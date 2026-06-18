The Coolest Coffee Table Decor to Stack in Your Living Space, Sourced by an Interior Stylist
A coffee table should not look like a showroom display; it should tell the story of the person who lives there
Coffee table decor in 2026 feels a little more playful, and honestly, I'm here for it. The best arrangements don't look like they've been styled for a showroom and curated down to the inch. They feel real, lived in, personal, and much more willing to let a charmingly odd object have its moment.
Before you start styling your coffee table, it helps to ask what it actually needs to achieve. Is it for enjoying a coffee on, storing remotes, displaying books, or the occasional 'I’ll move this later' pile? Make sure you leave space for real life. Then you can add something personal, whether that's a book you love, an object from a trip, or a piece that makes you smile. It shouldn't be about filling the surface for the sake of it, but carefully choosing pieces that feel useful and quietly full of personality.
As a Design Lab by Livingetc stylist, I would focus on three main things: an anchor piece to give the table structure, something tactile for material interest, and one useful or personal detail that makes it feel like it actually belongs to you. Below are some beautiful examples of each.
Also, don't forget to have fun with it. Your coffee table decor is not meant to feel too serious. If the table feels a little more like you by the end, you have probably got it right.
To ensure your entire space feels right, too, my edit of contemporary living room decor will help you do just that.
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Miaad is one of the stylists for Design Lab, Livingetc’s personalized design service. Guided by an instinct for craftsmanship and the beauty of lived-in spaces, she brings a refined balance of creative vision and commercial understanding. Her career, shaped between New York and London, spans luxury interiors and retail furniture design, from creating immersive environments for global brands such as Ferrari and Montblanc to guiding discerning clients through high-end projects at DWR and Restoration Hardware. With a sharp eye for detail and deep knowledge of UK and US furniture brands, Miaad believes great design begins with empathy and intention. She creates spaces that balance aesthetic clarity with everyday life, where individuality feels effortless and beauty feels personal.