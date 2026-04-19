The treat to finally laundering your towels is two-fold. For one, you have a fresh towel waiting to wrap itself around you, and secondly, there's something so satisfying about restocking your closet of bath linens with perfectly stacked towels. But the latter isn't always easy to do.

Typically, it takes me a couple of tries to properly line up my towels. And as someone who will try and try again before I give up on a perfect stack, I wish I knew that striped towels were the answer to my linen closet organization woes.

And this reel from Dusen Dusen was the way I realized what I'm missing out on. So, how do stripes even make a difference? Let's take a look.

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Why Are Striped Towels a Clever Choice?

Striped towels make your bathroom look cool and your closet feel organized. (Image credit: Dusen Dusen)

"I personally love to see a closet full of stripes. Because you can use the stripes as a measurement tool to get every folded towel to be the exact same size, they look really nice and clean in a stack," says Ellen Van Dusen, founder of Dusen Dusen.

So, one of the biggest mistakes you're making with bath towels might surprisingly be the design itself. And professional organizer Di Ter Avest agrees, saying: "Striped towels may seem like a small detail, but they can really change how your linen closet looks and works. I often tell my clients that adding some visual structure helps with organization, and stripes are perfect for this."

When you stack towels, Di explains that the stripes create neat lines that make it easier to line up the edges and keep the stacks even. "You can quickly see if something is out of place. Rather than looking messy, the stripes help everything look organized and intentional. This simple trick can make your space feel calmer and more put-together right away," she notes.

"Striped towels also help you keep things organized over time. For example, you can use different stripe patterns for each family member or towel type. This way, everyone knows where things go without having to think about it. It’s especially useful in busy homes where many people handle the laundry."

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Ellen Van Dusen Social Links Navigation Founder Dusen Dusen is a Brooklyn-based textile and home goods line that includes bedding, throws, pillows, towels, and clothing. Founded by Ellen Van Dusen in 2010 originally as a womenswear label, Dusen Dusen develops seasonal collections inspired by fine art, commercial and naïve design, as well as the brain's reaction to color, movement, and contrast. In 2015, the brand expanded with the launch of Dusen Dusen Home. Known for its bold and original prints, Dusen Dusen has collaborated with a wide range of celebrated international brands including Uniqlo, Keds, and West Elm, to name a few. Ellen Van Dusen was born and raised in Washington, DC and currently resides in Brooklyn, NY.

Di Ter Avest Social Links Navigation Professional Organizer Di Ter Avest is a professional home and lifestyle organizer, and the owner of Di is Organized, in Baltimore, MD (USA). Her accountability program and book Organize Yourself Healthy help women across the globe to get their lives and homes organized, leading to lower levels of stress and overwhelm. Her expertise has been featured in Forbes, Today, ApartmentTherapy, Real Homes, Livingetc, Homes & Gardens, and Kitchn. She has also given workshops at IKEA, West Elm, and Williams-Sonoma.

How to Fold Striped Towels for Perfect Stacks?

Using the striped design as a guideline for where to fold is the trick. (Image credit: Bongusta)

"After years and years of folding towels, I have come to the conclusion that there is only one correct way for proper closet organization," says Ellen. "Fold the towel in thirds the long way, and then in half and half again the short way. With a striped towel, it's really easy to maintain consistency because you can use the stripes as a straight edge to get a perfect 90-degree fold."

When you fold striped towels, Di finds that the stripes act as a built-in guide. "I suggest folding so the stripes stay straight and show on the outside. First, lay the towel flat and line up the stripes, then fold along the stripes to keep the edges crisp. This gives you a neat, hotel-style look and makes stacking easier since every towel ends up the same shape," she notes.

"If you use a folding method like the one in the Dusen Dusen video, as you fold, keep the lines straight and parallel. This prevents bunching and keeps everything looking neat. When you put the towels in the closet, the stripes will line up and give you a clean, organized look with little effort."

Switching to striped towels is a simple change, but if you have trouble keeping your linen closet tidy, Di finds that they can be a surprisingly effective and easy solution.

If you're on the hunt for more striped bath accessories that are prized for comfort, then Cozy Earth's bath towels should be on your radar. And if you're looking for more home organization trends to keep your home looking beautiful, from decor to layout, then sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.