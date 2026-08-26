In our weekly review of homes pitched to Livingetc, we've noticed something interesting. Many of the most playful, pattern-filled and fascinating interior design schemes we've seen are situated in the Netherlands. It felt like a departure from what we'd typically think of as "Dutch design" — muted, minimalist, restrained — and had us keeping a keen eye out for more projects from this relatively small European country. And it seems it's a shift that the designers have noticed themselves.

"In general, the Dutch aren’t very colorful in their interiors — most people like brown, cream and gray tones, and don’t express themselves by color," says Roelfien Vos, founder of her eponymous design studio. But that’s changing, she says. "We’re seeing more and more colorful designers, more use of color and wallpaper; people like to show more of their individuality by their designs. People have started experimenting with different ways to use paint — you see more high gloss, which wasn’t used much before."

"Dutch designers tend to be modest and unshowy, and this thread persists, but over the last decade the interior design scene has become much more interesting and has developed in notable ways," agrees Nicole Dohmen, owner of interior design studio Atelier ND. "At Milan, Dutch design was visible across the scene, from Design Academy Eindhoven at Alcova to Dutch designers at Rossana Orlandi and various Dutch events."

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"We're seeing many designers embrace bolder color and a mixing of styles," says Nicole Dohmen of Atelier ND. (Image credit: Atelier ND.)

"I would say Dutch interior design today is quite fluid," adds Michelle Jager, co-founder of interior design studio Even Eleven. "While there is still a foundation rooted in clarity, functionality and a connection to architecture, it has become much more layered. There is greater openness to combining styles, materials and historical references, while still maintaining a sense of balance. Minimalism is still present, but Dutch design is also about warmth and liveability. There is often a quiet richness beneath the restraint, seen in materials, subtle color use and attention to detail."

There is a practicality to Dutch design compared to some of its European neighbors. "In the Netherlands, people value practical things, like a well-designed wardrobe," says Leonie Hendrikse, founder of Stock Dutch Design. "In larger homes, they're more likely to choose a beautiful laundry room over a gym, which you can find on almost every street corner here. People who live in more rural or wooded areas often like to have a mudroom. Those living in the city want to make the most of their square meters, so layout and functionality tend to take priority over design."

All these designers noted the ever more globalized nature of decor — thanks to social media algorithms, we're all seeing the same things. But they also name-checked the Netherlands' strong pool of creatives. "The quality of Dutch design is high: for a small country, we have a lot of talent," says Derkina Wiegman, founder of Derkina Interior Design. "I look to brands and makers like Dirk van der Kooij, who crafts furniture from recycled materials such as kitchen appliances, and Floris Wubben, who makes really cool ceramic tables and objects. The tables by Mokko Amsterdam are inspired by Japanese craftsmanship. I love that we have so many designers who create furniture that is both a work of art and practical to use, just as Draga & Aurel do in Italy."

Product designs such as Dirk van der Kooij's Meltingpot table resonate across the globe. (Image credit: Helen Cathcart. Design: Nash Baker Architects)

For Linda Lagrand, of Lagrand Interior Design, playfulness is key to Dutch design. "However, it's important to us to find the balance between playfulness and serenity," she says. "We like it when design can spark a smile, but also offer a sense of peace when you come into your home." In Milan this year, she could relate less to what she saw as a vibe shift — "lots of steel combined with stones, quite hard materials and shapes" — but is excited by one material in particular. "We saw a lot of glass: colorful glass, bubbled glass, glass as artwork. I think these different approaches to the material will become more and more popular."

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This playfulness extends to how designers are experimenting with texture and materiality. "I’m very excited by leather and everything you can do with it," says Roelfien Vos. "You can braid it and emboss it, color it, even laser cut it, and the beauty of the leather stays. There are so many ways to work with it. Apply it on doors, floors, ceilings, walls: I use it a lot for cladding on doors or counters."

Each of the designers we spoke to shares a sense that a good interior scheme is based on craftsmanship, balance and having fun. "Start with simplicity and quality: focus on good materials, a calm and balanced color palette, and a strong connection between architecture and interior," says Michelle. "Then add warmth through texture, textiles and carefully chosen details. And perhaps most importantly: don't take design too seriously! Even the most refined interiors benefit from a bit of playfulness and a subtle wink. A space should feel considered, but never precious. A little surprise, an unexpected detail or a mix that isn't 'perfect' in a rigid way often makes it feel more alive and human."

