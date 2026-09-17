I Spent the Whole Day at Chelsea Harbour for the London Design Festival, and These Are the Very Best Things I Saw

"We’re in the business of inspiration, and inspiration is good for business," were the words of Claire German, CEO of the Design Centre, on the first day of FOCUS 26. And if we take her at her word, business must be booming.

While the annual London Design Festival has spread across the city, with showrooms everywhere opening doors to the public to explore the new beauty and wonder they're planning for the year ahead, at the Design Centre in Chelsea Harbour, FOCUS 26 is in full swing. And with over 700 brands and 140 showrooms all in one place, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better place for design inspiration.

Walking around the sprawling Chelsea Harbour complex, there was a new idea in every corner, something beautiful to get distracted by at each turn. While there’s never a shortage of gorgeous designs to ogle over here, it must be said that for the first day of London Design Festival’s FOCUS event, the quantity went from plentiful to borderline overwhelming. Luckily, I could dedicate a whole day to getting lost in the maze of design, and I can tell you all the best things I saw.

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1. Tom Dixon's Sculptural Headboard at Vispring

I loved the berry hue used for the Tom Dixon headboard at the Vispring showroom. (Image credit: Future)

My first stop of the day was Vispring, a heritage bed brand currently celebrating its 125th anniversary. There, I got a glimpse of its exciting new collaboration with British design icon Tom Dixon.

After first previewing the collection at Milan Design Week, Vispring has now placed one of the five beds on full display in its Design Centre showroom, especially for LDF. The Rainbow is, in true Tom Dixon fashion, a sculptural masterpiece; an arching, swooped design that would be sure to be the centerpiece of any bedroom.

While it will soon be available in a wide range of colors and finishes, the rusty-colored silk brought some beautiful warmth to the showroom.

2. Whimsical Practicality at Armac Martin

Image 1 of 3 Inspired by the rough-textured peel of a lemon, the long handle would look gorgeous against a simple kitchen cabinet. (Image credit: Future) With countless options and variations, Armac Martin has made a door handle for every home. (Image credit: Future) You'll struggle to pick a favorite from the sweet Whimsical collection. (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

From there, I headed on to hardware specialist Armac Martin, where there was seemingly endless newness to get excited and inspired by. Take the soft, fluid forms of the Sketch collection, created in collaboration with industrial designer Jake Soloman, with its lovely, minimalist effect and bronzed finish.

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A crowd-favorite was the adorable kitschiness of the Whimsical collection, complete with ballet slipper handles and tutu cabinet pulls, perfect for chic kids' rooms. There were also plenty of options for grown-up spaces, too, with the same touch of whimsical wonder. A particular favorite was the citrus-inspired designs, with speckled peel handles and lemon slice pulls, as well as a collection of honeycomb-style designs, too.

Perhaps most notable, though, is the brand's upcoming foray into the wider world of home hardware, with a soon-to-launch collection of door handles, sockets, and switches on the horizon.

3. Intricate Embroidery at Zimmer and Rohde

Image 1 of 2 I'll be dreaming of the delicate beading on this curtain trim for the foreseeable. (Image credit: Future) Though the gorgeous orange embroidery on this trim is a close runner-up. (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Whimsical themes made an appearance at the Zimmer and Rohde showroom, too, where I was blown away by the delicate craftsmanship of the embroidered Celestia trim, with sparkling moons and stars dancing along the edge of the lush curtains.

The showroom was overflowing with gorgeous materials, handcrafted by specialist artisans from across the globe. Silk fabrics with hand-painted motifs and embroidered designs emblazoned with koi fish were a few personal favorites, though I'm sure I could've spent a few more hours working my way through the collection.

4. Artistic Excellence at Jaipur Rugs

Image 1 of 2 A glimpse into the craftsmanship behind Jaipur Rugs' beautiful designs. (Image credit: Future) The final rug in the four-part series, Day 4 - Salmon For Warmth And Renewal, shows how women can find comfort in their communities during times of hardship. (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

But that was far from the only display of stunning artistry. At Jaipur Rugs, where an upholstered, pink-rimmed motorcycle welcomes you into the showroom, I was mesmerized by the detail and intricacy of their designs.

The Princess Pea collection, which is on display during LDF, is a stunning collection of four rugs, each inspired by a different stage in the menstrual cycle, honouring the female experience in the most beautiful of ways.

5. The New Blueprint for Modern Luxury at Collection Seven and Collection Noir

Image 1 of 2 The Tiger fabric on this Collection Seven lounge chair was a fan favorite at FOCUS 26. (Image credit: Future) The Calacatta Monet table shows the marble's characteristic deep green veining. (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

There weren’t just new collections to explore either; there were whole showrooms opening their doors for the first time, too. One of my favorite stops of the day was at the brand-new Collection Noir and Collection Seven showroom. A collaboration between two female founders, this shared space displays both the designers' products at their best.

In contrast to the brightly lit showrooms lining the design centre, this space feels like a cozy escape, where Jessica Hubner’s softly curving sofas are complemented perfectly by Samantha Santini’s luxurious marble designs, in displays that feel convincingly like home.

I was particularly taken by Samantha's use of Calacatta Monet, a lesser-known relative of Calacatta Viola, with an equally transfixing quality. I expect we'll be seeing far more of this gorgeous green-veined stone in the months to come.

6. A Change of Atmosphere at Studio HÁM's General Store

Image 1 of 3 Studio HÁM even managed to sneak a coffee set-up into the 'General Store' (Image credit: Future) Stepping into the Studio HÁM pop-up felt like being transported to a different place entirely. (Image credit: Future) I'm patiently waiting for the official launch of this gorgeous wicker vanity unit. (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

Studio HÁM's General Store pop-up was another highlight. Setting itself apart from the rows of brands lining the ground floor of the Design Centre, Studio HÁM chose to swap the standard box stand for a wooden-fronted recreation of an American general store, complete with an in-store barista and coffee station.

But it's not just the novelty factor that pulled me in; the studio's new wicker vanity is worthy of highlighting alone, though the delightful setting certainly helped.

7. Lights to Love at Arteriors

Image 1 of 2 These adjustable lights from Arteriors had a gorgeous textured finish. (Image credit: Future) I loved the halo of light from this table lamp. (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

There was, of course, no shortage of beautiful things to lust after in the Arteriors showroom, from some of the most stunning outdoor furniture I've seen to gorgeous finishing touches. But the thing that really caught my attention was the beautiful lighting options scattered across the space.

I'd been keeping my eye out for the textured glass light trend, and it was on full display at Arteriors. From delicate wall sconces to dramatic chandeliers, there were countless interpretations of this retro-inspired trend.

And I'm not the only one who is a fan of the brand's lighting; the gorgeous Eclipse Accent Light even made an appearance on Disney's All's Fair series.



This week is the best time to spot the next biggest interior design trends before they are everywhere, and judging by what I saw at Focus, it's going to be a good year.