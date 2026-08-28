This Scheme Just Always Looks Good — 6 Green-and-Brass Bathrooms That Feel Timeless, Luxurious, and Right for Now

From deep forest green to muted pistachio, green bathrooms have topped our interiors radar for a while now. A nature-inspired olive, emerald, or sage green et al always feels calm and collected — whether that’s for a morning shower or a relaxing soak at the end of the day.

But what makes a green bathroom feel especially luxe is the addition of warm brass fixtures and fittings — it’s that shortcut to the modern vintage mood we can’t get enough of. Crucially, though, is the green-and-brass bathroom combo a flash in the pan or a timeless choice we’ll still love in a decade from now? According to the experts, this classic duo isn’t going anywhere.

"Green works beautifully in a bathroom because it’s a color that ages very well," says Marcelina Janiszweska, head of design at Project London. "Brass details in a few well-placed fittings or handles add just the right amount of warmth and polish, which is exactly what gives a green bathroom that timeless and luxurious feel."

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It’s a combination that also works incredibly well in every style of bathroom — whether you prefer modern rustic or cool and contemporary. So if you’re inspired to explore green and brass in your next bathroom renovation, here are six bathrooms that embrace the color combination oh so well.

1. Luxe Green and Brass Powder Room

"Rather than trying to make the room feel larger, we embraced its scale and created something immersive," says Alexii Friedman, founder and lead designer at Studio Friedman. "The balance of saturated color, warm metal, and more traditional fittings feels both timeless and unexpected." (Image credit: Sean Litchfield. Interior Design: Studio Friedman. Architecture: Phenotype Architects)

It’s a well-documented design trick that one of the best places to go daring with our decorating choices is in a small space, such as a powder room. And this luxe green-and-brass cloakroom proves the point brilliantly. The bold, slightly heritage mood is classic, yes, but feels spot on for today’s storytelling interiors.

"Smaller spaces are an opportunity to be more expressive, and we wanted the powder room to feel rich and immersive," says Alexii Friedman, founder and lead designer at Studio Friedman. "The saturated green creates depth and intimacy, while the unlacquered brass brings warmth and a sense of history."

Instead of tiles, the designer used embossed vinyl wallpaper with a crocodile leather effect. The green-sheen backdrop is then highlighted with pops of brass on the taps, fittings, and wall lamps. "The combination feels inherently classic, yet still bold. I also love that the brass will continue to patina over time, adding another layer of character to the room," adds Alexii.

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Alexii Friedman Founder and lead designer Alexii is the founder and lead designer of Studio Friedman, a boutique interior design firm working throughout New York, Philadelphia and the surrounding areas. Her highly personal interiors thoughtfully balance beauty and function.

2. Pair Green and Brass With Vintage Furniture

A vintage sideboard with classic green Metro tiles and brass fittings creates a timeless bathroom look. (Image credit: Mat Gamble. Interior design: Elemental Studio Ltd.)

Green and brass work incredibly well as a base for layering vintage pieces — and this was exactly the starting point in this bathroom by Elemental Studio.

"The clients are a young couple who love vintage, so the entire house followed that premise," explains Laurence Katz, owner and creative director at Elemental Studio. "The vanity unit is a vintage cabinet adapted for the two basins, and the counter was the old kitchen slate worktop. That way, less was thrown away from the kitchen."

As for choosing green, it’s a color that Laurence always tries to bring into her schemes to help anchor and calm other hues. "For me, green is timeless, and in color psychology, it’s the easier color on the human eye as it’s the color of nature," she adds.

Classic green metro tiles create that timeless silhouette while brass details echo the vintage brass fittings used throughout the rest of the property.

3. Add Drama With Vibrant Green

Vibrant green geometric tiles and warm brushed brass shower pipes take inspiration from traditional Moroccan hammams for modern living. (Image credit: Drummonds. Architects: Cuschieri Architects)

In this modern bathroom (part of an iconic Art Nouveau apartment block in Malta), vibrant green geometric tiles are offset with brushed brassware — and the result is dramatic.

"The client’s brief was to restore the space to its former Art Nouveau glory, adding a modern, contemporary touch," says James Lentaigne, creative director at Drummonds. "Vibrant green geometric tiles wrap the walls and floor while the brushed brass will develop a patina, in keeping with the historic feel of the building.

"Although the room is relatively compact, the high ceiling, large window, and continuous tiling help to give it a much greater sense of space."

