I Spent the Whole Day at Chelsea Harbour for the London Design Festival, and These Are the Very Best Things I Saw
The Design Centre can be overwhelming at the best of times, so imagine it during the London Design Festival. Here's a digestible round-up of the very best on display
"We’re in the business of inspiration, and inspiration is good for business," were the words of Claire German, CEO of the Design Centre, on the first day of FOCUS 26. And if we take her at her word, business must be booming.
While the annual London Design Festival has spread across the city, with showrooms everywhere opening doors to the public to explore the new beauty and wonder they're planning for the year ahead, at the Design Centre in Chelsea Harbour, FOCUS 26 is in full swing. And with over 700 brands and 140 showrooms all in one place, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better place for design inspiration.
Walking around the sprawling Chelsea Harbour complex, there was a new idea in every corner, something beautiful to get distracted by at each turn. While there’s never a shortage of gorgeous designs to ogle over here, it must be said that for the first day of London Design Festival’s FOCUS event, the quantity went from plentiful to borderline overwhelming. Luckily, I could dedicate a whole day to getting lost in the maze of design, and I can tell you all the best things I saw.
1. Tom Dixon's Sculptural Headboard at Vispring
My first stop of the day was Vispring, a heritage bed brand currently celebrating its 125th anniversary. There, I got a glimpse of its exciting new collaboration with British design icon Tom Dixon.
After first previewing the collection at Milan Design Week, Vispring has now placed one of the five beds on full display in its Design Centre showroom, especially for LDF. The Rainbow is, in true Tom Dixon fashion, a sculptural masterpiece; an arching, swooped design that would be sure to be the centerpiece of any bedroom.
While it will soon be available in a wide range of colors and finishes, the rusty-colored silk brought some beautiful warmth to the showroom.
2. Whimsical Practicality at Armac Martin
From there, I headed on to hardware specialist Armac Martin, where there was seemingly endless newness to get excited and inspired by. Take the soft, fluid forms of the Sketch collection, created in collaboration with industrial designer Jake Soloman, with its lovely, minimalist effect and bronzed finish.
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A crowd-favorite was the adorable kitschiness of the Whimsical collection, complete with ballet slipper handles and tutu cabinet pulls, perfect for chic kids' rooms. There were also plenty of options for grown-up spaces, too, with the same touch of whimsical wonder. A particular favorite was the citrus-inspired designs, with speckled peel handles and lemon slice pulls, as well as a collection of honeycomb-style designs, too.
Perhaps most notable, though, is the brand's upcoming foray into the wider world of home hardware, with a soon-to-launch collection of door handles, sockets, and switches on the horizon.
3. Intricate Embroidery at Zimmer and Rohde
Whimsical themes made an appearance at the Zimmer and Rohde showroom, too, where I was blown away by the delicate craftsmanship of the embroidered Celestia trim, with sparkling moons and stars dancing along the edge of the lush curtains.
The showroom was overflowing with gorgeous materials, handcrafted by specialist artisans from across the globe. Silk fabrics with hand-painted motifs and embroidered designs emblazoned with koi fish were a few personal favorites, though I'm sure I could've spent a few more hours working my way through the collection.
4. Artistic Excellence at Jaipur Rugs
But that was far from the only display of stunning artistry. At Jaipur Rugs, where an upholstered, pink-rimmed motorcycle welcomes you into the showroom, I was mesmerized by the detail and intricacy of their designs.
The Princess Pea collection, which is on display during LDF, is a stunning collection of four rugs, each inspired by a different stage in the menstrual cycle, honouring the female experience in the most beautiful of ways.
5. The New Blueprint for Modern Luxury at Collection Seven and Collection Noir
There weren’t just new collections to explore either; there were whole showrooms opening their doors for the first time, too. One of my favorite stops of the day was at the brand-new Collection Noir and Collection Seven showroom. A collaboration between two female founders, this shared space displays both the designers' products at their best.
In contrast to the brightly lit showrooms lining the design centre, this space feels like a cozy escape, where Jessica Hubner’s softly curving sofas are complemented perfectly by Samantha Santini’s luxurious marble designs, in displays that feel convincingly like home.
I was particularly taken by Samantha's use of Calacatta Monet, a lesser-known relative of Calacatta Viola, with an equally transfixing quality. I expect we'll be seeing far more of this gorgeous green-veined stone in the months to come.
6. A Change of Atmosphere at Studio HÁM's General Store
Studio HÁM's General Store pop-up was another highlight. Setting itself apart from the rows of brands lining the ground floor of the Design Centre, Studio HÁM chose to swap the standard box stand for a wooden-fronted recreation of an American general store, complete with an in-store barista and coffee station.
But it's not just the novelty factor that pulled me in; the studio's new wicker vanity is worthy of highlighting alone, though the delightful setting certainly helped.
7. Lights to Love at Arteriors
There was, of course, no shortage of beautiful things to lust after in the Arteriors showroom, from some of the most stunning outdoor furniture I've seen to gorgeous finishing touches. But the thing that really caught my attention was the beautiful lighting options scattered across the space.
I'd been keeping my eye out for the textured glass light trend, and it was on full display at Arteriors. From delicate wall sconces to dramatic chandeliers, there were countless interpretations of this retro-inspired trend.
And I'm not the only one who is a fan of the brand's lighting; the gorgeous Eclipse Accent Light even made an appearance on Disney's All's Fair series.
This week is the best time to spot the next biggest interior design trends before they are everywhere, and judging by what I saw at Focus, it's going to be a good year.
Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.