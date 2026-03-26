Underneath it all, we all have the decorator’s fear. What if we get our colors wrong? What if, in only a handful of years — maybe even months — this beautiful color palette, which we have plotted over and truly love, adds up to a shameful, out-of-date space?

Not today. There are certain combinations I, as a color expert, can confidently say will never go out of style; combinations that cannot help but somehow just work together, anchoring a space and feeling impactful yet not overly dominant. These combinations are almost meditative, as if soothing music is floating all around you and you’re suddenly at peace with the world.

It’s the brain having a field day, recognizing the visual harmony and releasing dopamine all over the place, so you become innately positive and pleased. It’s no surprise that 2026's color trend forecasts are now guided by emotional cues as well as the visual. When it’s right, the body knows. So, these are the truly timeless color combinations — from the bold colors to the more muted — that you can turn to over and over again with zero fear of them dating.

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1. Deep Blue and Fresh Green

Repeat after me: 'blue and green can always be seen.' While we all love a rhyme, let’s throw the old color adages away now, thank you. (Image credit: Benjamin Edwards. Design: Bradley Van Der Straeten)

Blue and green have been friends since… well, forever. Take a quick trip into the stratosphere, and you’ll be reminded that they’re the color combinations of our planet. The hues represent lush verdance and rippling waters, bringing that intrinsic sense of natural order and organic harmony into our homes to soothe our souls.

Deep blue works with fresh green particularly well in the modern home, delivering a moody punch as well as visual weight. It anchors the scheme, adding structure and oceanic depth, while a lighter, leafier green comes with airiness and ease, reminding us of life.

“There’s a similar depth in color to forest green and rich navy that makes them work together very harmoniously, and ground a room,” says Jessica Williamson, head of interiors at London architect and interior design firm Bradley Van Der Straeten. “Very classic color combinations like green and blue can be played with. You can pair them with a different variation of the other, so the tones bounce off one another and create a layered palette.”

Nature color medleys never go out of fashion, they simply cannot — but they can be updated (respectfully) and kept fresh by varying the depth and tone. Tweaking a traditional blue into a rich blue may not seem like a big change when teaming it with green, but shifting in tone feels highly contemporary, certainly able to last for a few more millennia.

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John Lewis Stack Geo Knitted Throw in Multi £64 at John Lewis

2. Ochre and Burgundy

The walls in this sunny bedroom are painted in Farrow & Ball's favorite India Yellow. (Image credit: Christopher Horwood. Design: Studio Squire)

Yellow and red are color wheel buddies. They sit together on the ‘warm’ side, chatting about fire and heat, with the same underlying hues smoothly bringing them together to complement each other. They’re also — as you might have noticed — both primary colors, which means they balance each other out effortlessly, but also means that bringing their bold purity together can be a little intimidating.

Wave an aesthetically focused magic wand over red and yellow and out come ochre and burgundy, still part of the same gang but more grown-up, pushed-back and considered. They’re warm and enveloping, with the yellowy glow tempering the seriousness of burgundy, lifting the color grouping into something nuanced and intriguing.

“The pairing works so well in the home as it balances the earthy warmth of ochre with deep red, which creates a space that feels sophisticated yet cozy. The muted tones feel timeless and lived-in,” explains Angelica Squire, co-founder of Studio Squire. “Opting for muted shades rather than primary brights updates the pairing for a more contemporary space. To keep the contemporary feel, mix the shades with clean silhouettes and modern textures.”

The color wheel does not lie. Red and yellow belong together, and they’ll share a natural affinity throughout time (and trend). Rubbing a little dirt over them makes for a decorative duo that feels calm yet bold and progressive. Ochre and burgundy quietly pull attention without having to demand it, all the while feeling evocative as well as endlessly enduring.

Soho Home Tilney Square Cushion in Ochre £295 at Soho Home

3. Pale Neutrals

We all remember the era when beige dominated — it felt endless — but let’s not throw neutrally-dominated rooms out of the house. Hear me out. I know they’re a loose definition of the word color, and I know they’re nothing new, but this simple way to make this palette more 2026-worthy is almost addictive.

Neutrals are usually to be found in clumps, a lighter shade there, something darker there, something grayer there, something tinged with brown there. They shine in layers, multi-shaded palettes working as a team to create a sense of depth and organic feel.

How to update it while ensuring that time-proof, natural quality remains? Go pale. While it’s tempting to explore the whole spectrum of neutrals in the home, from ivory to dark graphite, sticking to predominantly the pale end strikes a different, more contemporary chord.

