The Best Brooklinen Sheets Are "So Soft — and On Sale Right Now!" Our Style Editor Handpicks The Ultimate Selection

Having the best Brooklinen sheets can make your sleep experience. Serving as the closest layer to our skin, they’re essential for ensuring comfort and regulating body temperature. Anyone who has dealt with the frustration of low-quality sheets understands the significant variation in quality. When it comes to sheets, the devil is in the details.

So, how can you separate the good from the bad? Given the challenge of finding top-notch sheets these days, I've curated this Brooklinen editor's choice selection to make your search a bit smoother. According to Katie Elks, Brooklinen's Design Director, high ‘thread count is often used to compare sheets’ as a marketing tactic, but it's often achieved with ‘rough, multi-ply yarns.’ Brooklinen takes a different approach by focusing on ‘single-ply yarns, which are made from strong, long-staple cotton fibers.’ The result? Brooklinen sheets start off soft and only improve over time, maintaining durability through numerous washes.

As both a purveyor of bedding essentials and your go-to destination for the perfect night's sleep, Brooklinen has an array of exciting new offerings. From vibrant additions to their Organic Collection to discounts of 15% or more on every sheet set, now is the ideal time to invest in that springtime essential you've been eyeing. Consider this your invitation to elevate your bedding experience and indulge in the sumptuous softness that only Brooklinen can provide.

Best Brooklinen Sheets

Best Brooklinen Fitted & Flat Sheets

Washed Linen Fitted Sheet View at Brooklinen From: $101.15 Was: $119 A white fitted sheet is a bedroom essential, and if you're considering different fabric options, linen is always a smart choice. Easy, breezy, and effortlessly cool, Brooklinen's best linen bedding is perfectly balanced for any season. Classic Percale Flat Sheet View at Brooklinen From: $50.15 Was: $59 While we may not be able to indulge in a luxury hotel stay every night, we can still achieve that dreamy feel with classic percale. This flat sheet stays crisp and cool, even on the warmest nights. Choose from Classic White, Oxford Stripe, and other timeless color and pattern options. Luxe Sateen Fitted Sheet View at Brooklinen From: $58.65 Was: $69 For those who prefer extra-soft bedding, Luxe Sateen is the way to go. As the foundation of your bedding, you can expect silk-like softness with a 480-thread count.

Best Brooklinen Sheet Sets

Luxe Sateen Set View at Brooklinen From: $135.15 Was: $159 Lightweight and breathable, Brooklinen's Luxe Sateen Sheets are 'perfect for any season,' says Katie, so why not buy a bundle? Her current favorite shade is Willow, 'a calming blue/green hue that looks so luxurious on our sateen weave,' she explains. Pair it with a classic white duvet, making your bedroom glow on even the darkest of days. Heathered Cashmere Core Sheet Set View at Brooklinen From: $165.75 Was: $325 Cashmere sheets? Yes, please! Embrace the luxury of supreme softness with this heathered set, featuring one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. While the Soft Camel hue is a personal favorite, there are several other stunning options to choose from. Organic Cotton Core Sheet Set View at Brooklinen From: $186.15 Was: $219 Brooklinen's Organic Cotton collection is currently a best-seller, known for its relaxed softness and environmentally conscious standards. Super breathable and soft to the touch, this is the best bedding set for a spring refresh. Explore the new colorways for a chic update.

Best Brooklinen Duvet Covers & Sets

Classic Percale Duvet Cover View at Brooklinen From: $101.15 Was: $119 With a wide range of colors and patterns, Brooklinen's Classic Percale collection offers endless possibilities to add a pop of color or visual interest to your bedroom. This fan-favorite duvet cover is a must-have all year long. Organic Cotton Duvet Cover View at Brooklinen From: $194.65 Was: $229 This duvet cover stands out as the best striped bedding set with its unique combination of orange and blue. Playful yet sophisticated, it's the perfect addition to your sleep sanctuary. If you prefer a solid shade, Brooklinen's new Moss, Portobello, and Morning Mauve varieties lend equal spring-like cheer. Washed Linen Duvet Cover View at Brooklinen From: $104.13 Was: $245 Return to basics and embrace the simplistic comfort of washed linen. Each duvet cover is unique due to its thoughtful production techniques, ensuring a one-of-a-kind sleep experience without the worry of shrinkage over time.

Best Brooklinen Pillowcases

Mulberry Silk Pillowcase View at Brooklinen From: $50.15 Was: $59 For the ultimate beauty sleep, invest in a silk pillowcase. Not only does it work wonders for hair and skin, but it also promises to stay naturally cool, offering perfection in every way. Brushed Flannel Pillowcases View at Brooklinen From: $50.15 Was: $59 Taking cues from menswear garments, these classic pillowcase patterns are ideal for mixing and matching with your bedding. Breathable, soft, and suitable for everyday use, once you try them, you won't want to go back. Organic Cotton Pillowcases View at Brooklinen From: $55.25 Was: $65 Featuring a special envelope closure for added security, these pillowcases check all the boxes with their fun colors and 100% organic cotton construction.

How often should I wash Brooklinen sheets?

How often should you wash your sheets? It's a topic that can stir up some debate. Some swear by a weekly wash, while others are content with a monthly routine. So, what's the ideal frequency?

According to Katie from Brooklinen, a good rule of thumb is 'washing your sheets every two weeks, and alternating between two different sets to increase longevity.' However, individual lifestyles and needs vary.

If you have pets or tend to perspire heavily while sleeping, it's wise to wash more frequently to preserve the integrity of your sheets, as 'dirt and sweat can break down fibers and damage fabric,’ she explains. The same goes for pillowcases — washing them regularly, perhaps once a week, not only extends the life of your pillow but also helps to maintain clear skin.

As you're browsing for sheets, be sure to check out our selection of the best Brooklinen towels. Soft, absorbent, and stylish, they're sure to become your new favorites — you'll thank us later.