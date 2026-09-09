Welcome Back, Sage Green — Here's Why Dulux's Color of the Year Feels Surprisingly Perfect for 2027

Over the last few months, the interior design world has been hinting at an earthy revival. Moody olive greens have emerged alongside warm terracottas and calming light blues, shaping how we interact with our homes heading into the new year — we want our spaces to feel grounded, lived-in, and stylish but ultimately comfortable. That said, I must admit I was still slightly shocked to read Dulux call 'Soulful Sage' its Color for the Year for 2027.

But when you really think about it, and after the initial surprise wears off, Soulful Sage starts to make a lot of sense. Rather than strictly analyzing quantifiable color trends and cyclical styles, Dulux chose its color of the year based on a common theme or attitude: to bring joy despite the turmoil of the modern world, and to 'live lightly'. Soulful Sage is a soft green, with grayish undertones that further promote that sense of serenity and calmness. However, it's also bright and joyful, and has deep-rooted ties to the natural world.

It may look like a simple pastel, but there is a lot of nuance. Especially when paired with Dulux's three color stories, it's not the dull, tired sage green of years past; it's the light-hearted base of the more contemporary earthy color palettes that we will see dominate 2027's interiors.

Light reflects off this bright shade, changing the way you will interact with Soulful Sage throughout the day Image credit: Dulux The green is still on the warm side of the color wheel, but the gray undertones help it feel liveable. Image credit: Dulux

Honestly, I shouldn't have been surprised to see a reinvented sage green slated for 2027's color of the year. So far, every color-of-the-year prediction has pointed to some new version of earth tones, with greens taking the lead. The central theme is that we're still decorating with color, but we want our homes to feel grounded — exciting, saturated, or joyful earth tones scratch that color itch while still acting as a neutral in most scenarios.

As for Soulful Sage specifically, the Dulux team explains that the decision was made after consulting design experts from every continent during the brand's Trend Forecast brainstorm. This year's overriding insight was, unsurprisingly, that everyone feels weighed down by world events and swamped by digital overload. A rebalancing is needed, and Soulful Sage was created to give people the opportunity to create lighter spaces for a lighter life.

No color in the color wheel or in the natural world is as timelessly grounding as green — decorating with green represents healing, growth, and wisdom. And the slight silveriness of Dulux's Soulful Sage makes it that much more radiant and 'light'. Plus, a palette comprised of green color trends is one of the most soothing color combinations, as it echoes the shades of the natural environment around us.

However, decorating with sage green on its own is a fast track to a 'flat' palette, so to help people bring the shade into their own homes, Dulux created three curated color stories — Glow, Light, and Lift. Each palette offers a different way to decorate and create a home that feels a little lighter.

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Glow

Image 1 of 2 Sage brings these darker colors back to a more uplifting palette. (Image credit: Dulux) This palette feels the most contemporarily nature-inspired. (Image credit: Dulux) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Glow explores how paint palettes and decorating ideas that feel more 'real' can help balance the dominance of the growing digital world. In the Grow color story, Soulful Sage is paired with a warm color scheme. It's the most saturated of the color stories, but again, still very rooted in earth tones.

The main colors are clay, terracotta, and stone — classic colors that feel authentic, familiar, and comforting. "Our Glow color story combines these warm earth tones with uplifting lilac and the ethereal Color of the Year to encapsulate coziness," says Marianne Shillingford, creative director and color expert at Dulux.

Light

Image 1 of 2 This palette is for those who want to turn their home into a truly relaxing retreat. (Image credit: Dulux) The slightly gray undertones in Soulful Sage make the true gray feel warmer and balanced. (Image credit: Dulux) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Light is the color story for those who want to lean into the airy, sensory-conscious color side of things. It's the most neutral, muted, and gray-toned. It's also the most classically nature-inspired palette and feels very spa-like. The idea with this story is to 'declutter' through color.

"Airy and understated, these neutral browns, grays, and blues make the perfect backdrop for a simple, visually uncluttered scheme in any home," says Marianne. And although the overall mood is light and airy, colors like Faded Indigo and Double Espresso bring that much-needed contrast.

Lift

Image 1 of 2 The mix of soft and unexpected can make for a unique palette around the home. (Image credit: Dulux) The deep ochre provides depth and warmth to this Lifting palette. (Image credit: Dulux) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Dulux's Lift color story leans back into a more energetic vibe, but with a softer application than the deeper, more saturated shades of Glow. Lift was created to give your interior a truly lighthearted feeling that 'leaves space to dream'.

A mix of yellow-y ochres and soft pinks, alongside Soulful Sage, of course, Lift is optimistic and, well... uplifting. Marianne says, "These positive tones can help you create an inspiring, light-hearted feel and fill your home with a little bit of wonder."

Dusty pinks are, after all, another favorite choice for the upcoming year, so combining them with Soulful Sage and yellow-tinted khakis might just be the new way to do pink and green.

In an interesting turn of events, it looks like we will be deciding between olive and sage green when decorating our homes in 2027. Luckily, shades like Soulful Sage invite those feelings of freedom, serenity, relaxation, and familiarity associated with nature indoors.

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