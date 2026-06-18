Coffee table decor in 2026 feels a little more playful, and honestly, I'm here for it. The best arrangements don't look like they've been styled for a showroom and curated down to the inch. They feel real, lived in, personal, and much more willing to let a charmingly odd object have its moment.

Before you start styling your coffee table, it helps to ask what it actually needs to achieve. Is it for enjoying a coffee on, storing remotes, displaying books, or the occasional 'I’ll move this later' pile? Make sure you leave space for real life. Then you can add something personal, whether that's a book you love, an object from a trip, or a piece that makes you smile. It shouldn't be about filling the surface for the sake of it, but carefully choosing pieces that feel useful and quietly full of personality.

As a Design Lab by Livingetc stylist, I would focus on three main things: an anchor piece to give the table structure, something tactile for material interest, and one useful or personal detail that makes it feel like it actually belongs to you. Below are some beautiful examples of each.

Also, don't forget to have fun with it. Your coffee table decor is not meant to feel too serious. If the table feels a little more like you by the end, you have probably got it right.

To ensure your entire space feels right, too, my edit of contemporary living room decor will help you do just that.

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