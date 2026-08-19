The "Inherent Beauty" in Natural Materials Is Front and Center in This Richly Layered Dutch Home — And It All Started With a Wall Mural

Materials and colors from the natural world have helped this Amsterdam abode bloom into a home full of peace and calm

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Dining area with brown and blue striped tub chairs, round pedestal table, black Crittall-style doors, apricot curtains, white armchairs, large potted plant and multi-light pendant
(Image credit: Space Content Studio/Living Inside)

Somehow, this refined apartment, located in a townhouse in one of Amsterdam’s most elegant neighborhoods, feels as though it has always been this way. That’s thanks to the magic touch of Nicoline Beerkens, the designer behind it, who gave new life to the now-modern home.

"The building is a classic late 19th-century townhouse, typical of Amsterdam’s architectural fabric," she says, "but renovated to suit contemporary family life while preserving its original character."

Living room with botanical mural and apricot walls, botanical upholstered bench, rust-colored Camaleonda sofa, striped side chairs, wood coffee table and peach geometric rug

"Where original elements had been removed, we carefully reintroduced them, including the fireplace," says Nicoline.

(Image credit: Space Content Studio/Living Inside)

At the heart of the project were the homeowners. "The clients and I have worked together for more than 10 years across a number of projects, building a strong sense of trust and understanding," says Nicoline, who owns her eponymous design studio. "This allowed for an intuitive design process and a great deal of creative freedom. Their natural sense of style and enjoyment of beautiful spaces made the process especially enjoyable."

Beige living room with honey oak built-in shelving, cream armchairs with wood and cane frame, jute rug, grey marble side table and white vintage light art piece over inset fireplace

"I love this space," says Nicoline of the garden room. "It is light and airy yet balanced with warmth through the rich oak cabinetry and expressive artwork."

(Image credit: Space Content Studio/Living Inside)

This is the family’s city bolthole — they also spend time in the country and at a house overseas. "For this project, the aim was to create a pied-à-terre that brings people together: a warm and welcoming environment for everyday living, while also accommodating larger family gatherings, as the owners’ adult sons live close by," says Nicoline.

Black Shaker-style kitchen with burgundy and white marble countertop, woven bar stools and table lamp with brass base, cream walls and herringbone wood floor

"I always love placing the kitchen at the center of the home," says Nicoline. "It is the place where daily life happens and where family and friends naturally come together. For me, the kitchen should always feel like the heart of the home."

(Image credit: Space Content Studio/Living Inside)

So the concept became to create a home that feels inviting throughout the year: "In winter, spaces feel cozy and layered, while in spring and summer they open up, becoming lighter and more connected. This reflects my approach to design: creating spaces that balance atmosphere with functionality, and adapt effortlessly to all uses and seasons.

Off-white wardrobes with inset panels in beige and white abstract pattern

Custom-designed cabinets are inset with fabric matching the bedroom curtains for a sense of continuity.

(Image credit: Space Content Studio/Living Inside)

"Each project begins with a different starting point. For this home, the inspiration came from the wall mural in the living room, which became the anchor for the color palette." The art then adds further subtle tones to the harmonious palette, which is complemented by Nicoline’s material choices.

Beige bedroom with grasscloth wallpaper, cream upholstered headboard, abstract beige and white curtains, carved textured beside table and white bed linen

The bedrooms are located on the lower ground floor, requiring a careful approach to light: "We focused on creating spaces that feel fresh and open, using light colors and materials that help reflect and enhance natural light where possible," says Nicoline.

(Image credit: Space Content Studio/Living Inside)

"I always aim to work with natural materials; there is an inherent beauty in natural elements that can’t be replicated," she says. "We introduced limewashed walls for softness and depth, alongside aged oak herringbone flooring, which set the foundation for the rest of the house. From there, we layered natural stone with rich pigmentation and movement, combined with textiles in earthy tones to create a calm, cohesive palette."

White bathroom with white marble countertop and shower frame, black hardware and black bobble mirror, with white mosaic shower tiles with black linear design

"We wanted to give the en-suite bathrooms a refined, hotel-like feel. They have been designed to be simple, elegant and timeless, with a neutral palette complemented by subtle touches of personality and fun," says Nicoline.

(Image credit: Space Content Studio/Living Inside)

That feeling of calm that emanates from the home reflects the way it was created. "It was a process I loved. I feel very fortunate to work with clients over many years as it creates a deep sense of trust and understanding," says Nicoline. "When there is a natural alignment in vision and aesthetic, the process becomes incredibly intuitive. It’s a joy to listen closely and shape a space that reflects the owners, somewhere they feel comfortable and truly at home."

If you like this home, you might also like this Amsterdam townhouse by Framework Studio that's "unexpected and sexy".

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Sara Dal Zotto
Sara Dal Zotto
Writer

Sara Dal Zotto is an Italian bilingual journalist, copywriter and communication consultant based in Rome. She writes in both English and Italian about lifestyle, architecture, interiors, art and design, with work published in The Guardian, The Observer, AD, Vogue Living, Marie Claire Maison, ELLE Decoration, IDEAT and D la Repubblica, among others, and regularly translated for editions around the world.