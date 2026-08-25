These Hanging Lanterns Can Be Fitted Onto a Fence, Which Is So Ideal for Long, Narrow Gardens

While the summer months will soon be behind us, our garden isn't going into retirement quite yet. And when those 9 pm sunsets become a thing of distant memory, the lighting in your garden becomes more important than ever, and I've just found the perfect solution for bringing some brightness to even the narrowest of gardens.

Buying garden lighting is no easy feat; we're well past the days when a few strings of fairy lights could do the job. Nowadays, our outdoor lights are just as stylish and considered as the ones we'd use inside our homes. But finding a lighting style suitable for the tiny shoebox gardens so many of us are stuck with can be a particularly tricky task. You want something that provides a suitable amount of illumination without taking up too much space, but in gardens where floor space is already at a minimum, this can often feel close to impossible.

So, when I stumbled across these Solar Powered Outdoor Faux Bamboo Lanterns, it was as if a light switch had flicked in my head. Of course, the idea of an outdoor lantern is nothing new; they're practically a staple in any boho-chic garden. But what hadn't occurred to me was the idea that you could hang these lanterns straight off your garden fence. Providing all the same laid-back, atmospheric warmth without dominating any of your precious floor space, this may just be a new garden game-changer.

ValueLights Natural Faux Bamboo Solar Powered Outdoor 2 Pack Garden Lantern Lights £24.75 at Debenhams UK A sturdier relation to the classic rattan finish, these faux-bamboo lanterns have all the boho appeal you could want, while feeling a touch more polished. The material makes for a warm, natural effect that would look as good in an urban garden as it would in a sprawling countryside home. The solar-powered lighting panel makes for hassle-free illumination, removing the need for any complicated hardwiring or installation. You won't need to worry about finding the right bulbs or plugs; simply allow them to soak up the sunshine during the day, and provide a generous glow all night long. But best of all, these lanterns come with a sturdy, faux-bamboo handle, meaning they can hang neatly from your garden fence or wall, and keep your floor free to fill with all the outdoor furniture you want.

Hang Your Lanterns in Style With These Chic Hooks

Anthropologie Brass Rose Hook £28 at Anthropologie Play up that fairy-tale garden effect with these gorgeous rpse hooks from Anthropologie. The bronze bloom, complete with delicate leaves, has the most magical effect and would bring a little whimsy to your garden walls. They aren't technically designed for outdoor use, so they could rust a little over time, but that would only add to the effect. Saffruff Metal Plant Hanger Hooks £7.99 at Amazon UK Or, for something a little more heavy-duty, these hanger hooks won't let you down. Crafted from thick metal with a smart triangular, double-support design, these hooks are designed to withstand up to 30 lbs of weight, which is more than enough for some lanterns in your small garden. YesterHomeUK Cast Iron & Brass Hanging Hook Bracket £13.50 at Etsy Similarly sturdy, with the same dual-support, triangular structure, this brass hanging hook feels slightly more elevated, with its trendy metallic finish and simple design. You can choose from a black cast-iron finish, polished brass, and aged brass for a slightly more rustic effect.

More Chic Wall-Hung Lanterns to Shop

Audo Copenhagen Portable Led Table Lamp Carrie £159 at Westwing Designed with indoor-outdoor living in mind, the Carrie lamp is effortlessly chic. The sturdy base and handle make it a long-lasting design, and it would look gorgeous hanging on a hook or in your living room. The colorways range from simplistic, with an all-black design, to playful, like this yellow one. But no matter which one you go for, it's sure to be a winner. DJGIFI Large Solar Lanterns £26.99 at Amazon UK A modern twist on the classic rattan outdoor light, the black finish on this lantern makes it feel that bit more grown-up, perfect for chic, modern gardens. The solar-powered light makes the process completely hassle-free, and a full day's worth of sunshine is enough to keep this lantern going all night long. Plus, the built-in handle means you can hang it on a hook or use it as a lamp for your outdoor dining setup. Louis Poulsen Vl45 Radiohus Portable Lamp £380 at nordicnest.com A slightly more sophisticated take on the garden lantern, I absolutely love these gorgeous portable lamps by Danish design brand Louis Poulsen. The soft yellow, blown opal glass makes for a beautifully diffused glow, while the leather handle makes it perfect for hanging off a garden hook.

Still on the lookout for some more design ideas for your outdoor space? You're in luck. We've got countless outdoor furniture ideas for small spaces, so you can make a big impact no matter how tight the area you're working with is.

And for more design ideas, why not subscribe to our newsletter? All the latest will be delivered directly to your inbox.