5 Simple Design Details Experts Always Include in Their Own Bathrooms That Make It So Much Easier to Use

It may be the smallest room in the house, but there’s a lot to think about when you're planning a new bathroom. Do you need a bath or a shower, or both; how much storage do you need, and what type; and which layout will elevate your space? Factor in lighting choices, brassware and flooring decisions (tile, LVT, timber?), and bathroom planning can get a little bewildering.

That’s why it’s always an absolute gamechanger to hear what the experts have to say. Because whether you’re knee deep in bathroom plans or fancy a mini upgrade, sometimes it is the simpler (some may say obvious) details that we miss that make the biggest difference to how your bathroom functions on a day to day basis. And the bathroom experts are poised to tell us exactly what these are.

So before you start your modern bathroom reno, here are the five non-negotiables the designers always include in their own bathrooms that make it work that little bit harder and a whole lot better.

Latest Videos From Livingetc Watch full video here:

1. Fit a Hand Shower

A hand shower is a useful addition if you don't want to wash your hair every time; it also makes cleaning the shower much easier. (Image credit: Ursula Armstrong. Design: Blyth-Collinson Interiors)

Most of us can’t live without a shower in the bathroom — for both a quick blast of water in the morning or a slower routine to unwind before bed.

So whether you’ve decided on a walk-in wet room, a shower over bath set-up or a neat shower cubicle, it’s important to consider what sort of shower controls you require.

And for Saskia Blyth, founder and creative director at Blyth-Collinson Interiors, a hand shower is an absolute must.

"Some design rules are simply about making everyday life easier and every shower should have a hand shower," says Saskia. "It’s one of those small details that makes a huge difference, whether you’re rinsing down the shower or if you don’t want to wash your hair every time."

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For any plumbing fittings and fixtures the key is to plan these in from the very start of your bathroom project. Some of the most important bathroom decisions are the ones you don’t necessarily see once the room is finished.

"Shower configuration, controls, water pressure and installation requirements all need to be established early, particularly where concealed fittings are involved," says Jeevan Seth, CEO of JTP. "Planning these details before work begins gives the installer a clear specification, helps avoid changes later in the project and ensures the finished bathroom works as well as it looks."

Saskia Blyth Founder Saskia Blyth is the founder and creative force behind Blyth-Collinson Interiors, a boutique London-based interior design studio specialising in elegant, characterful, and highly individual interiors.

2. Choose Storage With Drawers

Choose drawer storage so you can view and access all the contents at a glance. (Image credit: Nick Smith. Grove Interiors. Otto Tiles.)

Clever, built-in bathroom storage is a non-negotiable for Areezo Pouya, design consultant at West One Bathrooms. "A place for everything and nothing on show makes all the difference to how calm a bathroom feels day to day."

But, more specifically, it is a well-designed vanity unit with deep drawers that is top of the list for Sophie Chapman, associate and interior designer at The Vawdrey House.

"Drawers are much easier to use than a cupboard because you can see and reach everything without having to rummage at the back," adds Sophie. "We often build in internal dividers for everyday toiletries and include a shaving socket inside the drawer so electric toothbrushes and other devices can be charged while remaining completely out of sight. It keeps the worktop clear and makes the bathroom much easier to use day to day."

And if space allows, opt for a double basin to make busy morning routines a little less stressful.

"The key is to make sure you don’t compromise valuable worktop or storage space just to fit two basins in," says Sophie. "We would usually design the vanity as one generous piece of joinery, with plenty of drawer storage beneath, so each person has their own basin and everyday essentials can still be kept neatly out of sight."

3. Position Lights Around the Mirror

Positioning lights either side of the mirror creates an even, flattering glow for getting ready. (Image credit: West One Bathrooms)

All designers stress the importance of good bathroom lighting — it's important element throughout the house, and the bathroom is no exception.

But positioning lights around the mirror is one design rule the experts always prioritize.

"If I had to choose one light, it would be lighting at the mirror," says Vanessa Katzen founder and principal of Vanessa Katzen Design. "I prefer sconces positioned either side of the mirror rather than relying on a light directly overhead. Side lighting illuminates the face more evenly and avoids the shadows that overhead lighting can create. That makes it much more flattering and functional for getting ready."

And we're a fan of overhead lighting alternatives wherever possible. Vanessa is a big fan of sculptural light fittings in stone, ceramic or aged brass to break up the functional, hard surfaces in a bathroom — designs that are almost like a piece of art on the wall rather than simply a source of light.

"And I always put bathroom lighting on dimmers," she adds. "I want bright and even light — but at the beginning or end of the day, I want the ability to soften the room completely. That shift in atmosphere is what can make a bathroom feel less utilitarian and more like a retreat."

4. Put Towels Exactly Where You Need Them

Make sure towels are positioned exactly where you need them as you step out of the shower or bath. (Image credit: The Vawdrey House)

One of the smallest design details that can make a huge difference is getting the position of towel rails and hooks right, say bathroom experts.

"You should be able to step out of the bath or shower and reach a warm towel without crossing the room," says Sophie at The Vawdrey House. "We like to position heated towel rails intuitively and put them on a timed isolator so the towels are warm when you actually need them. It sounds simple, but these are the details you notice every single day."

And just like planning your bathroom lighting, any radiator and heating specifications need to be decided from the start. This way you'll avoid the mess, upheaval and extra expense involved if you've already decorated.

Sophie Chapman Interior designer Sophie is a founding member of The Vawdrey House and oversees the design team, bringing her trademark energy and creativity to every project.

5. Choose a Wall-Mounted Basin

Wall-hung basins free up floor space and give bathrooms a luxe look. (Image credit: The Vawdrey House)

Raising your basin off the floor and mounting it to the wall will do far more than you expect.

Yes, it’ll look rather chic in that cool hotel-style bathroom way. But it’ll also maximize functionality and make the best use of available space. So it’s a really clever design solution for a smaller bathroom.

"I have a wall-mounted basin in my own bathroom which has improved the space immeasurably," says Mike Manders, co-founder and CEO at Haddon. "It’s compact with clean lines, and it has freed up floor space, making the room feel less crowded and cluttered. It also gives the bathroom a luxury hotel feel, which makes it much nicer to use."

And if you choose a wall-mounted basin with storage underneath, you’ll get the added bonus of somewhere to hide away all your everyday bathroom essentials.

Designing a new bathroom needs a well-organized planning schedule — and that's where bathroom experts and designers are invaluable. Because in addition to the obvious elements like a basin, WC, shower, and bath (plus tiles and flooring), there are some less obvious parts that need consideration from the outset.

"Although not obvious, I would always plan the technology at the start so it becomes almost invisible," says Manuela Hamilford, creative director of Hamilford Design. "Underfloor heating, discreet speakers, low-level motion-activated lighting beneath the vanity and power points concealed within the cabinetry all make a real difference to how the bathroom works."

For more inspiration when planning your redesign, this year's biggest modern bathroom trends will have you covered. And for even more design ideas, why not subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter, where all the latest will be delivered directly to your inbox.