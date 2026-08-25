These Hanging Lanterns Can Be Fitted Onto a Fence, Which Is So Ideal for Long, Narrow Gardens

As we wave those long, bright nights goodbye, our outdoor lighting is all the more important, and this is the perfect way to squeeze it into a small garden

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bamboo solar powered lanterns
(Image credit: La Redoute)

While the summer months will soon be behind us, our garden isn't going into retirement quite yet. And when those 9 pm sunsets become a thing of distant memory, the lighting in your garden becomes more important than ever, and I've just found the perfect solution for bringing some brightness to even the narrowest of gardens.

Buying garden lighting is no easy feat; we're well past the days when a few strings of fairy lights could do the job. Nowadays, our outdoor lights are just as stylish and considered as the ones we'd use inside our homes. But finding a lighting style suitable for the tiny shoebox gardens so many of us are stuck with can be a particularly tricky task. You want something that provides a suitable amount of illumination without taking up too much space, but in gardens where floor space is already at a minimum, this can often feel close to impossible.

So, when I stumbled across these Solar Powered Outdoor Faux Bamboo Lanterns, it was as if a light switch had flicked in my head. Of course, the idea of an outdoor lantern is nothing new; they're practically a staple in any boho-chic garden. But what hadn't occurred to me was the idea that you could hang these lanterns straight off your garden fence. Providing all the same laid-back, atmospheric warmth without dominating any of your precious floor space, this may just be a new garden game-changer.

Hang Your Lanterns in Style With These Chic Hooks

More Chic Wall-Hung Lanterns to Shop

Still on the lookout for some more design ideas for your outdoor space? You're in luck. We've got countless outdoor furniture ideas for small spaces, so you can make a big impact no matter how tight the area you're working with is.

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Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Design Writer

Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.