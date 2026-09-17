10 Details I Spotted Inside These Londoners' Beautiful Homes That Most People Would Miss

Usually, my job entails looking at hundreds of pictures of beautiful homes and interviewing designers about them, but never setting foot inside. And while that still offers me inside access to what makes a home really work, it's not the same as being in a space and really getting to grips with what it's like to live in.

However, this past week, we held Livingetc Unlocked, our new event where we offer our readers access to some of London's best-designed homes. Experiencing a home from the inside is something special — and there are so many details that can get lost in a photoshoot that you can really engage with in real life.

So, across the four homes we unlocked the doors to for, well, Unlocked (you can find them in their full glory here, and sign up to the newsletter to hear about next year's event), what were the details you might have missed if you weren't paying attention? These were our favorite ideas to steal.

Image credit: Mary Wadsworth 1. This Bathroom's Clever Layout With a Shower Under a Skylight One of interiors editor Emma Breislin favorite design moments came from the bathroom of the 'entertainer's home', where, alongside a beautifully minimalist aesthetic, a clever design saw the shower located directly under a roof light, with the shower head set into the recess. It's not only a problem-solver for this bathroom, but also an effective layout that squeezes a lot into a very small space. Image credit: Future 2. Super Slim TVs That Intrude Less on This Living Room's Design These are real homes, so there's no escaping that real people watch real TV in them. However, what was very much clear was that the rules for integrating a TV into your home have changed as technology has advanced. TVs like the LG Wallpaper have made screens thinner than ever, so even if you're mounting it above the fireplace, as in this living room in the 'interior designer's home', it's sleek, minimalist, and doesn't intrude into your space. Image credit: Future 3. This Kitchen That Makes the Fridge Unit a Decorative Feature You don't always appreciate exactly what kitchen cabinets contain from a photograph alone, but for design writer Maya Glantz, it was one of her favorite discoveries of this kitchen in 'the family home'. Along one run of the kitchen, decorative cabinetry not only looks beautiful, but houses the large double-door fridge. It's a clever idea because not only is it an aesthetic choice, but it naturally guides you there first to look for the fridge. It feels intuitive, without ever, actually, looking like a fridge. Image credit: Future 4. This Artistic Living Room's Cozy, Sliding Room Dividers The grand proportions of the living space in the 'the artist collector's house' could, possibly, make it feel less cozy when you're looking to snuggle up in the evening. However, just beyond the threshold between rooms, you'll find rustic wood sliding doors that act as a room divider and can be used to separate the spaces. Image credit: Future / Hugh Metcalf 5. Supersized Lamps That Make This Home Feel So Much More Expensive One of my own biggest takeaways from the houses this year was that I need to scale up my lighting. The table lamps in 'the family home' were larger than I'd have initially imagined, but that sense of generosity really makes the rooms feel more luxurious and elegant. On the bedside tables, the Calcot Tall table lamps from Lights & Lamps feel particularly elevating, playing with scale and adding drama. Image credit: Anna Stathaki. Design: MM Studio 6. This Bathroom's Precise Use of Stripes One thing I hadn't really considered about the trend for striped tiles in bathroom is how careful you need to be about the practicalities of the design. In 'the interior designer's house', it's handled so well. The layout of the basins and the taps ensures that they sit comfortably within the patterning. It's a small detail that ensures the scheme feels so considered. Image credit: Future / Hugh Metcalf 7. The High Low Mix of This Home's Art Collection In 'the art collector's home', the art collection is, predictably, incredible. However, one thing you'll notice when you look again at this gallery-worthy home is that, among the iconic artists on display, you'll find family photographs and the kids' drawings. It makes the home feel comfortable, unstuffy, and completely unpretentious, despite having such an incredibly artistic feel. Image credit: Future / Hugh Metcalf 8. This Home's Super Detailed Lighting Scheme One thing you need to experience in real life to truly understand the benefit of is a good lighting setup, and at 'the family home', I experienced how to light a room successfully firsthand. Yes, there are a lot of toggles on their light switches for all the different circuits they have set up (but they're all labeled to make things a lot easier), but it totally changes the ability to create atmosphere in the home, and utilize task lighting when you need it, without sacrificing comfort at the same time. Image credit: Future / Emma Breislin 9. This Surprising Ceiling Detail in a Bay Window You miss some interesting details by not looking up, and in 'the entertainer's home', the bedroom had one such feature that I'm not sure I've really seen elsewhere before. In the bay window, the ceiling height shifts upwards, creating a small raised, faceted area finished in the striking polished plaster finish. It helps to zone this small seating spot, and make the architecture feel just that little more thoughtful and inspiring. Image credit: Future / Mary Wadsworth 10. This Home's 'Perching Table' for Parties Another highlight of 'the entertainer's home' was in one of the transitional spaces between the living room and kitchen diner. Instead of trying to make this middle room into a space that's used every day, it's designed a little like an entryway, with a central table that directs you through as you move about the house. However, when actually entertaining, it becomes the perfect perch spot, somewhere guests can congregate around without feeling cramped or in the way of the host.

To discover more about our Livingetc Unlocked event, visit our hub, or register your interest for next year's event online now.