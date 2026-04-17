As a design writer living in a one-bedroom apartment, I used to lust after square footage. Wouldn’t my style decisions and decorating projects be so much easier if I just had the same space as all the projects I spent my days researching? However, experience (and many conversations with interior designers) has taught me that small spaces never have to feel like ‘less’ — they just demand bigger thinking. This is true when it comes to trends, too.

The rules for decorating small spaces have been an indispensable guide for my own home. Beyond the principles, though — what about these new and noteworthy looks? Frankly, some of this year’s interior design trends just won't work in a smaller house. As much as I love the idea of sprawling out on a dual-aspect sofa island, for example, it simply wouldn't fit in my living room! Rest assured, though, the alternative doesn’t have to look or feel anything like a compromise.

So, what are the trends that don’t work well in a small house, and what should you do instead? Let’s explore.

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1. Oversized Sofas

DO INSTEAD: Choose streamlined silhouettes and add other, more flexible forms of seating. (Image credit: Hayley Day, Project: Cojot Designs)

All about comfort and casual slouching, generously proportioned seating is one of this year’s top sofa trends. Don’t fall into the trap of thinking these pieces will automatically work in your small house, though — they’re designed for sprawling out rather than all-in-one practicality.

When space is tight, this matters. Your seating needs to work for lounging, yes, but socializing, at-home working, and perhaps even dining, too. “You might think a giant sofa will make your small room feel cozy, but considering scale in a tighter space is super important,” says Lea Cojot. “When you choose pieces that are too big, your seating just ends up swallowing the entire space.”

“Opt for more slender sofa forms and add a few different seating options to allow for real life and hosting,” suggests the New York-based interior designer. “In this Brooklyn project (pictured above), lounge chairs without arms really help to make circulation easier and give the compact space added flexibility.”

2. Matching Bedside Pendants

DO INSTEAD: Wall lighting also avoids the clutter of bedside lamps while being a more flexible choice. (Image credit: Max Budny, Project: COAT Paints x Margate House)

When considering how to plan bedroom lighting in my own small home, I’ve been tempted by the idea of statement pendants on either side of the bed. They look so zen! They keep surfaces clear! Sadly, though, the reality is that in smaller bedrooms (and especially those with average-height ceilings), they either end up taking up too much room or feeling otherwise intrusive.

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"Wall lights are a much more successful solution," suggests interior designer Sally Conran. They’re also not much of a compromise, as they blend form and function. "They free up space on your bedside table and can be angled or pivoted for directional light, too," she adds. "This is especially useful when reading."

Many designs also feature switches on the fittings themselves, cutting out the need for additional panels on the wall. Proper installation adds to the streamlined look. “Hardwiring them removes the visual clutter of trailing wires dangling toward plug sockets,” says Sally.

3. Statement Bathtubs

DO INSTEAD: Create a luxurious walk-in shower worthy of stealing the show. (Image credit: Ursula Armstrong, Project: Blank Slate Studio)

Step-up bathtubs and platform baths are both having a real moment, but these spa-like arrangements demand a lot of square footage. That doesn’t mean that smaller homes or tighter bathrooms should be devoid of their ‘wow’ moment, though.

Instead, elevate the everyday by making your space all about the shower. “A statement walk-in shower delivers just as much indulgence as a long soak in the bath,” explains Blank Slate Studio’s Bari Jerauld. Inside, dial up the luxury — 'slab showers' made in luxe marble, à la the project pictured above, create instant drama.

“These shower spaces are far more flexible in terms of layout, flow, and circulation than baths, making them ideal in bathrooms where free space may be compromised,” says Bari. “They’re much more space-efficient than statement bathtubs, and therefore increasingly popular in my London projects.”

Bari Jerauld Social Links Navigation Founder, Blank Slate Studio Bari studied at the Fashion Institute of Technology and began her career in New York City, before moving to London and founding her own studio in 2014. She designs high-end residential projects across the UK.

4. Open Shelving

DO INSTEAD: Utilize height with tall cabinetry, but visually soften some spots with fluted glass fronts. (Image credit: Malcolm Menzies, Project: Blakes London)

Open shelves undeniably look gorgeous — how else are you going to show off cookbooks, vases, and your (hardly ever used) marble pestle-and-mortar?! Giving over an entire stretch of wall to decorative display, though, doesn’t really make sense when space is tight, and storage really matters.

“We’re normally strong advocates of open shelving, especially in kitchens, but the reality is that sacrificing valuable storage is not always practical in smaller homes,” agrees Reuben Ward, lead designer at Blakes London. “Our preferred alternative is fluted glass cabinetry, which still allows parts of the room to feel lighter and less enclosed than solid doors.”

Fluted glass cabinetry blends both display and practicality, so although you should feel free to stack your plates high and layer essentials together on internal shelves, you’ll want to organize them in neat visual blocks. “Remember that the silhouettes of what’s inside remain visible, so arrange with at least a degree of uniformity,” says Reuben.

5. All-White Minimalism

DO INSTEAD: In smaller homes, a warmer style of design feels far more welcoming. (Image credit: Boz Gagovski, Project: Laura Stephens)

Is minimalism out of style? Absolutely not. However, minimalism is not the answer for small space living. A pared-back layout only really works in larger rooms where it becomes ‘the point’. In small homes, this type of minimalism is impractical and ends up looking cold and unwelcoming.

“You need stuff to make a small room sing,” says interior designer Laura Stephens. “There are lots of interesting individual elements [in the space pictured above], from the sculptural, Robert Kime-striped chairs to the marble coffee table, but the styling is still considered. You have the chance to spotlight interesting and quirky things, not go over the top.”

There’s also the temptation to go all-white in small spaces. I’ve argued why not to paint small rooms white before, but the concept is so ‘go-to’ that it’s always worth a re-mention. “In these spaces, white walls always end up looking gray and dingy in reality,” explains Laura. “Using a stronger color or pinky-toned neutrals can make them feel larger, as your eyes aren’t taken over by bright white.”

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Laura Stephens Social Links Navigation Founder, Laura Stephens Interior Design Award-winning interior designer Laura works on residential projects from petite pied-à-terres to sprawling family homes. She is based in London and renowned for blending classic and contemporary.

Whether you’re searching for small kitchen ideas or are looking for space-saving design ideas, it’s best to approach the latest design trends with a filter. Will they make sense if you don’t have unlimited square footage? If not, never fear — interior designers say the biggest challenges often lead to the most creative spaces.

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