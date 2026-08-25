As obsessed as we are with the idea of being 'minimalist' in our homes and freeing ourselves from clutter, there are some rooms it suits more than others. Minimalist bathrooms often feel a little too harsh and clinical for real life in 2026. All-white, glossy surfaces and graphic lines don’t naturally lend themselves to a room we now want for relaxing slow showers and a restorative soak.

Enter the ‘romantic minimalism’ trend, an interior mood Livingetc.com’s editor Hugh Metcalf is championing for its ability to feel pared-back yet soft, elegant, and personal. But, while it's a look that naturally fits a space like a bedroom, how does romantic minimalism work as bathroom trend, in a space that needs to be fresh, clean, and hygienic?

Think soft palettes, slight old-world charm, a hint of floral and textiles (yes, even in the bathroom). But the real key to nailing the romantic minimalist bathroom is contrast.

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"The beauty comes in making a choice that feels directly at odds with the minimalist worldview," adds Hugh. "A floral motif for example or a moment of jewelry-like glitz in a decorative chandelier. A minimalist backdrop reframes these choices, showing them in a new light."

If you’re feeling inspired, here are five bathroom schemes that perfectly capture the romantic minimalism tempo. A balance of minimalist cool with just the right hint of romantic detail.

1. Embrace a Pared Back, Soft Color Palette

Interior designer Bianca Serrao Jones created a simple bathroom scheme that's warm, elegant and full of personality (Image credit: Paul Whitbread; Interior design by The Home Reform)

The soft, earthy color scheme of this compact bathroom perfectly captures the lived-in mood of romantic minimalism. The mix of burgundy, ochre, and off-white is grounding yet inviting.

But it is the gentle, neutral backdrop of this (some would argue) minimalist bathroom that allows the patterns and fabrics to create an elegant, elevated, and warm atmosphere.

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"The walls are painted in Farrow & Ball’s White Tie because I wanted the color to be similar to the background of the tiles, keeping it fresh and clean," says Bianca Serrao Jones, interior designer and founder of The Home Reform. "Delft-style tiles add delicate detail to the bath surround, while the burgundy and cream checkerboard floor tiles ground the scheme."

It’s a small yet personality-packed bathroom thanks to the basin skirt (custom-made by a curtain maker) and the striped shower curtain in a washable fabric that’s suitable for damp areas.

"Classic Lefroy Brooks brassware will develop a beautiful patina over time," adds Bianca. "Overall, the feel is timeless and considered, balancing classic details with playful, unexpected touches."

Bianca Serrao Jones Interior designer & founder Interior designer Bianca is the founder of The Home Reform, based in south east London. Her interiors are tailored, timeless and full of character, a mix of color, playful pattern, tactile natural materials and one-of-a-kind antiques.

Oliver Bonas Round Green Ceramic WC Bathroom Sign £12.50 at Oliver Bonas Hang up this shiny green ceramic door sign for romantic whimsical mood before you even step inside your bathroom. Pooky Deco Baby Roddy IP44 Wall Light £125 at Pooky Add a touch of Art Deco glamour to a plain room with this brass and glass bathroom wall light John Lewis Scallop Edge Hand Towel in Old Rose £12 at John Lewis The pretty scallop edge detailing on these hand towels is the perfect way to add a touch of romance to a minimalist bathroom.

2. Soften With Curtains and a Rug

"Benjamin Moore's Chantilly Lace paint creates a bright, fresh, starting point and allows the more tactile elements in the bathroom, such as the sheer linen drapes, bouclé Roman blinds and vintage-inspired rug, to really stand out," explains Regan Mattingly, lead designer and owner of Chalet, based in Denver, Colorado. (Image credit: Eric Lucero; Design by CHALET)

Introducing soft texture and fabric is a simple way to combat the coldness of a minimalist aesthetic and instantly add warmth. For the bedroom, that’s an easy win with cashmere blankets, billowing drapes, or plush rugs. But does this work in the bathroom too? Most definitely.

It may not be in London, but this project in Denver, Colorado, captures the spirit of the romantic minimalist bathroom aesthetic.

