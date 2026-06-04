5 Things People With Tidy Technology in Their Homes Always Do — To Help You Hide Cables, Wires, and Remotes
Avoid disrupting your design by making these simple changes for a noticeable difference
My biggest pet peeve in a home? Charging cables lying on the floor and remote controls taking up prime real estate on a coffee table. I know that's hyper-specific, but it's the quickest thing to snatch attention away from a beautifully designed home.
So, whether you're organizing cords in a living room or tidying up your entertainment space, these undercover clutter causers need to be taken care of ASAP. Creating a charging station, using chic cable organizers, organizing your remotes, and concealing power strips are a must.
Not to forget, regularly decluttering your tech. But first, let's talk about how these small changes are a non-negotiable in smart homes.
1. Create a Charging Station
"One of the easiest ways to get control of tech clutter is to give it a home. Instead of having phones, tablets, smartwatches, and chargers scattered around the house, create one dedicated charging station," says Di Ter Avest, founder of Di Is Organized.
"A basket, drawer, or small section of a countertop can work perfectly. When everything is charged in the same place, it's easier to find what you need and keep surfaces clear."
A smart side table or something like IKEA's wireless charger is a genius option for tech-heavy homes.
Di Ter Avest is a professional home and lifestyle organizer, and the owner of Di is Organized, in Baltimore, MD (USA). Her accountability program and book Organize Yourself Healthy help women across the globe to get their lives and homes organized, leading to lower levels of stress and overwhelm. Her expertise has been featured in Forbes, Today, ApartmentTherapy, Real Homes, Livingetc, Homes & Gardens, and Kitchn. She has also given workshops at IKEA, West Elm, and Williams-Sonoma.
2. Use Cable Organizers
"Loose cords have a way of making even an organized room look messy. Cable clips, sleeves, or cord boxes can keep wires bundled and out of sight," says Di.
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"These small, stylish cord organizers help prevent tangles and make spaces feel much cleaner. It's one of those simple fixes that makes a big visual difference."
Typically, I'd recommend these Dusty Rose Magnetic Cable Ties from Pedestal. However, if you're organizing cords in a living room, one of these designer options is better for this hosting space.
In the realm of chrome home accessories, I've also found these cool Charging Cable Holders on Etsy.
3. Give Remotes a Dedicated Home
"Remotes seem to disappear the second you need them. That's why I recommend storage ideas in the form of a decorative tray, basket, or small drawer near where they're used most," she notes.
"Having a designated spot for your remotes makes them easier to find and keeps coffee tables from becoming clutter magnets. It's a simple habit that helps a room stay tidy."
Ever since I came across this remote basket from Pedestal, it's been on the brain. And this light beige finish is perfect for a minimalist space.
4. Conceal Power Strips
According to Di, power strips are necessary, but they aren't exactly pretty to look at. And I couldn't agree more. "I recommend placing them inside a cable management box or tucking them behind furniture when possible," she suggests.
"This simple change instantly reduces visual clutter and creates a more polished look. However, it's important to make sure they're still easy to access when needed."
On the other hand, if you have a sleek strip like IKEA's SKOTAT extension cord, you can afford to leave it on display.
This Cable Box Web from Yamazaki will go far in the way of home office organization ideas.
5. Regularly Declutter Old Tech
"Many of us hold onto outdated chargers, broken earbuds, and devices we haven't used in years. Set aside time every few months to sort through your tech collection," says Di.
"Consider recycling or responsibly disposing of anything that's no longer useful. This way, you'll free up space and make it so much easier to find the items you actually use."
And if your smartest room happens to be your WFH space, this will help you attain a clutter-free desk and boost productivity. And if you're getting rid of your old power strips, perhaps one of these stylish options can take its place.
I love this cobalt blue Power Strip Bar from Pedestal. It'll fit right into a fashionable home office.
FAQs
How Often Should You Declutter Tech Accessories?
When it comes to paring back your physical tech, decluttering twice a year is ideal. And as for digital minimalism, I'd recommend doing some online housekeeping once every two weeks or at least on a monthly basis.
Now that the foundation to a tidy home is set, how about a summer reset? And in the meantime, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.