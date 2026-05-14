The spaces we often admire most feel layered with memory and curiosity. When I started thinking about writing on collected interiors, that was the detail I kept coming back to. They may look effortless, but they are actually very intentional.

Collected interiors are spaces that feel curated over time, often mixing handmade, vintage, inherited, and contemporary pieces. They can absolutely be colourful, layered, and full of objects, but what stops them tipping into clutter is intention. Each piece needs to have purpose, material interest, or some kind of emotional pull.

It is rarely about filling every surface. A vintage vase, an inherited object, or an older find, whether antique, vintage, retro or a piece that serves no real purpose other than being loved can be what makes a room feel personal. Start by noticing what you are genuinely drawn to, then layer those pieces with what you already own.



Below, I have curated pieces that can help you build that story, from surfaces to coffee table styling, but be patient with it. Collected interiors do not happen overnight. They evolve slowly, as your life does.

Just remember, as long as the pieces work harmoniously together, whether through the same colour family or a contrast between texture and smoother surfaces, they can sit beautifully in the same space. The key is to give them room to breathe. Leave a little space between objects, let each piece hold its own, and allow them to start a quiet conversation with one another. That is usually where the story begins to tell itself.

If you need help finding the right piece, our free Design Lab by Livingetc product sourcing service Find, is here to help. Whether you are looking for a special gift for someone, or you have been searching for that one piece to solve a corner in your home, send us your brief and we will curate a considered edit for you.

And for more styling ideas and ways to approach your space with intention, don't forget to sign up to the Livingetc newsletter.

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