With summer upon us, it's high time to shift your attention to elevating your outdoor space, and rest assured, you certainly don't need an expansive space to soak up the sun — smaller outdoor spaces are endlessly charming; they just need a thoughtful approach when decorating them.

If your own small outdoor space, whether that's a narrow garden or patio, is in need of a refresh, the latest exterior paint trends are here to help. This year, it's less about anything too saturated or statement-making, and more about quietly confident hues that complement natural surroundings.

So, how does that actually translate into your space? Read on to discover the exact color schemes designers turn to to elevate small outdoor spaces, proving that the most stylish trends aren't just for large homes.

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1. Warm Brown, Cornflower Blue, and Creamy Whites

A rich wood stain keeps this small outdoor living space feeling classic, while more color is introduced through the decor. (Image credit: Darren Chung for One Menagerie. Design: OWN LONDON)

Extending the way you decorate with color inside to the outdoors is a great way to create a sense of cohesiveness, especially in small spaces. That was the approach of the modern outdoor living room pictured above, where the wood stain on the fences creates a timeless backdrop for the cornflower blue, rust tones, and creamy whites.

"This garden was designed to be an extension of the house interiors, so we thought of extending the color scheme, too," explains Alicia Meireles, creative director at OWN LONDON. "What we like about it is the fact that these are not the traditional outdoor kind of colors: cyan blue, lime green, bright yellow."

"There’s something rather warm and inviting to this that invites relaxation and outdoor living," she adds.

Alicia Meireles Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Alicia studied civil engineering before pivoting into a career in interior design, undertaking formal training at Chelsea College of Art & Design. Alicia brings a touch of eclecticism, skilled color combination, and a keen eye for detail to all of her projects. She has a passion for working with local craftspeople, championing new design techniques and materials which she adapts to create beautiful and unique interiors.

2. Sage Green, Dark Teal, and Wood Tones

Benjamin Moore's Thornton Sage and Saybrook Sage were used for this patio, complementing its green surroundings. (Image credit: Ye Rin Mok. Design: STUDIO KEETA)

Green is nature's color, which makes it one of the most effortless colors to add to an outdoor space. In small outdoor spaces, sage green paints feel soft and balanced, while adding a bit more interest than neutrals.

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"Our eccentric client wanted his home to reflect his personality — playful and creative," explains Los Angeles designer Kristina Khersonsky of STUDIO KEETA. "With his property resting atop the tree line, his ask was that the colors complemented the surrounding nature, so as not to distract from it. We landed on a sage exterior color with cool blue accents in the outdoor furniture to complement."

"The sage tone works especially well in small outdoor spaces because its soft, muted tone creates an airy feel while supporting surrounding greenery, helping the space feel larger and more connected to nature," she adds.

According to Kristina, there's a clear winner between olive and sage green in outdoor spaces. "The selected sage undertone felt fresh amongst the deeper greens in the foliage, and was why we selected that color rather than an olive tone."

Kristina Khersonsky Social Links Navigation Interior Designer STUDIO KEETA is a full-service interior design studio based in Los Angeles, founded by principal Kristina Khersonsky. With a background in experiential design, Kristina approaches interiors through a storytelling lens, where every space becomes a reflection of the client and their lived experience.

3. Crisp White, Dark Accents, and Lush Greenery

Slate I by Paint & Paper Library was used in this garden, creating a fresh, light, and airy look that helps reflect sunlight. (Image credit: Guifré de Peray. Design: Zulufish)

Sometimes classic white paint makes the best choice for small outdoor spaces, helping to reflect the natural light and offering a clean, modern look for decor to be layered upon.

"Using white paint outdoors is an excellent way to maximize light reflection within a small outdoor space, bouncing sunlight in the warmer summer months and brightening the exterior in more overcast weather," explains Caroline Milns, head of interior design at Zulufish.

"In smaller spaces, white will create the illusion of more space, making outdoor areas appear more expansive and less enclosed," she adds. "Painting outdoor walls and architectural features in white will also provide a clean, structured aesthetic that can be accessorized with colorful furnishings such as outdoor cushions and a bold rug to anchor the space."

To add depth and contrast, go for darker accents for your outdoor furniture color, and make sure to add warmth with plenty of plants and greenery.

4. Blue-Green With Earthy Taupe

More colorful schemes can work just as well in small outdoor spaces. Here, a blue-green paint adds a slightly playful look and gives the outdoor space its own personality, while the taupe exterior adds balance.

"The soft earthy taupe on the exterior keeps it grounded within the landscape, whilst the blue-green timber doors and windows add a freshness and gentle sense of contrast that immediately draws the eye," explains interior designer Laura Stephens.

"The blue-green tone works beautifully because it has enough pigment to create definition and character, but still feels soft, relaxed, and timeless rather than overly bold," she adds.

When choosing colors for small outdoor spaces, it's important to consider how they complement the existing materials, so they don't feel jarring. "I always think about how they will sit against natural textures like brick, timber, greenery, and planting," says Laura. "The most successful schemes tend to complement nature rather than compete with it."

5. Charcoal Gray With Natural Greenery

For a modern and sleek look, go for a warm-toned charcoal gray paint, teamed with plenty of greenery to add warmth. (Image credit: Davey Lighting by Original BTC)

Dark color schemes work well to create a moody, modern exterior, and in smaller outdoor spaces, they add contrast to place focus on the greenery of plants. Charcoal gray paints are a bit softer than black, and going for one with warm undertones will feel more welcoming than anything too cool-toned.

"I find working with a smoky charcoal color scheme works really well in a smaller environment," says London-based interior designer Jenny Luck. "It complements the outdoor colors beautifully and creates a tasteful backdrop to pots and planters scattered around a terrace or courtyard setting."

In addition to a dark gray paint for the exterior, focusing on adding warmth through decor can help bring the scheme together. "I love layering garden mirrors and all sorts of objects on this relaxed and pared-back scheme," says Jenny.

Ranging from neutrals to quietly colorful, these color schemes for small outdoor spaces add personality while keeping things balanced alongside natural surroundings. If you're looking for more ideas, these are the best Farrow & Ball paint colors for outdoors for a summer-ready refresh.

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