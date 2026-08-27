This 5,000-Square-Foot Pre-War Penthouse in NY's Upper West Side Had Custom Furniture Craned In Over Manhattan — It's a Unique Retreat From the City
Connected to the floor below, this family-friendly home is filled with warmth, character, and clever design details
Following a chance encounter on Instagram, CA-based interior designer Lindye Galloway, founder of her eponymous design studio, was tasked with redesigning this 5,000-square-foot historic pre-war penthouse in New York's Upper West Side, in collaboration with Foubister Architects.
The clients, a couple with two young children, purchased the penthouse and the floor below it, wanting to connect the floors to create a modern home that was unique, warm, family-friendly, and inherently functional.
The clients wanted the home to be filled with modern warmth, design, and character, while also maximizing every inch of space. Lindye’s ‘neutral warmth’ design approach was perfectly suited to this brief and is felt throughout the home, from the custom millwork and marble features to cozy nooks and sophisticated built-in storage, for a home that oozes timeless elegance.
The city serves as a backdrop to the comforting design of this home, enhanced with an indoor-outdoor living feel in the open-plan area with the wraparound terrace fully visible through the modern sliding doors. “My favorite element of the design process was being able to envision this home with the cityscape all around while creating a space that was calming, had statements, but also gave the city line the ability to be a strong feature," says Lindye.
The wood kitchen cabinetry is crafted from rift white oak — a material featured heavily across the two-storey home — in a dead-flat finish for a more natural look, and the delicate paneled detailing adds a refined, organic texture to the design; the clean lines of the wood make a perfect pairing with the curved marble kitchen countertop.
"The lighting is a cluster of custom lights we designed with beautiful glass that creates a subtle statement," explains Lindye. "The island is very long, so this gave a unique look to the lighting element that felt less traditional and made a statement in the long space."
The idea to connect the dining area to the kitchen island was to create a more intimate feel within the expanse of this larger open-plan space, explains Lindye. "It also gave the great room two designated areas, which felt more appropriate for the size of the penthouse, versus lots of furniture floating in the middle," she explains. The banquette seating not only makes great use of the space, but it also adds an extra layer of comfort, with plush seating in earth tones that complement the natural warmth of the wood.
The redesign was not, however, without its challenges. As the home is in a pre-war building, the elevator was small, meaning the only way to bring in the large, custom pieces of furniture and materials was by crane. "Almost every piece was craned over Manhattan and into the penthouse," says Lindye. "In addition to it being the top floor, there were additional issues we had to work around, one being the post in the kitchen and living room." But the result is a considered, cohesive home, perfectly tailored to this family and their needs, that prioritizes comfort and practicality while making no sacrifices on style.
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"The downstairs living room creates a cozy additional hangout area that I think is really nice for intimate gatherings," says Lindye of her favorite room in the home. The earthy color palette carried across the project ensures a calm, cozy feeling from one room to the next in this cohesive design. "We used custom stains on the millwork but kept [the color palette] pretty consistent throughout, so that there was a nice thread across the two stories of the home," shares Lindye.
The cozy bedroom offers multiple areas to lounge and relax, true of every space across the home, from the seating arrangement at the foot of the bed complete with a small coffee table, to the elegant, built-in niche with integrated bench seating and delicate wall lights. It's layered with texture, adding depth, comfort, and warmth, and is the perfect example of how to make a neutral bedroom anything but boring.
The guest bedroom's dramatic, custom-built headboard makes for an elegant focal point, and its curved edges paired with curved bedside tables surround you in a comforting embrace. "It was built in three separate pieces and then individually hung to the wall. It creates a statement on the entirety of the wall, and we love how it connects the bed and nightstands, says Lindye.
"We wanted to create a unique niche instead of a blank wall," explains Lindye, of the primary bathroom wall viewed from the bedroom. "We like that the arch gave it character, and it added additional storage. It created a pretty focal point in the bathroom." The bathroom, like each room in the home, is filled with functional storage, and the conservatory-style shower — one of 2026's biggest bathroom trends — creates a unique, spa-like feel.
This characterful home perfectly balances practicality and design — a family-friendly home that is timeless and elegant, exuding warmth and calm, it serves as the ultimate retreat from the chaos of the city below. In a time when we are craving homes that offer a more comforting, lived-in feel than ever before, in answer to the increasingly fast-paced world we face every day, this Manhattan penthouse serves as proof that the marriage of natural materials and earth tones is one of the best ways to create a truly grounded space.
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Debbie is Livingetc's deputy editor (digital). She embarked on her career in the publishing industry almost 20 years ago, with experience spanning interiors and fashion brands across both print and digital platforms.
She has worked for titles including ELLE Decoration, World of Interiors, ELLE, Condé Nast Traveller, GQ, and Glamour, among others. She is a lover of all things interiors and loves planning a makeover project. She can often be found moving furniture and decor around her house for the millionth time or else watering her 50 houseplants!