional shape gets a subversive twist with its transparent sea glass body, exposing the bulb and inner wirings. Perfect for small spaces or sunlit rooms, it creates the illusion of more space. The gently textured surface is right on trend for that ocean-tumbled look. And if you're a sea glass purist, it's also available in that classic light blue.
Price: $9.50
This is your daily reminder to swap your knobs! It's such a small detail that we often overlook them, yet they’re among the easiest and most affordable DIY updates. Pairing sea glass drawer knobs like these on something simple, like a plain white dresser, instantly elevates the piece. At under $10 each, these calming beauties are well worth pulling out a wrench for.
Price: $34
This exaggerated take on a sea glass vase is just the modern update I was looking for. It's an unusual piece to spice up a side table, dining table, or your coffee table decor, especially when paired with delicate stems. Handmade in Spain for less than $40, it's a great way to dip your toe into the trend.
Price: $48.50
If this is your first time seeing these glass fish bottles, where have you been? Believe it or not, this style is everywhere right now, and in a few months, you're going to see it a whole lot more. They add a wacky, whimsical touch and can be used in various ways, perhaps as a vase or even a carafe. They’re not textured like some other sea glass varieties, but the color options (and obviously the fish motif) fit the bill.
Price: $1,916
If you have the budget, this accent mirror from Kathy Kuo Home is an absolute showstopper. Its frame is a series of intricately placed sea glass rocks forming a decorative ring, as if it were a necklace. It is, in fact, jewelry for your wall. Despite its detailed appearance, something about it just makes you want to relax and linger — perfect for sitting spaces where you want to stay a while. Pairs best with creams and browns, perhaps even terracotta.
Price: $48, Was: $56
Sea glass plates are items I didn’t know I needed until this very moment, but suddenly, I need them — immediately. What could possibly be a more chic or minimal eating surface than this? I’m drawn to the warmth of the ginger shade of this dinnerware set, but it’s available in pink, clear, and several shades of blue as well. As if these plates could not get more perfect, they’ve been rated a perfect 5 stars on Wayfair (that almost never happens). Pair on bare tables — sans tablecloth — to let their airy beauty shine.
Price: $3,480
Often the simplest designs are the most challenging to execute. This Piero Lissoni-designed coffee table is crafted entirely from extra-light, thermo-welded glass — and nothing else. Easier said than done. With its sleek, linear design and ethereal gradient reflections, this is the standout piece of this edit for sure. While I think it's pretty versatile, imagine it paired with the other sea glass or seashell decor — that would be everything.
Price: $460
No one does recycled glass quite like Completedworks, and this pedestal bowl might just be my favorite of their avant-garde hand-blown creations. Why? It looks like something straight out of the Lost City of Atlantis, but with a modern twist, appearing slightly off-kilter and melting into the surface below. The transparent blue glass makes this dynamic design almost otherworldly — a special addition to any mantle or table. Picture it styled solo or with a couple of piece of fruit, jewelry, or small decors inside, creating a gravity-defying, floating effect.
Price: $50
The fluid shape of these water glasses might seem too delicate for everyday use, but they’re actually more durable than traditional glasses. Handcrafted in Oaxaca, Mexico, using locally-sourced recycled glass and alternative energy, these glasses are not only stunning but practical too. Dishwasher and microwave safe, they’re perfect for adding an artistic touch to your table. While I’m partial to the green, they’re available in a range of oceanic shades.
Price: $58
Was: $63
You might be wondering what a bracelet is doing in a decor edit. Despite its beaded appearance, this is actually a decorative sculpture meant to be draped over coffee table books, sprawled across a tablescape, held in a decorative bowl, or even hung from the wall. Handmade by small family makers with a worldly sensibility, it’s a storied, versatile touch that you don't even have to travel for.
Price: $50
When sea glass decor came across my desk, I immediately thought of this Jonathan Adler tray I spotted a couple of months ago. It’s not weathered in the traditional sea glass sense (it’s made of acrylic), but that brilliant blue is undeniably stunning. It’s a clean, cool accent for a bathroom — ideal for holding rolled-up guest towels or an array of soaps and jars. It gives off the sea-tumbled vibe without being too literal.
Price: $47.99
Was: $69
Rounding off this list is a serene mouth-blown glass piece featuring a captivating combo of frosted and clear finishes, perfect for adding a unique touch to your candle scape. There’s something so natural and spa-like about it, yet paired with modern finishes like concrete or silvery chrome, it can also look quite contemporary. Pair it with your favorite pillar candles, nestled in a corner near a mirror, or on top of a credenza (bonus points if you pair it with the decorative beads from earlier — a winning combo, if I do say so myself).
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
