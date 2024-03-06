The Best Brooklinen Sheets Are "So Soft — and On Sale Right Now!" Our Style Editor Handpicks The Ultimate Selection
There's nothing like hopping into bed with fresh new sheets — especially if they're some of the best Brooklinen sheets. Your sweetest dreams await
Having the best Brooklinen sheets can make your sleep experience. Serving as the closest layer to our skin, they’re essential for ensuring comfort and regulating body temperature. Anyone who has dealt with the frustration of low-quality sheets understands the significant variation in quality. When it comes to sheets, the devil is in the details.
So, how can you separate the good from the bad? Given the challenge of finding top-notch sheets these days, I've curated this Brooklinen editor's choice selection to make your search a bit smoother. According to Katie Elks, Brooklinen's Design Director, high ‘thread count is often used to compare sheets’ as a marketing tactic, but it's often achieved with ‘rough, multi-ply yarns.’ Brooklinen takes a different approach by focusing on ‘single-ply yarns, which are made from strong, long-staple cotton fibers.’ The result? Brooklinen sheets start off soft and only improve over time, maintaining durability through numerous washes.
As both a purveyor of bedding essentials and your go-to destination for the perfect night's sleep, Brooklinen has an array of exciting new offerings. From vibrant additions to their Organic Collection to discounts of 15% or more on every sheet set, now is the ideal time to invest in that springtime essential you've been eyeing. Consider this your invitation to elevate your bedding experience and indulge in the sumptuous softness that only Brooklinen can provide.
Explore the complete sheet collection at Brooklinen now.
Best Brooklinen Sheets
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Best Brooklinen Fitted & Flat Sheets
From: $101.15
Was: $119
A white fitted sheet is a bedroom essential, and if you're considering different fabric options, linen is always a smart choice. Easy, breezy, and effortlessly cool, Brooklinen's best linen bedding is perfectly balanced for any season.
From: $50.15
Was: $59
While we may not be able to indulge in a luxury hotel stay every night, we can still achieve that dreamy feel with classic percale. This flat sheet stays crisp and cool, even on the warmest nights. Choose from Classic White, Oxford Stripe, and other timeless color and pattern options.
Best Brooklinen Sheet Sets
From: $135.15
Was: $159
Lightweight and breathable, Brooklinen's Luxe Sateen Sheets are 'perfect for any season,' says Katie, so why not buy a bundle? Her current favorite shade is Willow, 'a calming blue/green hue that looks so luxurious on our sateen weave,' she explains. Pair it with a classic white duvet, making your bedroom glow on even the darkest of days.
From: $165.75
Was: $325
Cashmere sheets? Yes, please! Embrace the luxury of supreme softness with this heathered set, featuring one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. While the Soft Camel hue is a personal favorite, there are several other stunning options to choose from.
From: $186.15
Was: $219
Brooklinen's Organic Cotton collection is currently a best-seller, known for its relaxed softness and environmentally conscious standards. Super breathable and soft to the touch, this is the best bedding set for a spring refresh. Explore the new colorways for a chic update.
Best Brooklinen Duvet Covers & Sets
From: $101.15
Was: $119
With a wide range of colors and patterns, Brooklinen's Classic Percale collection offers endless possibilities to add a pop of color or visual interest to your bedroom. This fan-favorite duvet cover is a must-have all year long.
From: $194.65
Was: $229
This duvet cover stands out as the best striped bedding set with its unique combination of orange and blue. Playful yet sophisticated, it's the perfect addition to your sleep sanctuary. If you prefer a solid shade, Brooklinen's new Moss, Portobello, and Morning Mauve varieties lend equal spring-like cheer.
Best Brooklinen Pillowcases
From: $50.15
Was: $59
For the ultimate beauty sleep, invest in a silk pillowcase. Not only does it work wonders for hair and skin, but it also promises to stay naturally cool, offering perfection in every way.
From: $50.15
Was: $59
Taking cues from menswear garments, these classic pillowcase patterns are ideal for mixing and matching with your bedding. Breathable, soft, and suitable for everyday use, once you try them, you won't want to go back.
How often should I wash Brooklinen sheets?
How often should you wash your sheets? It's a topic that can stir up some debate. Some swear by a weekly wash, while others are content with a monthly routine. So, what's the ideal frequency?
According to Katie from Brooklinen, a good rule of thumb is 'washing your sheets every two weeks, and alternating between two different sets to increase longevity.' However, individual lifestyles and needs vary.
If you have pets or tend to perspire heavily while sleeping, it's wise to wash more frequently to preserve the integrity of your sheets, as 'dirt and sweat can break down fibers and damage fabric,’ she explains. The same goes for pillowcases — washing them regularly, perhaps once a week, not only extends the life of your pillow but also helps to maintain clear skin.
As you're browsing for sheets, be sure to check out our selection of the best Brooklinen towels. Soft, absorbent, and stylish, they're sure to become your new favorites — you'll thank us later.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
The New Colors That Work Now — Designers Pick the Exact Paint Shades Setting the Tone for 2024
These are the freshest, most exciting colors to pick now, along with the exact paint shades to recreate the look
By Aditi Sharma Maheshwari Published
-
7 Things People With Calming Living Rooms Always Have — Without Fail!
What are the key components that elevate your living room into a calming retreat? We ask the designers who know best
By Oonagh Turner Published