Low-Level Lighting Is Oh-So Enchanting, and These Solar-Powered Outdoor Path Lights from M&S Cost Just £20
These lights take al fresco evening lounging to the next level
On summer nights — just after the sun sets, the warmth lingers, and the air carries a sense of tranquillity — I often find myself wishing I could capture a moment in time. But the one thing I've found that promises to prolong the evening for just that little bit longer is the ambient glow of outdoor lighting. Low-level lighting looks enchanting, softly layered in your garden, creating a relaxed atmosphere, just like twilight.
Solar path lights are my favorite way to do it, and these Outdoor Solar Pathfinder Lights from M&S are just £19.99. Whether you sit them on either side of your pathway, pop them in a planter, or next to a bed of flowers, these lights are deserving of any space in your landscape. They have perfect reviews, too — one customer simply says "perfect for pathways," while another mentions layering them with string lighting.
As the sun dips and these lights start to glow, balance them with some gentle garden moonlighting to create a charming ambience; it's the most effective way to add depth and dimension to your outdoor space.
These pathfinder lights are conveniently solar-powered. They come in a set of three on black stakes that can be spaced up to 50cm apart from one another. Delivery is relatively quick (currently saying within four days), but it is only free on orders of £75 and over, which is fine if you plan to buy a few sets.
The sleek silhouette allows for the subtle glow of the bulb to take center stage. But choosing where to place them is no easy feat. To accentuate the details of your garden, plant them under trees and greenery, or place them in dark corners to give the illusion of a wider outdoor space.
For more ways to incorporate low-level pathfinding lighting into your outdoor space, find some more garden lighting buys below.
Elegant and stylish, these solar-powered LEDs effortlessly turn a dull pathway into a magical spectacle. The slender design is chic, and this alternative comes in a pack of four; a cost-effective design that allows for a cohesive, thoughtful garden.
You wouldn’t think that these buys — whether the twinkly lights from Next or the industrial-esque posts from Dunelm — could transform outdoor spaces into magical experiences that seemingly stop time, but that’s the beauty of outdoor lighting.
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Harriet is a news and features journalist covering arts, culture, and lifestyle. She is currently completing her master’s degree in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London, and has written for publications such as The Mirror, OK!, Stylist and Diva Magazine, covering everything from garden design to current fashion crazes. When she’s not writing, you can find her painting, drawing or rummaging through antique shops for vintage trinkets to add to her room. Her design tastes were shaped by her Danish aunt’s Scandi serenity, and having spent a year living in France, she has a soft spot for Parisian decor, whether it be floor-to-ceiling windows or ornate mirrors. She's often looking for ways to blend these influences with her love for Cornish charm in any space she gets her hands on.