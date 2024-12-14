After Trading in their Bachelor Pad, This Homeowner Now Embraces Calm and Collected Energy on the Upper West Side

When Christine Gachot stepped into her client’s new Upper West Side apartment, she liked what she saw. The 19th century building offered high ceilings, graciously scaled rooms, and large windows with leafy views over the Museum of Natural History — in our world, that’s called serious potential.

But for Christine, co-founder of NYC’s GACHOT Studios, it was clear the apartment needed a refresh, one that retained the heritage feel while updating the look to suit her client's “evolving needs."

The needs, truthfully, changed drastically since their first meeting. Early in the studio’s career (which opened in 2012) the client hired GACHOT to design their SoHo bachelor pad. Now, years later, a new stage in life warranted a four-bedroom modern home, large enough for a growing family — in most worlds, that's a whole new lifestyle.

And while most would assume playtime was over, the client's social life and their stylish sensibility (including a bold collection of contemporary art) were very much part of the big picture.

Farrow & Ball's forever-popular Wimborne White paint creates a warm canvas for curated furniture along with concentrated doses of deeply colored decor. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: GACHOT)

"In their earlier days, the focus was more on personal style and entertaining on a smaller scale," says Christine. "Entertaining remained a priority, so we designed spaces that flowed together and could accommodate both family life and larger gatherings."

The result? The heritage apartment is now enveloped with warm modernism (a covetable look that's become GACHOT’s M.O.) mixed with the client’s love for California cool style. Leaning into a calmer environment better suited for family, the studio opted for subtle design moments that punctuate a neutral color scheme — custom and vintage pieces reign while deliberate doses of deep color pop — injecting the space plenty of rich personality without disrupting an overall ease from room to room.

Warm oak accents glow thanks to large windows, while the space is anchored by deep blue upholstery (Image credit: Nicole Franzen)

Get the Look Brinlei Upholstered Accent Chair View at Wayfair Price: $550/set of 2 While GACHOT selected a vintage Jeanneret Lounge Sofa Chair (new versions are available from Forom Shop) for the living room, you can channel a similar look in these blue lambswool-upholstered seats. "Slipper chairs are so versatile," says Christine of the iconic chair's clean lines and negative, airy space created by signature legs.

The first change GACHOT made had more to do with function than style. To create better flow between kitchen, family room, and living areas, they respected the original layout while gently updating transitions. A refreshed architectural palette creates a relaxed and airy atmosphere that works just as smoothly for family life as social life.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“We focused on reworking the architectural details: herringbone oak floors replaced dark carpeting, and white oak millwork elements were added to bring in warmth,” Christine says. “The architectural openings were redesigned with softer lines and custom casings to maintain the integrity of the building’s period details but bring in a more modern, timeless feel."

A wooden niche elevates the first impression just inside the entry. "We wanted guests to feel calm and welcome — light, airy, and comfortable with subtle sophistication," says Christine. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Credit: GACHOT)

While family-friendly interiors can sometimes override certain aesthetics, GACHOT peppered the apartment with concentrated moments of design. Through the front door, a curated entryway signals these little bursts of collectible design in a wood-lined niche, where strong pieces of decor sit perfectly composed.

“The entry is designed with clean lines and a calm energy, using white oak millwork and custom cabinetry to create a cohesive, architectural introduction to the apartment, transitioning from the outside world into a serene environment,” Christine explains. The handsome millwork frames a silver-plated vessel by Emiliano Céliz and a deep blue 'Vertical Stacked' table lamp by Niamh Barry, while a square mirror by NYC's WYETH reflects a neon-colored geometric artwork by Beverly Fishman — all perfectly balanced and striking at once.

Light oak floors and soft walls set a serene backdrop throughout the home, allowing strong doses of color to pop. "These deeper hues add richness and personality without overwhelming the calm atmosphere," says Christine. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen)

In the kitchen, GACHOT's strategic use of color comes into focus. "Color is a key element in the home, and the contrast between light and dark tones is intentional," says Christine. "The light oak floors and soft walls set a neutral, serene backdrop, which allows the deeper tones — like the rainforest green tiled countertop in the kitchen and the bold blue-green leather stools — to pop."

Careful to maintain a calm atmosphere for family and guests (especially in the kitchen, intended more like a gathering space than simply a place to cook), green tiles by Mercury Mosaics add personality without disturbing the otherwise calm palette — achieving balance throughout the interiors. “These colors inject energy and vibrancy, perfect for a family that loves to entertain, and serve as a natural conversation starter," says Christine.

(Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Credit: GACHOT)

The color story pops up in the open dining area, too, where glazed ceramics cluster across a custom European white oak table, creating a darker focal point within an otherwise light and bright space.

“The ceramic pieces, especially the green and silver Wilhelm Kåge objects, were chosen for their deep colors and texture,” says Christine, who purchased the collection from New York's Maison Gerard. “They add sophistication and complement the space beautifully.”

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Nicole Franzen) (Image credit: Nicole Franzen) (Image credit: Nicole Franzen)

Much of the color throughout the interiors, of course, arrives by way of the client's collection of contemporary art, which GACHOT carefully weaved throughout the home. The library, perhaps the most dynamic space in the apartment, is now home to arguably the owner’s boldest painting, a lively piece by Sam Friedman. Harnessing the artwork’s burst of color, GACHOT balanced the space by surrounding the piece with oak-paneled walls and custom furnishings in contrasting textures.

“We wanted to create a space that was both cozy and visually stimulating,” Christine says. The painting deservedly draws the eye, but falls short of commanding the space, beautifully anchored by rich materials like warm walnut and soapstone.

(Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Credit: GACHOT)

And while the living spaces lean toward entertaining, the primary bedroom is, naturally, geared toward rest. “The bedroom focuses on creating a tranquil, calming environment with soft plaster walls, neutral tones, and tactile comfort,” notes Christine.

Subtly wins throughout the material palette, a soothing mix with linen bedding by RW Guild and a custom wool rug by Groundplans, plus plenty of brass accents in the bathroom.

The effect of the apartment's entire scheme is thus easy elegance — an environment that's elevated yet comfortable, timeless yet modern. Some might call that just right.