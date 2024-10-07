You'll See "Slab Showers" in All My Favorite Bathroom Remodels — Here's Why They're *the* Big Trend
6 reasons why this trend for stone-clad showers just makes so much sense
Looking through some of my favorite house tours of late, there's one detail I've spotted that a lot of them have in common: a huge slab of boldly patterned stone as the backdrop to the shower. Now I think these so-called 'slab showers' might just be the ultimate way of leveling up your design and making an essential space look striking.
But, while it's a visual treat for the eyes, this shower trend isn't just about good looks — there are some huge practical advantages to them, too.
Below, I've curated some of my favorite examples of slab showers in practice, along with the reasons this trend is emerging in design in the most luxurious bathroom remodels, according to designers.
What is a slab shower?
A slab shower features a single stone slab as a wall finish. Usually, they're made from slabs of natural stone; however, other modern materials can be used to recreate the look. They're an alternative to common bathroom finishes like tile and grout.
Here are 6 reasons why this bathroom trend is taking off, according to experts.
1. They're easy to clean
"People are moving towards practicality, choosing materials that need less maintenance and are long-lasting," Denise Sciametta, General Manager of Nemo Tile + Stone Showrooms says, and slab showers are a perfect design choice for this.
First of all, slab showers mean no grout lines, which in turn means less time spent cleaning darkened grout. With a slab shower, you'll just need to give it a once over with a shower squeegee after use (with extra points for using a chic one like this neutral Brabantia design from Amazon), and a wipe with a microfiber cloth (which you can also find on Amazon) every so often. Tile and grout might require a little more scrubbing as the grout can be a magnet for mildew.
"Stone is a natural choice when designing for longevity," Josh Levinson adds. Whether marble, quartz, or granite, it's a durable choice for a shower space.
2. It acts as a focal point
A slab wall feature like this will introduce a show-stopping look to your bathroom, especially when it's a natural stone with a lot of veining and personality. Because of the size of a shower, it offers the biggest canvas for a natural stone slab, so it's an even better way to show off a stone's quality than a bathroom backsplash or bathtub.
"The seamless floor-to-ceiling application clearly allows you to see all the details of the slab and draws your eye up," agrees interior designer Emily Ruff of Cohesively Created, who designed the bathroom above.
3. It's an efficient use of materials
Let's face it, a slab shower is an expensive detail to include, as it requires a large slab of stone for the design. However, according to designer Pandora Taylor, it's actually a pretty efficient way to use a slab, so it does make the most of your bathroom remodel budget.
"Very pleasingly, marble slabs tend to be around the exact right size for a shower enclosure so you not only keep waste of the material to a minimum, but you also get to make the most of the veining and pattern of the marble you choose," says Pandora.
4. It zones the shower
If money is no issue, you can use natural stone across every surface of a bathroom, but if you're looking to add drama without blowing the budget, the slab shower is a great way to introduce statement stone in one area, as with Pandora's design of this luxurious marble bathroom.
"Here the client wanted something dramatic, as the rest of the room is quite simple," explains Pandora. "We chose a Rose Arabascato just to give it that warmer, softer look and connect with the primary suite beyond which also has pink running through it."
Keeping the single slabs to a corner shower, means using less material, but it's also introduced as a countertop for the bathroom vanity to tie it into the rest of the space.
5. It's the perfect way to highlight bookmatching
When choosing a marble slab for a larger shower enclosure, you can create a seamless look using multiple slabs by 'bookmatching' them.
"People love this look because when you bookmatch slabs it becomes an interesting abstract design with a central axis," interior designer Holly A Kopman says. "It amplifies the natural beauty of the stone and adds a dramatic flair."
6. They fit with the "wellness bathroom" trend
Design trends are leaning towards making bathrooms into wellness spaces, and as Nicola Fontanella, CEO & Founder of Argent Design, explains, choosing swathes of natural stone connects your space to nature.
"Bathrooms are becoming wellness centers — a place to relax and enjoy. Your bathroom is a destination now; it should be a space that feels good to be in," Nicola says, "so why wouldn't you invest time, money, and attention into something you use every day?"
"Stone itself, is so unique – every slab so individual, every piece is authentic, straight from mother earth. It's an incredible metamorphic rock that makes any space feel grand, distinctive, and pleasant to be in."
FAQs
What else can slab showers be made from?
"A few years ago, slab showers were primarily marble, but now you can purchase slabs of porcelain, which makes the design more budget-friendly," Nandar Godoy-Dinneen, Senior Associate at PJC Architecture explains.
At the budget end of the scale, you can find composite wall panels that look like marble to achieve the look for less. These slabs, like this design from Wayfair, are better suited for DIY installation, too, as they can be cut to size yourself.
Price: $459.99
Get a marble shower look for a fraction of the price.
What are the challenges of slab showers?
"It’s important to think about how the installation process will differ for a full-slab shower," Nandar says. "These are large pieces of material, and you have to consider if the material will fit in the elevator of a building, for example, and regardless of the materials, there will be an installation cost."
If you're thinking a slab shower is for you, it could be time to weigh up your options and logistics, and invest in some serious stone to exude some dramatic luxury in your bathroom.
Portia Carroll is an interior stylist, writer, and design consultant. With a background in interior architecture and design, she has a plethora of creative experience in the industry working with high end interior brands to capture beautiful spaces and products and enhance their qualities.
