"The Books You've Collected All Tell a Story" — Why Library Tables Are the New Signifiers of Style in an Age of Algorithms
The library table is a living reflection of your tastes — no wonder it’s being used as a stylishly analog way to express one’s personality
Forget stacked coffee tables and bookshelves featuring spines turned inward: the interiors crowd is turning to the library table to show off impeccable taste. The feature comes in different forms — a round pedestal table in a hallway, a long console table behind the sofa in a living room — but one thing that unites library tables is the eclectic collection of books, magazines, and objets strewn across the surface, effortless in appearance but curated to reflect one's passions and taste.
"A library table is one of the most personal elements you can introduce into a home," says interior designer Zoe Feldman. "It becomes a place to display the books, objects, and collections that tell the story of who you are and what interests you. I love library tables because they bring warmth, character, and a sense of soul to a room. They create an opportunity for layering and curation, while also giving a space a feeling of permanence and lived-in sophistication."
Here's how.
Why Are 'Library Tables' Trending?
A library table acts as a moment of pause and an analog distraction — and works particularly well in a hallway, dining room, living room, or office for that reason. "Ours serves as a desk when we need it, but [is also] a place for keepsakes and inspirational things, items, and collections we want to keep in mind and be inspired by in our work, as well as during our daily rhythm," says Russell Pinch, co-founder of Pinch London. "If we're passing by, it encourages us to pause for a moment and dip into the spread of materials and ideas laid out, even if only briefly."
What's particularly interesting is what the library table says about how we present ourselves — and how it ties into a wider trend towards so-called "intellectualism". The rise of celebrity book clubs; the book as fashion accessory; the boom in cultural video essays and heavily hyperlinked Substacks — these all point to an increasing appetite for being, or at least appearing to be, well-read. And how better to demonstrate this at home than with a curated library table?
How to Style a Library Table
"I think people are increasingly interested in surrounding themselves with things that feel meaningful and reflective of their identities," says Zoe Feldman. "A library table offers a way to make those interests visible."
"Whether it's books on art, travel, history, fashion, or fiction, what you choose to display says something about your curiosity and perspective," she adds. "A library table invites conversation and offers a glimpse into the homeowner's interests. It reflects a desire for homes that feel personal, thoughtful, and intellectually engaged."
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In this way, the library table feels like an analog response to our digital age — proof that you're still discerning at a time when social media delivers ready-made taste via algorithm. "I think there's a lot of truth in that," says Zoe. "At a moment when social media can create increasingly homogeneous interiors, a library table offers an opportunity to express something genuinely individual. The books you've collected, the objects you've brought home from travels, the pieces you've inherited or discovered over time all tell a story that can't be replicated by an algorithm. Displaying them creates a home that feels rooted in personal experience rather than trends. It's one of the simplest ways to bring authenticity, personality, and a strong point of view into a space."
Of course, curating your library table is an entirely personal endeavor, but Russell and Zoe have some tips. "Try not to get too hung up on a 'final look'," says Russell. "It's more enjoyable to view it as an ever-evolving source of inspiration, a reflection of personal tastes and a way to capture what you've been up to."
On a practical level, built-in cable management, he says, keeps the space clear and clutter-free. Plus, "Isokon's Gull book stand is a brilliant place to rest postcards or books with pages opened, perhaps rotated daily to change up the energy."
To arrange your coffee table books, "create several stacks of varying heights and choose titles that genuinely reflect your interests," says Zoe. "From there, layer in a few sculptural elements to introduce contrast: a lamp, a vase of flowers, or a beautiful bowl can help break up the horizontal lines created by the books."
The best library tables, she says, are never truly finished. "They evolve as your interests evolve: new books are added, objects are moved around, and meaningful pieces find their way into the mix over time," she explains. "That's what makes them so compelling. They're living reflections of the people who inhabit the home."
Ellen is deputy editor of Livingetc magazine. She works with our fabulous art and production teams to publish the monthly print title, which features the most inspiring homes around the globe, interviews with leading designers, reporting on the hottest trends, and shopping edits of the best new pieces to refresh your space. Before Livingetc she was deputy editor at Real Homes, and has also written for titles including Homes & Gardens and Gardeningetc. Being surrounded by so much inspiration makes it tricky to decide what to do first in her own flat – a pretty nice problem to have, really. In her spare time, Ellen can be found pottering around in her balcony garden, reading her way through her overstacked bookshelf or planning her next holiday.