"We kept the foundation of this bathroom quiet and tonal, allowing the natural materials and decorative details to bring in warmth and personality," says Regan Mattingly, lead designer and owner of Chalet. “The soft, sheer curtains, vintage-inspired rug, and wood vanities add layers of texture and depth. It’s a great example of how a more restrained starting point allows textiles, materials, and accessories to give a space character and dimension."

Bathroom curtains might be a divisive design trick, but if you follow a few simple rules, they work wonders for the romantic minimalist look.

Make sure your bathroom is well ventilated and, if possible, the window is away from direct splashes. Rather than full-length curtains, you could try café-style sheers that stop at the sill.

Material choice is important too. Polyester will repel water, dry quickly and resist mould. But if you prefer a natural fabric, linen and cotton-rich curtains are breathable and quick-drying. Steer away from velvet, which will trap water and lead to mould and musty smells; heavy silk curtains stain and tear easily.

"We also recommend keeping rugs away from areas that are consistently wet," adds Regan.

3. Embrace Original Design Details

Levan House Design reinstated the Victorian cornice and skirting in this compact bathroom. "We start with the building, its proportions, its constraints, what it was built to do and what has been done to it since," says architectural design lead Anthony Calvert-Harrison. (Image credit: Leighton James. Design: Levan House Design)

Original design details, like cornicing and skirting boards, are another way to bring authenticity and elegance to a minimalist bathroom.

But this small bathroom presented something of a design conundrum. The bathroom is part of an original Victorian building that was converted into flats in the 1960s. And this part of the apartment held no original fabric of its own.

"Rather than invent a period the room never had, we borrowed from elsewhere in the apartment," explains Anthony Calvert-Harrison, architectural design lead at Levan House Design, an interior design studio that works with period and character homes. "We took a Victorian cornice and a sympathetic skirting from the rooms that still had theirs, then set them against tongue and groove paneling."

After that, a palette of earthy hues layered with antique brass, bamboo frames and a marble floor creates a warm, lived-in bathroom mood with masses of character.

"The 1960s conversion earned a reference of its own, and so we chose a diamond floor in white and Rosso marble," adds Anthony. "The point was layering. Not a period replica or pastiche, but a room that suits modern living in an older setting."

4. Hang a Statement Light

A Murano glass pendant adds a striking focal point in this compact bathroom and echoes the warm sunbaked colors in the rest of the space. (Image credit: Golden)

Paying attention to the details — the textures, bathroom lighting, original architecture — is what adds the romance element to a pared-back bathroom. And in this space, by Golden, an amber glass lantern adds a whimsical flourish to the warm, pink-toned neutrals.

"The client’s brief was a New York-inspired, slightly Art Deco aesthetic," says Alice Bettington, co-director of Golden design studio. "The walls and ceiling are washed in warm, pink-toned neutrals with Moroccan Zellige tiles adding a super reflective, tactile and luxurious base."

The design team chose a statement Murano glass lantern in a rich amber hue to add cosy elegance against the neutral backdrop. The warm glow ties in with the striped silk blind and olive-painted bath for a bathroom that’s simple and unfussy, but packed with shape, texture and romance.

Alice Bettington Co-director Alongside Ellen Cumber, Alice is co-director of Golden, a London-based design studio that creates interiors reflective of the people who inhabit them. Alice trained as an architectural interior designer at the Inchbald School of Design.

5. Add Flowers and Foliage

An oversized vessel filled with greenery is one of the simplest ways to instil a romantic mood (Image credit: Tori Murphy)

There’s nothing easier than adding a huge jug of greenery to a bathroom if you want a little romance. And for this trend, it's a good idea to go less formal and less structured with your foliage.

In this bathroom, the soft pink walls, lace curtain and antique sideboard layer texture and color. But it is the trailing branches of foliage that create a whimsical mood with just the right hint of romance.

And don’t forget, lighting a scented candle adds fragrance and glow to the most minimalist bathroom scheme – in literally seconds.

The best thing about any interior design trend in 2026 is that they are open to interpretation. You can adapt, enhance or strip back a trend to suit your own personal style and space. So for the romantic minimalist bathroom, it might be that adding an oversized vessel of freshly-picked flowers is enough. Or you might want to upgrade your basin or shower area with some pretty Delft-style tiles. It's totally your call. If this has piqued your design interest, discover more about the emergence of the romantic minimalism trend written by our editor.