The scheme becomes fresh, light, understated, and delicate. Mix in pure whites to enhance it all, while basking in the knowledge that it’ll never go out of fashion. “This combination creates an instantly contemporary feel and is simple yet sophisticated, making you feel instantly at ease,” says Helen Shaw, color expert at Benjamin Moore. “Muted and soothing, pale neutrals pair beautifully with crisp white, the contrast adding a clean, modern edge which prevents the palette from feeling dated and creates balance.”

Timelessness and neutral colors are inherently tied. Think of the tones of stone, sand, and earth, those things that watch epochs go by in the blink of an eye. Restricting the spectrum to just the lighter shades transforms familiarity into a neutral novelty, one that’s guaranteed to endure gracefully.

4. Dusty Pink and Navy

The idea of pink and blue together can tend to summon images of nurseries, sugared almonds or candy floss, but we’re not talking about pastels today — turn up the depth and complexity, and it all gets so much more appealing. (Image credit: James McDonald. Design: Kate Guinness Design)

Navy is a perennial, almost clichéd, timeless color, used throughout history as a not-as-dark-as-black-but-still-impactful shade to use in almost any area of life. In fact, I’ll just say it, I’m bored with decorating with navy in the home. Unless! There’s an injection of another color that excites, captivates, and gets the heart pumping.

That color is dusty pink. Note the 'dust' element. Both shades have a gray undertone, which very quietly ties them together and gives them a pushed-back, softened feel, making them strong visual friends.

But in most other ways, they’re opposites — navy’s weighty coolness versus dusty pink’s soft warmth, navy’s grounding quality versus the lift dusty pink brings, navy’s serious mood versus dusty pink’s informality and gentility. These contradictions instill tension, creating interest and contrast that is also tempered and elegant.

“Dusty pink and navy work well, as despite being very different, the more delicate (but not girlish) pink is the perfect balancing act to the heavier dark blue. The contrast between the two tones gives energy, but the balance between heavy and delicate means it’s not overwhelming,” says Kate Guinness, founder and director of Kate Guinness Design. “They’re ideal long-term as they create a harmonious backdrop which the room can evolve around over time.”

Navy blue has proven its staying power. And at this point, gentle dusty pink is acting almost like a neutral in our homes. Both colors are (timelessly) familiar, but put them together, and magic happens. They create a worldly yet whimsical equilibrium that never dates.

Wilko Kenna Stripe Table Lamp in Pink and Blue £29.99 at Amazon UK

Kate Guinness Interior Designer Creating layered, multifaceted spaces by allowing color, art, antiques, and objects to narrate the story of the homeowner, Kate — founder and director of interior design and decoration studio Kate Guinness Design, based in London and Wiltshire — creates spaces grounded in timeless details that feel lived in rather than styled.

5. Pale Blue and Denim

There’s something special about combining blues, like you’re penning an ode to the sea or a homage to the sky. (Image credit: Claire Bingham. Design: Holla Design)

You cannot go wrong with blue-on-blue. From cornflower to cerulean and sapphire, they — obviously — are all from the same section of the color wheel, sharing cool undertones and coming together like one happy family.

But certain blue pairings really sing together. For a modern blue combination, choose tones that share qualities that not all blues do, while also creating a sprinkling of contrast. Take pale blue and denim; they both have a hint of a gray undertone, giving them a slight dusty feel, but really, they’re not particularly far apart on the color wheel, which is what gives them a spark.

They have quite similar hues, one being lighter and softer, the other leaning darker and more saturated. 'Perhaps they’re too similar…' you’ll ask yourself at the paint shop — they’re not. Keep the difference between hues restrained, surprising, and chic.

“Pale blue is airy and delicate without being washed out, and denim is rich with real depth — they create enough contrast to be interesting but not jarring,” says Holly Lamont, founder and creative director of interiors studio Holla Design. “The pale tone is naturally soothing, while the deeper one adds enough coziness to stop it from feeling too cool or clinical. Layering them creates dimension without pattern or clutter; it feels fresh and has a real sense of longevity.”

Keeping blue combinations crisp by honing in on a small area of the color wheel makes the duo feel curated and cohesive. By concentrating the tones, you’ll create a striking yet classic blend that reads deliberate, layered, and perpetually elegant.

Holly Lamont Interior Designer As founder and creative director of Cheshire-based interior design studio Holla Design, Holly specializes in creating homes that combine color, pattern, texture, and thoughtful layering to reflect the personality and lifestyle of the owners.

Choosing timeless color pairings that also have a hint of the modern can be a tricky business. If you’re feeling creative and want to craft your own palette, start with the color wheel to discover what goes with what. But for a quick go-to — these sets of colors simply will not go out of style (and if they do, I’ll give you a full refund).