If you ever needed any more push to go full green-and-brass, this might be it.

James Lentaigne Creative director As creative director at Drummonds, James steers both the business operations and creative vision, helping shape luxury bathroom trends through timeless, high-quality design.

4. A Dark and Moody Jewel-Box Bathroom

Green glazed tiles, brass fittings and thoughtful lighting create a timeless bathroom. "This was meant to feel like a luxury bathroom rather than a functional one, so the chandelier and wall sconces were chosen as much for presence as for light," says Brenda Thompson, owner and creative director of HouseLift Design. (Image credit: Ali Harper Photography. Interior design: HouseLift Design. Styling: Yvonne Teague Orchard)

We love dark, moody interiors for a cozy, personality-filled space — so a green-and-brass bathroom is the perfect color scheme to take this look throughout the home.

"This bathroom sits downstairs, off a lounge, bar, and home theater, all of which are dark and moody," says Brenda Thompson, owner and creative director of Houselift Design. "We didn’t want the bathroom to break that spell, so we carried the darker palette right through it. Same reasoning behind the black toilet — a white fixture would have pulled focus, and we wanted the mood to hold.

"Once we knew the room was going dark, green was the obvious answer. Many dark colors can get oppressive in a space this size — black closes it in, deep blues go cold, dark reds overstimulate, browns can feel heavy."

Movement and texture were key in a bathroom this dark. So the designer introduced brass fittings for a warm sheen, limewash walls for a cloud-like texture, and glazed tiles that catch the light and throw it back into the space.

"Green is also why the room won’t date,” adds Brenda. “It has staying power because of its connection to nature, and we surrounded it with classic wood, brass, and tile materials that don’t go in and out."

5. Soften With Earthy Neutrals

Introducing earthy neutrals into your scheme is a great way to lighten a green-and-brass bathroom. (Image credit: Nina Campbell tiles at Hyperion Tiles)

Green and brass might sound like a super bold choice for the bathroom — and it can be if that’s the look you want. Deep green with warmer antique brass is impactful, for sure. But it’s also a timeless combination that can be stripped back if you want to lean into a gentler bathroom decor.

The simple way to do this is to introduce a range of earthy neutrals, like sand, off-white, buttermilk, and taupe. In this classic bathroom, the mix of eucalyptus wall tiles and brass taps is softened with bands of ivory tiles on the upper half of the walls and natural linen curtains.

And to enhance the timeless yet luxurious mood, black-and-white checkerboard floor tiles introduce a crisp accent. "Rather than being tied to one particular trend, green and brass can be adapted to suit everything from a classic country bathroom to a more contemporary space, which is what makes it such a timeless choice," says Richard Skeoch, director at Hyperion Tiles.

6. Try Pale Green and Brass

Muted sage green paint on walls — a shade picked out of the patterned floor tiles — pairs effortlessly with brass details. (Image credit: Sanderson tiles at Ca' Pietra)

The green palette is vast, so there’s a green to suit every bathroom. So if you don’t fancy a deep emerald hue, a chalky sage creates a softer silhouette with brass bathroom detailing.

"What I like is that the green on the walls has not been matched exactly to the floor," says Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra. "Pulling out a softer, chalkier version of the sage gives the room more depth — exact matching can make a bathroom feel slightly showroom-like."

"The brass then becomes a small point of polish rather than another big color statement. There’s enough yellow and warmth in the floor for brass to feel completely at home."

MG&Co. Aged Brass Flower Backplate £15 at mgco.com Customize door knobs with this aged brass flower backplate. Pretty cool. Anthropologie Ernestine Bath Mat £38 at Anthropologie This plush bath mat with a pretty scalloped edge would work perfectly in a green-and-brass bathroom scheme. Oliver Bonas Green Ceramic Toilet Roll Holder £25 at Oliver Bonas Add a little charm to your bathroom with this chic green ceramic toilet roll holder.

Grounding shades of green are emerging as one of the defining interior trends of the moment — and that includes the bathroom. "Green has enough personality to make an impact, but its natural undertones mean it is unlikely to date quickly," says Abbas Youssefi, founder of Porcelain Superstore. "Richer shades like forest, emerald and deep olive can create a cocooning, luxurious feel, particularly when paired with warm metals, natural wood and layered lighting." Green is featured in our list of timeless bathroom color choices for a reason.

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