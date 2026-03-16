Now, don't get me wrong: Painting your walls blue can be a stylish decorating idea — from rich, inky shades used in cozy living rooms to light and airy blues that add calming appeal to bedrooms. That said, as trends continue to favor more nuanced, grounding shades, there are some blue paints you may want to avoid in 2026.

The best blue paints feel timeless and lend a soothing yet interesting feel to rooms. But there are certain shades (looking at you, navy blue and bright turquoise) that, in 2026, can feel dated and out of sync with the most stylish design ideas.

So, what blue paint colors should you avoid (or perhaps paint over) in 2026? Here, I've shared eight shades of blue that designers say are either too saturated, too dark, or even too coastal to feel aligned with the latest trends, as well as designers' more flattering alternatives.

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1. Navy Blue

Decorating with navy is among the most classic color choices, conjuring images of crisp, polished interiors. But it can quickly look dated, especially when paired with white or cream. Designers tell me it has also been rapidly falling out of favor as a kitchen color idea, where it can feel cold and harsh.

Use Instead: Deep Space Blue, Little Greene

Deep Space Blue has a warming vibrancy to it, which feels a lot more contemporary than navy blue. (Image credit: Tim Lenz. Design: Josh Greene Design)

Vibrant and warming, Little Greene's Deep Space Blue feels like a modern spin on navy blue paint. Instead of appearing flat and one-tone, it has an intensity that makes it feel intentional and unexpected.

"I wanted the deepest, most saturated cobalt for this guest bedroom at the Waldorf Astoria Residences, New York," says NYC-based designer Josh Greene of the bedroom pictured above, which uses this blue paint on the trim. When selecting the exact shade, he says that he "needed it to really pack a punch, which this one does."

Little Greene Deep Space Blue 207 £5.75/sample at Little Greene

2. Turquoise

Turquoise has a distinctly vivid quality, which often makes it feel artificial when used on the walls. The latest color trends are all about grounding, soulful hues that are easy to live with; something that turquoise feels very much at odds with.

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Use Instead: Oval Room Blue, Farrow & Ball

The blue-green hue of Oval Room Blue adds character and warmth to these kitchen cabinets. (Image credit: Boz Gagovski. Design: Maddalena Minerva)

Farrow & Ball's Oval Room Blue feels like a much more sophisticated take on turquoise, with a darkened quality and muted finish. Not too vibrant, it's livable and calming, and sits comfortably with lots of other colors.

"Oval Room Blue is a beautifully nuanced blue with soft gray undertones, giving it a timeless, slightly cocooning quality," says London-based designer Maddalena Minerva. "It shifts gently throughout the day, feeling calm and grounding rather than overly bold — perfect for a hard-working kitchen space."

"We chose it to add depth and character to the cabinetry without overwhelming the space," she adds. "It pairs effortlessly with the darker worktop, splashback, and warmth of the brass hardware."

3. Neon Blue

Although decorating with neon blue packs a punch, it's not always the easiest color to live with. Rich and intense, it makes a stylish accent color through artwork or textiles, but using it to coat the walls can be tricky to pull off.

Use Instead: Eaton Square, Mylands

Eaton Square wraps the walls of this snug room, providing a bold hit of color, while being grounded enough to feel livable. (Image credit: Dean Hearne. Design: OWN LONDON)

Eaton Square gives rooms energy and boldness, without feeling heavy or overly stimulating. "The color is the kind of blue that works beautifully during the day," says Iwona Budnik, senior interior designer at OWN LONDON. "When this room is used as a playroom, it feels happy and bright, yet in the evening it becomes cozy, providing a balanced backdrop for watching TV and relaxing into bedtime."

"Considering that the room is east-facing, we knew we wanted a warm color," she adds. "Eaton Square seems like a subtle combination of blue and green and is just a perfect color."

4. Baby Blue

While light blue paint colors are soft and soothing, they can veer a little too childlike when used on the walls. What's more, designers are increasingly adding interest to schemes with slightly more nuanced colors, particularly in their undertones, something often lacking with baby blue.

Use Instead: Drizzle, Little Greene

With gray undertones, Drizzle feels like a more moody and stylish take on baby blue. (Image credit: Simon Brown. Design: Studio Vero)

Drizzle still feels delicate and light, but its gray undertones give it a more moody and modern feel than baby blue.

"We love pale blue shades, but they can sometimes feel cold and uninviting," says Venetia Rudebeck, co-founder of Studio Vero. "Little Greene’s Drizzle, however, is the opposite — it’s calming, exceptionally easy on the eye, and incredibly versatile, pairing beautifully with almost anything."

"In the dining and sitting room of this family home in Notting Hill, it served as a more interesting alternative to a traditional neutral, adding subtle character without overpowering the space," she adds.

Venetia Rudebeck Social Links Navigation Interior Designer As co-founder of Studio Vero, Venetia brings a considered yet instinctive approach to interiors. She curates projects with character and meaning, layering past and present through art, antiques, and personal collections. Her work is never about following trends but about creating welcoming rooms that are built to evolve with their owners over time. Known for her discerning eye and talent for pairing unexpected pieces, she balances creative vision with a deep understanding of how a home should feel: calm, cohesive, and effortlessly elegant.

