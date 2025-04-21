Few topics spark more spirited debate than the difference between antique vs vintage vs retro. In the world of interior design, these labels are far from static categories — they ebb and flow, evolving with time and the way we choose to look back.

But, if we were to put a label on them (and that's exactly what this article is doing) the differences between each term boils down to the time period an object was made in. Livingetc's vintage and antiques expert, Virginia Chamlee, explains, "By definition, an antique is an item produced 100 or more years ago." That's why, slowly over time, new styles will become antique.

"Most experts define 'vintage' as anything produced more than 20 years ago — which, yes, makes items produced in the early 2000s vintage (as much as it pains me to say that)," she adds. And finally, 'retro' simply refers to an item that's designed to look like it's from the past — "a poodle skirt or bell-bottom jeans, for instance," says Virginia.

It's a simple but nuanced trichotomy, and key to knowing how to thrift properly is understanding what period a piece comes from. To delve in deeper, I spoke with antique experts who shared more on the difference between antique vs vintage vs retro, as well as how to style each — as its mixing the three styles together that makes for the most exciting interior.

1. What is 'Antique'?

Here, several antique pieces from Chez Pluie showcase a range of time periods and styles. (Image credit: Chez Pluie)

When it comes to antiques, we’re talking pieces that are 100 years old or more. The definition of an antique is "a little more set in stone," says Virginia, and as time goes on, more designs will start to enter the category. For example, pieces from the Art Nouveau period (late 1800s to 1920s) would be considered an antique.

But just because these styles are aging, doesn't mean that decorating with antiques should be excluded from contemporary design.

"French antiques have outlasted empires and revolutions — and still command attention," says Provence, France-based antiques expert, Susannah Cameron. "From a Louis XV mirror to a 19th-century portrait, these pieces were crafted by artisans trained in ateliers that served royal households."

This era of production began to blend machines and precision tools (because of the Industrial Revolution) with hand-finished detail. "It was a golden age for ironwork, ormolu, marquetry, and fine upholstery. These pieces don’t just survive — they endure," she adds, noting that they absolutely still have a place in modern design.

2. What is 'Vintage'?

Mid-century design shines in this living room, giving a contemporary twist to the vintage style. (Image credit: Dave Wheeler. Design: Georgina Wilson)

The term 'vintage', meanwhile, "is more of a descriptor, and some people differ over their definitions (some say 25+ years old, some say 30)," says Virginia. Typically, 20 to 99 years old is a fair amount of time to go by. So, yes, your Y2K bedroom is now considered 'vintage', which could explain why so many design ideas are trending again.

More historically, vintage design tells the story of the 20th century. "Especially the post-World War years, when countries like France were rebuilding with limited resources but boundless creativity," says Susannah. "Designers embraced simplicity, function, and honest materials, without losing the French eye for elegance."

In interiors, this translates to a heavy focus on mid-century modern interiors, 70s color palettes, and the nostalgia that comes from blending mid-1900s styles with both antique and contemporary pieces.

"A bouillabaisse service from Vallauris from the 50s, a handwoven tapestry from the 60s, or a brass-and-glass bar cart from the 70s? Vintage — with patina, presence, and no need for museum gloves," says Susannah.

3. What is 'Retro'?

While pieces in this room may be considered vintage, retro spaces are all about the overall vibe or aesthetic. This bedroom oozes with color, playfulness, and 70s attitude. (Image credit: John Merkl. Design: Aubrey Maxwell)

Finally, what do we mean when we call something retro? "Retro is more of a descriptor, and less pegged to a specific period (though it is very often used to refer to the 1950s)," says Virginia. However, modern retro decor isn’t about age — it’s more about energy.

Retro, after all, is short for retrospective, a word that suggests intent, not accident. "It’s not a relic, but a revival," says Susannah. "Retro brings history back into the room dressed with style, and just enough mischief to raise an eyebrow."

These are newer pieces that nod boldly to the past. Think playful silhouettes, spirited colors, and materials like vinyl and chrome decor. "Retro design draws on the optimism of mid-century culture, laced with a hint of industrial nostalgia," says Susannah. "It doesn’t whisper, it declares itself with confidence." The defining principles of retro design are experimentation and a bit of fun.

How to Mix Antique, Vintage, and Retro Styles

Antique-style frames are mixed with vintage pieces like the console table, and a touch of retro shines in the dining table and chairs. (Image credit: James McDonald. Design: Bryan O'Sullivan)

Now that we have defined the three categories, it's time for the fun part — blending them all together. Can it be done?

"Absolutely," says Virginia. "Juxtaposition is incredibly important in design. We talk a lot about balance in design, but tension is just as crucial to consider." For instance, pairing old with new, or 1950s styles with late 1800s, can create that sense of push and pull, leading to a more visually dynamic space.

"I think you should always keep in mind the color story you're trying to tell," warns Virginia. "1970s chrome can be really sexy when paired with mid-century modern furniture and a big, late-1800s portrait on the wall. It's all about the mix." When things get too stuck to only one time period, the room can quickly become "a little too costume-y (or like you live on a period film set)," she adds.

These styles don’t compete, they converse. "The antique adds depth, the vintage lends grace, and the retro brings a touch of wit. Each piece plays a part in a composition that’s richer for its contrasts," says Susannah.



In a final picture of what a living room blended with all three styles could be, Susannah imagines, "A Louis XVI console offers quiet gravitas beneath a 1970s Chaty Vallauris sunburst mirror, while a curvaceous retro clock radio hums the music of the evening, exuding equal parts memory and mood. Nearby, a Maison Jansen bar cart gleams under the flicker of a handwoven tapestry, and Provencal ceramics rest like sculpture on an antique buffet."

When placed with intention, antique, vintage, and retro pieces elevate one another — the refined, the relaxed, the radiant. "It is a question of cadence, not chronology," Susannah says, "After all, in design as in life, the most interesting conversations happen when the guests don’t all look (or think) the same."