Atelier ND Interior

(Image credit: Willemijn de Leeuw/Space Content Studio. Design: Atelier ND)

We turn to Atelier ND Interior, based in Amsterdam, for the studio's personality-filled schemes. "I enjoy the idea that a house is a shared asset — something you live in and care for, and that you maintain for future inhabitants, even when it is yours," says founder Nicole Dohmen. "In addition to our architectural heritage, I draw on Dutch paint brands, garden and flower suppliers and fine ceramics."

This scheme is a perfect example of the studio's approach. "It features a refined stucco finish that gives the walls real depth; it's produced by a Dutch brand. I like the color combinations, with contrast heightened by a lava-stone table by B&B Italia. I love statement pieces and rich colors used in a sophisticated way. The lighting is a bold choice, filling the lofty ceiling and creating a more intimate atmosphere around the dining area."

Derkina Interior Design

(Image credit: Willemijn de Leeuw/Space Content Studio. Design: Derkina Interior Design)

Of the interior designers in this feature, Amsterdam-based Derkina Wiegman's work leans the most towards a more restrained approach, demonstrating a talent for applying texture and form to create contrast and emphasize features. "For this historic villa in Italy, the client loved Italian design, but also Dutch. There is a subtle Dutch sensibility to the scheme, in the sense that it is modernist, embracing bright colors, while also being functional — it needs to be liveable.

"I looked at the original details of the Italian house and reinterpreted them in a contemporary way. It was important that the family felt at home. By drawing the colors from the existing floor tiles in the hallway, we quickly discovered that these colors aligned with those of their home in Amsterdam. It feels personal to the client and to the house at the same time."

Even Eleven

(Image credit: Willemijn de Leeuw/Space Content Studio. Design: Even Eleven)

"Architecture plays a central role in our work," says Michelle Jager, co-founder of Bussumbased Even Eleven. "Dutch homes often have strong structural features, such as large windows, defined proportions and historical detailing, which should always guide the design. I enjoy working with original elements like woodwork, ceiling details and the relationship between spaces, always aiming to enhance rather than override them."

For this project, a country house with early Jugendstil features, the studio brought a modern renovation back in line with the home's original character, "with a strong focus on craftsmanship and detail, such as carved woodwork and a rich layering of textures," says Michelle. We complemented this with luxurious fabrics, soft materials and a carefully balanced color palette of fresh greens and blues, enriched with warm, deep red accents."

Roelfien Vos

(Image credit: Willemijn de Leeuw/Space Content Studio. Design: Roelfien Vos)

"My work is always inspired by the people I work for — it's important that my clients recognize their own soul," says Amsterdam interior designer Roelfien Vos. "We are a very international team, with people from seven different countries, and individuality plays a big role in our schemes. People always want their homes in their image."

The balance of materials and form in this home bar is a prime example of Roelfien's approach. "I have a great passion for form and the way that it communicates with texture and color: I find that a very interesting play," says Roelfien. "By working with those three elements — color, texture and form — and studying how they can have a dialogue with each other, you can make sure that it's balanced."

Stock Dutch Design

(Image credit: Willemijn de Leeuw/Space Content Studio. Design: Stock Dutch Design)

"The Netherlands is quite a grey country, so interiors should feel cheerful and cozy," says Leonie Hendrikse at colorful Haarlem practice Stock Dutch Design. "Color brings a sense of warmth and creates a certain connection within the home." Many of the studio's clients are very well-travelled, which feeds into the inspiration for projects. "The objects they bring back from their journeys often find their way into their interiors, displayed in a cabinet of curiosities."

Their designs are also future-proof — a very Dutch way of doing things, adds Leonie. "There's also the typical Dutch thriftiness, in not throwing anything away: reupholstering a chair from a grandmother, for example, even though it is often more expensive than buying a new one."

Lagrand Interior Design

(Image credit: Daniel Schaefer. Design: Lagrand Interior Design)

Based in Rotterdam, Linda Lagrand's Dutch-Norwegian heritage inspires her balanced schemes. "From my summers in Norway I take the colors of nature and the feeling of calm when I'm there, and implement those into these colorful homes," she says. "We love to make projects that are unique for every client. They're all different but have the same signature sauce over them, which is color and layering. Color can be very calming — as long as you balance it, you'll still feel at ease in your home."

In this scheme, she uses shape to create harmony. "It's quite a modern apartment building, which means everything is square; the lines of the building are very straight," she says. "I balanced that out with round and organic shapes. I love design elements that bring a softer feeling into a project."

Shop Dutch Design

&klevering Oval Wall Mirror Dribble £59.99 at Westwing Dutch design brand &Klevering is a popular modern design brand sold across Europe. HKLIVING 70s Ceramics: Tea Pot £50 at nest.co.uk HK Living's designs range from colorful to neutral, but all with Dutch design flair.

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