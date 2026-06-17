On summer nights — just after the sun sets, the warmth lingers, and the air carries a sense of tranquillity — I often find myself wishing I could capture a moment in time. But the one thing I've found that promises to prolong the evening for just that little bit longer is the ambient glow of outdoor lighting. Low-level lighting looks enchanting, softly layered in your garden, creating a relaxed atmosphere, just like twilight.

Solar path lights are my favorite way to do it, and these Outdoor Solar Pathfinder Lights from M&S are just £19.99. Whether you sit them on either side of your pathway, pop them in a planter, or next to a bed of flowers, these lights are deserving of any space in your landscape. They have perfect reviews, too — one customer simply says "perfect for pathways," while another mentions layering them with string lighting.

As the sun dips and these lights start to glow, balance them with some gentle garden moonlighting to create a charming ambience; it's the most effective way to add depth and dimension to your outdoor space.

Lights4fun Outdoor Solar Pathfinder Lights £19.99 at Marks and Spencer UK These pathfinder lights are conveniently solar-powered. They come in a set of three on black stakes that can be spaced up to 50cm apart from one another. Delivery is relatively quick (currently saying within four days), but it is only free on orders of £75 and over, which is fine if you plan to buy a few sets.





The sleek silhouette allows for the subtle glow of the bulb to take center stage. But choosing where to place them is no easy feat. To accentuate the details of your garden, plant them under trees and greenery, or place them in dark corners to give the illusion of a wider outdoor space.

For more ways to incorporate low-level pathfinding lighting into your outdoor space, find some more garden lighting buys below.

Next Black Sparkle Ball Solar Path Finders, Set of 2 £35 at Next UK These twinkly pathfinders have perfect reviews, and it’s not hard to see why. The set of two subtly illuminates your outdoor space while bringing an air of romance to any summer evening. Dunelm London Industrial Outdoor Floor Path Light For those who are looking for a more dramatic look, this lamppost-style light has a boxy silhouette that adds a slight industrial touch. It does require hardwiring, though. Dakota Fields Black Metal Cage Solar-Powered Outdoor Spike Lights, Set of 2 £22.99 at Wayfair UK These pathway lights have a lantern-like design that casts a soft glow onto your path. Elevate your outdoor space with these solar-powered lights, which negate the need for any disruptive wires. Solar Centre Lavenham Solar Garden Lights, Set of 4 £29.99 at Not On The High Street UK Elegant and stylish, these solar-powered LEDs effortlessly turn a dull pathway into a magical spectacle. The slender design is chic, and this alternative comes in a pack of four; a cost-effective design that allows for a cohesive, thoughtful garden. Habitat Warm White Solar Stake Lights, Set of 10 £12.06 at Habitat UK With options for steady or flashing light, you have control over the ambience of the evening, but they are strung together by wire, so spacing is constrained. Though they are super subtle, you’ll likely want to position them together. Garden Trading Priors Outdoor Path Light £80 at Garden Trading While these dark gray downlights are slightly more expensive, the structure is effortlessly contemporary and designed to bathe your path in warmth. If you’re in the market for a couple, they can be stretched out to create an elegant experience.

You wouldn’t think that these buys — whether the twinkly lights from Next or the industrial-esque posts from Dunelm — could transform outdoor spaces into magical experiences that seemingly stop time, but that’s the beauty of outdoor lighting.

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