5. Indigo Blue

Indigo blue can offer more warmth and depth than other shades of blue with its rich purple tones, but it's a color that can look dated in 2026, failing to add that earthy, grounding quality that feels stylish right now.

Use Instead: Blue Blood, Paint & Paper Library

With an aged quality, Blue Blood feels calming and easy to live with, a stylish choice for bathrooms. (Image credit: Anna Stathaki. Design: Balance Interior Design)

Although rich, Blue Blood has a muted quality to it that gives it a livable, grounding feel that blends seamlessly with neutrals, rather than making a loud statement.

"Inspired by Swedish antiques, Paint & Paper Library’s Blue Blood is a rich, muted blue with remarkable depth," says designer Gemma Tucker of Balance Interior Design. "It pairs beautifully with soft neutrals as an accent, yet is equally compelling when used to drench an entire room, creating an enveloping, atmospheric effect."

"Blue Blood felt like the natural choice for this family bathroom, which was being updated from a rather dated 2000s neutral scheme into something fresher and more characterful," Gemma adds. "It has a lovely depth that reads as a true blue rather than a grayed tone, which keeps the space feeling lively and uplifting."

Gemma Tucker Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Established in 2018 by creative director Gemma Tucker, Balance Interior Design is an award-winning British interior design studio known for creating pared-back, serene spaces that are in harmony with the people who occupy them.

6. Royal Blue

Royal blue, with its violet undertones, can feel heavy and overly dark when used as a paint color, causing harsh contrast with lighter tones and setting an intense atmosphere, especially when used in the main living spaces of a home.

Use Instead: Stone Blue, Farrow & Ball

Stone Blue brings subtle warmth to rooms, giving rooms an uplifting yet timeless feel. (Image credit: Appreciation Project)

Shades such as Farrow & Ball's Stone Blue feel much more uplifting than royal blue, allowing rooms to breathe and creating a calming atmosphere, while still providing warmth.

"Stone Blue is a vibrant and earthy tone, not too sugary or cold, and is always one of my go-to blues to create a joyful and calming balance in a room," says Natasha Lyon, founder of Appreciation Project.

In this living space, Natasha chose Stone Blue for its livability and ability to pair with contrasting hues. "It was crucial to create a playful and elegant space that was suitable for both children and parents," she says. "Stone Blue is the perfect accent color to give it a more sophisticated edge."

7. Midnight Blue

If you want to add depth and richness to a room, shades such as midnight blue can seem like an obvious choice, but in reality, they can be difficult to pull off, especially if you want to ensure a feeling of calm in your home.

Saturating your walls in an ultra-dark midnight blue can also appear extra intense in rooms that get direct sunlight, so going for something more muted can be a lot more flattering.

Use Instead: BTWN Dog & Wolf, Paint & Paper Library

This gray-ish blue works almost as a neutral for a cool and contemporary look. (Image credit: Anna Stathaki. Design: A New Day Design)

Add drama and depth to your room with rich gray-blues such as BTWN Dog & Wolf, which give it a modern edge. While midnight blue offers high levels of intensity, dark gray-blues feel softer, making them an especially good choice for rooms you want to relax in, like bedrooms.

"This is one of my favourite blues to return to," says designer Andrew Griffiths of A New Day Design. "It carries depth, but with a real softness. In this bedroom, we used it to create a gentle sense of enclosure, allowing the architecture (the sloped ceiling, the joinery, even the fireplace) to recede into a calm, unified backdrop."

"The color shifts subtly with the light, reading as inky at dusk and softer, more atmospheric by day," he adds. "That fluidity pairs very nicely with warmer timber and woven textures to prevent the scheme from feeling cold. It’s a perfect color for a bedroom that feels grounded and restorative — a deliberate pause within the wider house."

Andrew Griffiths Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Andrew Griffiths is the director of A New Day Interior Design Studio. The studio works on large-scale residential projects with a focus on design that balances creativity, functionality, and individuality. Working across a range of property styles from Grade II listed townhouses to modernist apartments, Andrew is adept at getting the most out of a kitchen design.

8. Light Aqua

Although tranquil, light aqua blues can come across as overly coastal, which can feel at odds with the dusky quality designers are favoring with blue paints right now.

Use Instead: Tablecloth, Paint & Paper Library

The shade 'Tablecloth' gives this bedroom, designed by Studio Squire, a delicate and soothing feel. (Image credit: Christopher Horwood. Design: Studio Squire)

Instead of light aqua blues, designers are using soft shades of blue-gray, which create an airy backdrop while offering subtle moodiness that gives them much more versatility. "The relatively small amount of blue pigment in its formulation is what makes Tablecloth such an interesting shade," says Andy Greenall, ​​head of design at Paint & Paper Library.

"With a hazy, sea-swept ambience, Tablecloth is the perfect shade to bring subtle color to a mostly-white color scheme, and it makes for an elegant, understated backdrop to natural materials in almost any room," he continues.

If you're set on painting the walls blue, swerving from these tricky hues and going for the specific shades recommended by designers will have you on your way to creating a balanced, livable, and ultra-stylish blue scheme. Make sure to avoid the blue styling mistakes that feel old-fashioned, too.