Forget Boring White Bath Sheets — These 15 Patterned Towels Prove There's More Than Just Chintzy Paisleys and Twee Florals to Choose From
It's an impactful way to add a designer dose of style to your spa bathroom
I'm tired of white towels. And this is coming from someone who used to be minimalist minded throughout the aesthetic of bathroom design. However, I recently realized that not all patterned towels have been getting a bad name.
Contrary to popular belief, there are some truly fashionable designs that will elevate the modernity of your bathroom, rather than clash in traditional motifs. And since neglecting finishing touches is one of those things making your bathroom look cheap, I've rounded up 15 patterned towels that earn their keep.
Whether you're looking for soft geometry, simple stripes or a bold statement in this bathroom textile, let's take a look at what's hot right now.
If you're spotting signs you need new towels, let me put Anthropologie's Isa Tiger Towel Collection on your radar. It's a confident case for pattern in the bathroom.
Striped towels fold into perfect stacks, but that's not the only reason this Pierce & Ward Bold Stripe Towel from West Elm is on my wish list. It feels like an organic ode to a mainstream pattern.
Sometimes all you need is a little motif to zhuzh up your bathroom. And Autumn Sonata's Agnes are so soft, you'll want to make your towels last longer so you can wrap yourself up for a time to come.
This reversible Castillo Bath Towel from John Lewis feels like a lovely way to reset your home for fall. Especially if your home is favoring dark bathrooms at the moment.
M&S is one of the best home decor brands for bath towels. Don't believe me? Just take a look at this hazy floral towel from M&S.
A who's who of patterned towels would be incomplete without TEKLA's stripe. And this blue and white combination remains a form of dopamine decor in my eyes.
Now, Missoni's Giacomo Chevron pattern isn't for every space. However, in the right bathroom, a dose of maximalist layering can go a long, impressively stylish way.
Right alongside bath towels, 2026 has seen a blaze of fresh beach towels that will immediately inspire you to soak in some sun on the sand. To keep up with more of the coolest finishing touches for your living spaces, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.
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Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.