Imagine a Cable Knit Jumper, but for Your Home — Take a Peek at Brooklinen’s New Fall Collection (That's on Sale!)

Autumn is just around the corner, and all I can think about are cable knits. While I may no longer get to experience the thrill of buying new school supplies come September, that yearly craving for a fresh start hasn’t disappeared. Instead, it’s evolved — now, I channel that energy into making my home feel cozier. Luckily, Brooklinen, one of the best bedding brands and an all-time favorite of mine, seems to be on the same page with their new fall collection. It’s a perfect blend of cozy meets fresh, and just in time for what I like to call “sleepy season.”

I’ve sung the praises of Brooklinen sheets and pillows before — honestly, I could go on forever. My love for this home essentials brand runs deep. They’ve mastered the art of the basics, laying the groundwork for a perfectly dreamy bed. But this new fall collection? It feels like Brooklinen has graduated to a whole new level, maintaining their signature comfort while introducing styles we haven’t seen from them before.

Take, for instance, their quilts in Matelassé weave — a sophisticated “puffed” technique that traces its roots back to 18th-century France. Or their award-winning throw blanket, now in a herringbone pattern (yes, like the intricate technique used on the fanciest wooden floors), alongside cable knit throws that could easily rival your favorite sweater. And let’s talk about the new colors — like 'Mulberry', a sultry hue that’s not quite cranberry but more cran-adjacent, perfectly paired with a fresh series of pinstripes reminiscent of your sharpest suiting.

It feels like the Brooklinen I know has just graduated — and with honors, might I add. This collection has me buzzing about September like it’s the first day of school all over again. Here's the pieces I'm adding straight to my cart. (All of which are currently on sale as part of their extended Labor Day markdowns!)

(Image credit: Brooklinen)

Shop Brooklinen's Fall Collection

Classic Percale Pillowcases View at Brooklinen Price: from $46.75, Was: from $55 Classic percale sheets. Crisp, cool, and hotel-quality — ideal for hot sleepers. You know them, you love them, and they’ve got that effortless year-round appeal. I'm particularly loving the seasonal tandem stripe in Blue Tide, it feels so Parisian chic. These pillowcases are the perfect soothing touch for an earthy bedscape, pairing beautifully with neutrals in the brown or terracotta family. Cable Knit Throw Blanket View at Brooklinen Price: $109.65, Was: $129 Now, let’s talk cable knit. Completely obsessed — especially come fall — and blankets are no exception. This one has that chunky, homespun vibe, like a cardigan knitted by your grandmother. It’s all 'cozy movie nights on the couch' (or bed, or chair, or literally anywhere). I’m partial to the ivory, which is timeless, but it’s also available in camel for something rich and warm, or heather gray for a misty, serene feel. Luxe Sateen Duvet Set View at Brooklinen Price: from $143.06, Was: from $198 My absolute favorite thing from Brooklinen's new collection? The Mulberry sateen duvet — a sultry, wine-like hue that’s a perfect fall upgrade but honestly works year-round. It’s silky, soft, and cool enough for all seasons. Pair it with the collection’s botanical green for a lush, decadent bed. Feeling bold? Add some stripes. Striped sheets with Mulberry would be the definition of chic. Striped Lambswool Throw Blanket View at Brooklinen Price: $211.65, Was: $249 This throw blanket is a labor of love, crafted in Germany by a 100-year-old family mill. Expect raw, textured edges that make it feel like home. Brooklinen has done similar throws before, but these warm brown and orange stripes bring an unbeatable autumnal charm. It’s also available in moss stripe if you want to shake things up (green is having quite the moment this season). Perfect for draping over a sofa, desk chair, or bed. Classic Percale Duvet Set View at Brooklinen Price: from $132.94, Was: from $184 Brooklinen’s Windowpane pattern, with its barely-there geometric grid, is iconic. Now, it's reimagined with mini squares for a cozier feel. I’m eyeing this bundle — it’s the perfect patterned contrast to solid blankets and rugs, creating a luxe, layered look that elevates any space. Ribbed Matelasse Quilt View at Brooklinen Price: from $169.15, Was: from $199 From France, where the Matelassé weave technique was born, to Portugal, where this stunning piece was made, this quilt carries a rich history in every puffed stitch. The 2-inch turned hem is a subtle yet elevated detail, perfect for display. Made from lightweight but cozy cotton, it’s literally and figuratively the top layer your bed deserves. The stormy hue is an unexpected fall choice, but I’m absolutely here for it. Herringbone Wool Throw Blanket View at Brooklinen Price: $211.65, Was: $249 While I haven’t personally tried this throw yet, I do own Brooklinen’s Pure Wool Throw (it’s right next to me as I type this), and I’m obsessed. Both are made from 100% German lambswool at the same family-owned mill. With its heritage-inspired herringbone pattern, I’m willing to bet you’ll love it as much, if not more, than the original. Can’t decide between driftwood, a perfectly balanced neutral, or moss, a bright green that’s autumn-ready? Honestly, you can’t go wrong. Luxe Sateen Pillowcases View at Brooklinen Price: from $50.15, Was: from $59 This photo doesn’t do it justice. These pinstripes are so subtle, they’re almost invisible in the image! But trust me, they’re there — whispering sophistication and quietly elevating your entire bedscape (think quiet luxury). It pairs beautifully with anything. But if you’re after something bolder, go for the slate pinstripe instead, equally versatile in that silky soft sateen. Ribbed Matelasse Quilt Set View at Brooklinen Price: from $208.08, Was: $from 288 If you’re as obsessed with that homey, heirloom feel as I am, a bundle is the answer to your fall bedding prayers. The Matelassé weave gives the shams and duvet a snuggly warmth, but in breathable cotton — perfect for those cooler-but-not-quite-winter nights. This duvet set is just right. And yes, green is absolutely a neutral here, so feel free to pair it with whites, neutrals, or pastels — this modern take on fall plays well with anything. Bonus points: the duvet has a zipper closure, not buttons, making wash day a total breeze. Score.

More Cozy Essentials

Dreamweave Waffle Robe View at Brooklinen Price: $109.65, Was: $129 You probably thought I’d suggest a super-plush robe, right? While those are forever cozy staples, I’ve found that jumping straight to the warmest option isn’t always the best move during September’s and October’s mild temps. Enter this pebble gray beauty. With its textured construction, it looks perfectly autumnal, but it’s lightweight enough not to feel too hot or stuffy. Plus, it looks so chic hanging on a bathroom hook. Bath Mat View at Brooklinen Price: $24.65, Was: $29 Bath mats are a year-round necessity, but come fall, they’re essential for keeping your toes warm, dry, and cozy. Turkish cotton is always a good start, and this mat does it beautifully with elegant, hotel-worthy piping details. It’s like a mini vacation for your feet — and your bathroom. It’s also available in Brooklinen’s gorgeous seasonal color, botanical green. Super-Plush Turkish Cotton Bath Sheets View at Brooklinen Price: $101.15, Was: $119 Now, while fall might be too early for ultra-plush robes, super-plush Brooklinen towels? Always in season. These are an absolute must with their over-the-top plushness and maximum absorbency. Just look at that pile height — it’s like wrapping yourself in a warm hug. I opted for the rose clay, a terracotta-like earthy tone that instantly warms up a dull bathroom. It pairs beautifully with other earthy hues, too.