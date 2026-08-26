10 Ways to Style a Blue Sofa Like an Interior Designer — These Expert-Curated Living Rooms Are a Masterclass in Using the Calming Color for Its Key Piece
Hand-picked from the Livingetc archives, these blue sofa living room ideas will be sure to inspire your space
Blue sofas have been a popular choice for years — and understandably so. Widely associated with calm and relaxation, it stands to reason that a blue sofa works so well in a space created for gathering and comfort, which is exactly why I chose one for my own living room.
From light tones that make a space feel airy and serene to deeper hues that envelop and cocoon, this versatile shade pairs with so many other colors and textures for an elegant scheme. And for the very best blue sofa living room ideas, I went back to the Livingetc archives to hand-pick my favorite designer-styled spaces.
So whether you're looking to buy a sofa or want ideas for redesigning your space around your current sofa color, these ten living rooms with a blue sofa as its anchor will fill you with inspiration.
1. Pair It With Terracotta Accents
This modern living room, in a once-neglected villa turned modern marvel, perfectly blends style and comfort. The choice of sofa was particularly important for designers Enrique Ventosa and Ana Arana of design house Plutarco. "The blue lower floor sofa by Arflex was essential. We wanted it to be very cozy and very soft," explains Ana. The calming light blue contrasts with the terracotta high-gloss vaulted ceiling, which is echoed in the artwork, creating a considered scheme that pops without being overwhelming.
2. Go for a Moody Scheme
Allison McAfee and Naina Hotchkiss of Park Interiors designed this 1980s home in Dallas, blending antiques with custom modern pieces for a truly personal space. The sumptuous, slightly curved deep blue velvet sofa works effortlessly in this earth-toned living room to create a comforting, moody space rich in depth and texture.
3. Choose a Pastel Palette
The pastel color palette adds a delicate softness to this contemporary, light pink living room designed by Chris Rak and Kathryn Robson of Australian architecture and interior design firm Robson Rak. The cloud-like pale blue sofa, which is said to be one of the most comfortable couches ever specified by the design duo, quietly draws attention, creating a space that works just as well for sophisticated hosting as for family movie-watching.
4. Anchor a Neutral Space With Deep Blue
This living room is a masterclass in achieving balance in interior design. Created by Christine, co-founder of NYC's GACHOT, the space is packed with personality without affecting its inherently calming feel. The pops of deep blue in the sofa and armchairs punctuate the otherwise neutral color palette just enough, while the angular seating mimics the clean lines of the architectural openings.
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5. Cocoon the Space in Rich Blue Tones
Christie Ward and Staver Gray from Ward + Gray, who designed this space, wanted the home to "feel approachable and deeply comfortable, yet still design-forward and refined," explains Christie. "The silhouettes are generous and inviting. Nothing overly fussy or pretentious. Every piece was chosen to feel lived-in and easy, without sacrificing intention," she explains. And this cozy living room does exactly that. The deep blue-on-blue sofa, walls, and pouf cocoon the space for a luxurious retreat.
6. Get Creative With Organic Shapes
Designed by Adrie Rensen and Jo Edwards, co-founders of the London-based firm Edwards Rensen Architects, this gallery-like space is all about the pieces within it. With no freestanding or built-in storage, the considered use of negative space in the design makes each piece of art and furniture sing, with the navy sofa as the star of the show. It pops in the room that's peppered with organic shapes and visual stories — and while your eyes are drawn to other pieces, they always fall back to rest on the sofa.
7. Pair It With a Bold Accent Wall
"We wanted a place for the family to convene together and spend cozy nights in watching movies," explain Susan and Ben Work, the co-founders of architectural design studio Homework, who designed this warm space. The blue velvet sectional sofa is striking against the equally striking coral accent wall it faces, and the softness of the plush, pillow-like sofa creates a beautiful contrast with the sharp lines of the built-in cabinetry in the alcoves and the marble fireplace detail.
8. Make It a Quiet Focal Point
Pauline Lorenzi-Boisrond, creator of Studio Ett Hem, designed this space alongside partner Maxence Lesueur. "We always seek a subtle balance between bold choices and quiet restraint, aesthetics, and functionality," she explains. By avoiding symmetry in the design, the room feels fresh, and the empty neutral wall on the right draws your eye to the colorful artwork on the left, forging a link with the dark blue sofa. Each piece exudes intentionality, giving a refined and elegant feel.
9. Opt for a Mirrored Look
Kristine Fine, co-founder of The 1818 Collective and responsible for the design of this space, once lived in this home and continued to do so throughout the design process, following the buyer's request that she redesign it. "The brightness allowed us to include a few strong deep colors like the black wall and console and the blue sofas without impacting the airy brightness of the space," Kristin says. The materiality of the space adds great depth and character, with the tactile mirrored sofas broken up by the bronze metallic finish of the coffee table.
10. Or Mirror With a Tonal Shade
What's better than one blue sofa? Two blue sofas. But this time it's paired with a lighter hue for added contrast. "We embraced a quiet palette in the main common areas that let the art and furniture shine," explains the interior designer behind the project, Zoe Feldman. "We furnished the home with deconstructed furniture that had a sculptural, minimalist bend." And this mid-century modern living room balances color and texture perfectly.
For more sofa ideas for creating a big impact, these are the sofas worth designing your home around, according to some of the coolest designers around.
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Debbie is Livingetc's deputy editor (digital). She embarked on her career in the publishing industry almost 20 years ago, with experience spanning interiors and fashion brands across both print and digital platforms.
She has worked for titles including ELLE Decoration, World of Interiors, ELLE, Condé Nast Traveller, GQ, and Glamour, among others. She is a lover of all things interiors and loves planning a makeover project. She can often be found moving furniture and decor around her house for the millionth time or else watering her 50 houseplants!