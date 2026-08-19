The "Inherent Beauty" in Natural Materials Is Front and Center in This Richly Layered Dutch Home — And It All Started With a Wall Mural

Somehow, this refined apartment, located in a townhouse in one of Amsterdam’s most elegant neighborhoods, feels as though it has always been this way. That’s thanks to the magic touch of Nicoline Beerkens, the designer behind it, who gave new life to the now-modern home.

"The building is a classic late 19th-century townhouse, typical of Amsterdam’s architectural fabric," she says, "but renovated to suit contemporary family life while preserving its original character."

"Where original elements had been removed, we carefully reintroduced them, including the fireplace," says Nicoline. (Image credit: Space Content Studio/Living Inside)

At the heart of the project were the homeowners. "The clients and I have worked together for more than 10 years across a number of projects, building a strong sense of trust and understanding," says Nicoline, who owns her eponymous design studio. "This allowed for an intuitive design process and a great deal of creative freedom. Their natural sense of style and enjoyment of beautiful spaces made the process especially enjoyable."

"I love this space," says Nicoline of the garden room. "It is light and airy yet balanced with warmth through the rich oak cabinetry and expressive artwork." (Image credit: Space Content Studio/Living Inside)

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This is the family’s city bolthole — they also spend time in the country and at a house overseas. "For this project, the aim was to create a pied-à-terre that brings people together: a warm and welcoming environment for everyday living, while also accommodating larger family gatherings, as the owners’ adult sons live close by," says Nicoline.

"I always love placing the kitchen at the center of the home," says Nicoline. "It is the place where daily life happens and where family and friends naturally come together. For me, the kitchen should always feel like the heart of the home." (Image credit: Space Content Studio/Living Inside)

MADE Benny Table Lamp £155 at John Lewis This material-rich table lamp captured our imagination — and while it's a one-of-a-kind vintage find, this Made version has some of the original's fun but subtle contrast.

So the concept became to create a home that feels inviting throughout the year: "In winter, spaces feel cozy and layered, while in spring and summer they open up, becoming lighter and more connected. This reflects my approach to design: creating spaces that balance atmosphere with functionality, and adapt effortlessly to all uses and seasons.

Custom-designed cabinets are inset with fabric matching the bedroom curtains for a sense of continuity. (Image credit: Space Content Studio/Living Inside)

"Each project begins with a different starting point. For this home, the inspiration came from the wall mural in the living room, which became the anchor for the color palette." The art then adds further subtle tones to the harmonious palette, which is complemented by Nicoline’s material choices.

The bedrooms are located on the lower ground floor, requiring a careful approach to light: "We focused on creating spaces that feel fresh and open, using light colors and materials that help reflect and enhance natural light where possible," says Nicoline. (Image credit: Space Content Studio/Living Inside)

"I always aim to work with natural materials; there is an inherent beauty in natural elements that can’t be replicated," she says. "We introduced limewashed walls for softness and depth, alongside aged oak herringbone flooring, which set the foundation for the rest of the house. From there, we layered natural stone with rich pigmentation and movement, combined with textiles in earthy tones to create a calm, cohesive palette."

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"We wanted to give the en-suite bathrooms a refined, hotel-like feel. They have been designed to be simple, elegant and timeless, with a neutral palette complemented by subtle touches of personality and fun," says Nicoline. (Image credit: Space Content Studio/Living Inside)

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That feeling of calm that emanates from the home reflects the way it was created. "It was a process I loved. I feel very fortunate to work with clients over many years as it creates a deep sense of trust and understanding," says Nicoline. "When there is a natural alignment in vision and aesthetic, the process becomes incredibly intuitive. It’s a joy to listen closely and shape a space that reflects the owners, somewhere they feel comfortable and truly at home."

If you like this home, you might also like this Amsterdam townhouse by Framework Studio that's "unexpected and sexy".

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