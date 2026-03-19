5 Closet Decluttering Tricks That Professional Organizers Actually Say Aren't All That Useful

If you're not careful, your closet can end up being a total clutter hotspot. And while your intention might be in the right place, your technique for downsizing your closet could be setting you back more than you know.

With so many hacks floating around, there's bound to be some decluttering tricks that just don't work. So, today, we'll take a closet-bound approach to the methods that aren't worth your time.

Now, some of these may have worked for you in the past, so that doesn't mean you need to get them out of your lifestyle for good. It's all about how you exercise each method, and the type of clutter you're dealing with. But this can be used as your basic guide to the rules that are working against your wardrobe.

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1. The One-Year Rule

DO INSTEAD: Be regularly realistic about the items that work in your wardrobe and what doesn't. (Image credit: Felix Forrest. Design: Nina Maya Interiors)

Professional organizer Laura Price tells me that a closet decluttering trick that doesn't work is the one-year rule. Essentially, it detects that if you haven't worn something in a year, you should get rid of it.

"In reality, this rule is far too rigid and doesn't account for how we live. If you've had a baby, had a stretch of working from home, or just haven't been invited to a fancy party for a while, this falls flat," she says.

"The clothes you need might have shifted, but that doesn't mean that the apparel you rely on now and then should be removed. Instead, it's better to ask if you love the item. Would you wear it again if the circumstances were right? If the answer is yes, and you're still being honest about the things you really don't want anymore, go ahead and keep it."

So, the next time you spot signs of closet clutter, use a technique like the KonMari method to properly free your wardrobe from the chaos.

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Laura Price Social Links Navigation Professional Organizer After a career in PR for national events and with three young children, Laura realised that creating organised spaces brought her moments of calm in a busy life. She truly believes that transforming the place that you live in can transform the way that you live. She helps clients with simple and beautiful organization that creates more room to live and more space in their lives to breathe and relax. With a vision to help many others experience the benefits of living an organized life, The Home Organisation was born.

2. Ruthless Instant Decluttering

DO INSTEAD: Declutter your closet by categories to avoid any future regrets. (Image credit: Eugene Shishkin. Design: Tim Veresnovsky)

Brittany de la Fuente, organization expert at the St. Louis Closet Co, tells me that another rule that doesn’t always work is forcing yourself to declutter everything in one session.

"This approach of ruthless decluttering often leads to burnout or rushed decisions. I usually recommend tackling closets in small categories instead, like shoes one day or sweaters another, so the process feels manageable."

If you're looking for a more guided technique, our list of things to throw out when decluttering your closet will give you an idea of which categories to survey first.

Brittany de la Fuente Social Links Navigation Organization Expert Brittany De La Fuente majored in interior design and minored in architectural design in college. For more than 12 years, she’s been creating beautifully organized closets and storage solutions at Saint Louis Closet Co. Known for her exceptional eye for detail and commitment to client satisfaction, Brittany consistently designs spaces that are as functional as they are stylish. She’s truly an interior design guru and is dedicated to making every client’s vision come to life.

3. Day-By-Day Decluttering

DO INSTEAD: Pencil in a day or two to properly declutter your closet at once. (Image credit: Talib Chitalwala. Design: Chestnut Storeys)

Laura tells me that the day-by-day decluttering technique is another that doesn't actually work. This method suggests throwing out one item on day one, two on day two, and so on, until you reach your deadline. Be it anywhere from 10 to 30 days.

"Not only does this drag the whole process out far longer than it needs to, but it's a totally artificial and arbitrary approach, encouraging you to get rid of things to hit a target rather than because you do or don't want them," she notes.

"Instead, I recommend decluttering your clothes by taking an honest look at your wardrobe. Even if you love your closet, this gives you a chance to be truthful about things that don't fit, are uncomfortable, or just don't go with your style. These are the things that should go."

4. 'Buying Organizers First' Mindset

DO INSTEAD: Declutter your closet first, then invest in wardrobe storage and organizers. (Image credit: Felix Forrest. Design: Nina Maya Interiors)

"People purchase storage solutions before they know what they’re keeping, which often leads to more clutter instead of less. This is one of the most common mistakes I see," says Diana Moll, founder of D's Decluttr.

Not only will this lead to your wardrobe holding on to clutter, but it will also result in you selecting incompatible organization systems that further add to the disarray of this zone.

"Ideally, it's best to purge first, organize second, and purchase wardrobe organizers last. Once you know what truly belongs in this space, it becomes much easier to create simple systems that keep your closet organized long term."

Diana Moll Social Links Navigation Decluttering Expert Diana Moll is the founder and CEO of D’s Declutrr, professional organizer and host of the 'Organizing with Ease' podcast. She helps people create fresh starts that last through her Fresh Start Method®, simplifying homes, routines, and decisions with practical, sustainable systems.

5. Backward Hanger Method

DO INSTEAD: Keep a recycling and reselling box on stand-by for gradual decluttering. (Image credit: Heidi Lerkenfeldt. Design: Garde Hvalsøe for De La Espada)

"The reverse hanger decluttering method sounds clever, but for many people, they rotate seasonal clothing, travel often, or wear the same few outfits on repeat, which means some pieces might not get turned around even though they’re still useful," says Diana.

"I recommend placing a simple donation bag or basket directly in your closet. As you get dressed or put laundry away, drop in anything that feels uncomfortable, no longer fits your lifestyle, or you simply skipped over again. Decluttering becomes an ongoing habit rather than a one-time test."

However, if you do choose to practice the reverse hanger method, the key is to set smaller time intervals to help you declutter your closet successfully. By sorting through your built-in closet on a seasonal basis or even by month, this could work in your favor.

Closet Organizers

Just like these faux pas when decluttering your closet, there are organization errors you could be making, too. For example, you shouldn't be organizing your closet by color.

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