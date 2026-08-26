Forget Boring White Bath Sheets — These 15 Patterned Towels Prove There's More Than Just Chintzy Paisleys and Twee Florals to Choose From

I'm tired of white towels. And this is coming from someone who used to be minimalist minded throughout the aesthetic of bathroom design. However, I recently realized that not all patterned towels have been getting a bad name.

Contrary to popular belief, there are some truly fashionable designs that will elevate the modernity of your bathroom, rather than clash in traditional motifs. And since neglecting finishing touches is one of those things making your bathroom look cheap, I've rounded up 15 patterned towels that earn their keep.

Whether you're looking for soft geometry, simple stripes or a bold statement in this bathroom textile, let's take a look at what's hot right now.

Right alongside bath towels, 2026 has seen a blaze of fresh beach towels that will immediately inspire you to soak in some sun on the sand. To keep up with more of the coolest finishing touches for your living spaces, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.