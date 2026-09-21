I Spent All Day in This Luxury Kitchen in Clapham — These Are the 5 Details You Miss at First Glance, but Make It Feel So Well-Finished

Last week, after a several-year hiatus, Livingetc Unlocked made its official return, and let me tell you, we were back with a bang. In a two-day-long event spread across the leafy Clapham Common, our readers were invited to step inside some of the area's most beautiful homes, with free rein to experience their beauty firsthand — a dream come true for any design lover. But if you didn't manage to make it this time, don't despair. I spent a whole day in what might just be one of the most impressive kitchens in the city, and I took notes.

'The Modern Family Home', on one of Clapham's loveliest roads, mere steps away from the sprawling Common, was a beauty from top to bottom. With a basement gym and kids' rooms more luxurious than most primary bedrooms, there was no shortage of inspiration. But it was the modern kitchen that really stole the show. Now, as Livingetc's resident kitchen writer, I'm no stranger to a beautiful kitchen design; however, there was something about the way this open-plan space was designed that set it apart from the rest. The level of detail was truly astounding, and everyone who entered it seemed to agree.

Designed by the fabulous team at Naked Kitchens, alongside the talented Millie Turner, founder and creative director of Millie Turner Designs, this space blended traditional styles with modern sensibilities in a way that perfectly complemented the renovated Victorian property. Eagle-eyed and nosy as ever, I snooped around every nook and cranny of this gorgeous kitchen, making sure to take inventory of all the clever little features and designs you might just have missed, and these are the five that impressed me the most.

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1. The Clever, Concealed Fridge-Freezer

An unexpected surprise, this gorgeous cabinet opens up to reveal a hidden fridge-freezer. (Image credit: Naked Kitchens)

Typically, I'm a believer in saving the best for last, but this feature deserves nothing less than the top spot. It wasn't the first thing I noticed when I walked into the room, but that's exactly what makes it so special.

In most kitchens, the fridge is one of those ugly-but-necessary features we all just put up with. And while the idea of a concealed fridge is nothing new — in fact, they pop up in almost every quiet luxury kitchen around — this design did it in a way that felt truly original.

Usually, the concealed fridge is designed to blend in with the rest of the kitchen cabinetry, finished in the same color and with the same hardware. In this space, however, it was quite the opposite.

Designed to look like a standalone piece of furniture, the beautiful, curved cabinet was painted in a soft, creamy shade and finished with eye-catching bamboo handles — a contrast to the brassy metallic finish used across the rest of the kitchen. The effect is such that it appears to be entirely separate from the space, a clever piece of kitchen storage that just so happens to sit across from the main kitchen area.

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So, when you open up the curved cabinet doors to reveal a fully concealed fridge-freezer unit within, the immediate reaction is nothing short of complete awe. And if that wasn't enough, they even managed to squeeze a hidden kitchen pantry unit on either side, too. In building this fantastically detailed, gorgeous design, this kitchen turned what is usually an eyesore into a genuine design moment, perfectly blending form and function with effortless grace.

2. Mix-and-Match Cabinetry

Warm oak cabinetry pairs beautifully with the dark green island and cream unit. (Image credit: Future / Hugh Metcalf)

Throughout the home, there was a clear appreciation for the art of decorating with neutrals, in a way that felt cozy rather than cold, and that was just as prevalent in the kitchen. It was the largest room in the home, and the overall feeling was of a bright, airy space, with soft, neutral tones. It felt clean and simple, but still warm and inviting.

There was a simplicity to the space, so it came as a surprise when I noticed that a total of four different colors were used across the kitchen cabinetry. So often in kitchens, people think you have to stick to one color across all your cabinetry, or else the space will look cluttered or overly busy. However, this space proved quite the opposite.

With a dark green island, oak shaker doors, an off-white upper cabinet, and, of course, the previously mentioned freestanding pale cream unit, there was so much variety in the joinery throughout this kitchen. But because all these colors sit within the same soft, earthy color palette, the result doesn't feel confused or cluttered; it feels completely harmonious.

What this offers, that a single finish wouldn't, is that sense of depth and character. It's an excellent trick for building intrigue in a space while still keeping that bright, neutral finish.

3. Clutter-Prevention Design

The hidden pantry next to the fridge makes the perfect hiding spot for a microwave. (Image credit: Future/ Maya Glantz)

If there's one thing that has seemed to dominate the world of kitchen designs in recent years, it's the desire for discretion. While it was once the norm to have your kitchen appliances out on display across your kitchen counters, over recent years, the goal has been to keep as much out of sight as possible, and that's something this kitchen has done so well.

Walking through this space, you won't see a single plug socket on display; no coffee machines or toasters cluttering the kitchen worktops. Every item you see is intentional, a delicately placed finishing touch in antique brass or ceramic. By removing the clutter a kitchen typically invites, they made space for you to fully appreciate the beauty of the design.

It's not just the fridge-freezer either; every appliance is hidden behind a cabinet door, sliding open to reveal a perfectly positioned appliance garage or coffee nook. It's minimalism without sterility, and it's a must-do move for anyone who loves to host.

4. The Uninterrupted Island

By leaving the island clear of clutter, there's plenty of space for dramatic floral displays, like this. (Image credit: Future/ Maya Glantz)

It's become commonplace for the kitchen island to exist as a dual-purpose surface — you'll often see a hob on it, or a kitchen sink installed on one edge. However, in this design, the large, central island was left completely clear, and I think that might just be the way to go.

You see, when you decide to add an extra feature onto your island, such as a hob or sink, you immediately invite a whole wealth of clutter to exist on this surface. Whether it's a drying rack or cooking utensils, these items will detract from the aesthetic appeal of this large, central feature in your kitchen.

And it's not just visual consequences; these additions will also detract from the much-needed prep space that an island can offer.

By allowing the island to be just that, the design becomes calmer. It's a central spot for guests to gather around, with a generous amount of space that can be used for serving food, prepping while cooking, or even a makeshift home bar setup.

5. The Finishing Touches

The arched marble backsplash behind the sink is a perfect example of the attention to detail in this design. (Image credit: Future/ Maya Glantz)

When it comes to designing this space, so much attention is placed on the kitchen layout, materials, and appliances — and as important as these features are, sometimes the things that make the biggest impact are the smallest details. And this is exactly what this kitchen does so well.

Every element of this design shows so much care and consideration; you can see the level of thought throughout. One of my favorite examples is the hardware and the kitchen handles.

While so many kitchens opt for a one-and-done approach to hardware, using the same knob or handle across the entirety of the cabinetry, in this kitchen, the variation is what gives the space character. With a combination of knobs, handles, and latches, all in the same antiqued bronze finish, these elements really do function as the jewelry of the room.

And I'd be remiss not to mention the gorgeous bamboo handles on the fridge unit. A welcome contrast to the bronze finish throughout the kitchen, these handles bring a textural intrigue that feels decidedly modern compared to the traditional kitchen features surrounding them.

Equally beautiful are the antiqued bronze grates used across the upper cabinetry, and the matching gallery rails running along the open shelves; details which add warmth and character to the space. So, too, do the accessories, such as the antique salt and pepper mills and the ceramic vases that serve as countertop accessories. They look far more elegant than any air fryer ever would.

Get the Look

Still feeling the Unlocked fomo? Luckily for you, Livingetc's editor and style guru, Hugh Metcalf, helpfully collated his top 10 details spotted in the Unlocked homes, so you can still get your dose of design inspiration.

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